ATLANTA -- Federal prosecutors believe the suspicious package intercepted in Atlanta on Monday addressed to CNN came from the same man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats.

CNN President Jeff Zucker says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country.

The Florida man arrested in connection with those crimes, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, is scheduled for a bail hearing Friday. Prosecutors are asking for Sayoc to be held without bail.

In an Oct. 30 letter sent to a U.S. Magistrate Judge, federal prosecutors accuse Sayoc of conducting a "domestic terrorist attack targeting at least 15 victims with improvised explosive devices."

"Just yesterday, on the same day as the defendant’s initial appearance before Your Honor, law enforcement intercepted another of the defendant’s IED-laden packages before it reached its intended target at CNN in Atlanta, Georgia," the letter sent Tuesday reads.

It also said the FBI recovered electronic devices and documents that "indicates that the defendant started planning the attack as early as July 2018."

They also claim he did online searches on a laptop in September for "cnn building", "george soros and family", "hilary clinton and family", "james clapper wife and kids", "eric holder wife and kids" and "John brennan wife and kids".

The FBI search also revealed he used his cell phone to conduct other searches.

Officials disclosed that several of the mail bombs “contained shards of glass that could only have been intended to maximize harm” to the victims. Prosecutors said his phone also had pictures of some of the intended victims.

The letter revealed that Sayoc told law enforcement after his arrest was estranged from his mother and living out of a van.

