Man arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher

The search is ongoing for the mother of two as Memphis police work to locate Fletcher.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother who was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis on Friday morning.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is facing especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. The Memphis Police Department announced the arrest early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

At this time, Fletcher is still considered missing. MPD says that the investigation is ongoing and that they along with with their local and federal partners will continue searching for her.

The mid-sized dark color SUV that was headed westbound on Central following the disappearance of a Memphis mother and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was located on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for Fletcher, known as Liza, a junior kindergarten teacher at Saint Mary's Episcopal School.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her and forced her into an SUV. U of M police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

The UofM police said Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.

Fletcher's family has posted an extra $50,000 reward with CrimeStoppers for information that helps authorities arrest those responsible. They have also released a statement: