LAGRANGE, Ga. – Five people have been arrested and another has an outstanding warrant after a man was shot dead in LaGrange a week ago.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11:51 p.m. on June 27 for reports of an attempted armed robbery at Lexington Park Drive. Why police arrived, they found 24-year-old Javontay Carr of Columbus, Mississippi lying in the roadway unresponsive.

Carr had been shot multiple times in his torso, according to police, and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers spoke with eyewitnesses who originally called 911. They said they had been driving down Lexington Park Drive when they saw a man working on what looked like a car that had broken down. While still in their car, the witnesses approached the victim. That’s when two other men appeared and started shooting at their car.

The group managed to escape with no serious injuries but their vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it, according to police.

On June 28, investigators learned that Carr, along with Antony O’Neal, Sellus Culvin, Anthony Morris and Christopher Jacobs, had attempted to commit an armed robbery of the witnesses.

During the robbery attempt, at least three of the multiple shots that were fired by the suspects struck Carr in the crossfire killing him almost instantly.

LaGrange Police Detectives traveled to Columbus, Mississippi and interviewed several people involved with this case. They determined the plan was allegedly created and executed with the help of 28-year-old Malcolm Jamal Holloway of LaGrange.

Holloway was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder.

Police also arrested Morris, Jacobs, and Culvin of Columbus and charged them each with one count of felony murder and three counts each of criminal attempt murder. In addition, Pam Barker of Columbus was arrested and charged with one count of tampering with evidence. The four are pending extradition to Troup County, Georgia.

Warrants are still outstanding for O’Neal. Police said more charges are expected to be filed at a later time

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2620 and ask for Det. John Slonaker or call 706-883-2652 and ask for Lt. Dale Strickland. Tipsters can also call Troup County Crime Stoppers with information.

