ATLANTA — Police said a man died after being hit by a car Monday, Memorial Day.

According to a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Regina Drive for a reports of a person hit.

According to a witness who was with the 61-year-old victim, who hasn't been identified, they were walking west on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway when they decided to cross the street outside of a crosswalk.

The witness told police they started to cross the street and traffic in the inside lane heading west stopped. The victim then tried to run across the street, but a driver in the second lane did not see him and hit him.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and they don't anticipate any charges being filed at this time.

