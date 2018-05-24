ATLANTA -- A shooting victim in southwest Atlanta said he was shot while ignoring a woman on the street.

According to Atlanta police spokesperson Sergeant John Chafee, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of Windsor and Fulton streets. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot to the arm.

In speaking with the victim, they learned that he was walking in the area when an unidentified woman tried to get his attention. The victim said he ignored the woman but eventually heard a gunshot. He then realized he was the one who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital. Police did not provide an official medical condition but said that he was stable when paramedics arrived.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspects. The department has not confirmed whether they believe the woman was the shooter or someone else was also in the area.

