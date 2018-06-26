ATLANTA -- A man set himself on fire during a protest on the front steps of the Georgia state Capitol Tuesday morning, according to the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

"He set himself on fire," Col. Mark McDonough Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety said. "One of our troopers happened to catch it immediately. Got his fire extinguisher and used his fire extinguisher to put it out."

The incident happened on Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"We have somebody who claims to be a veteran that is disgruntled by treatment by the V.A.," he said.

The man is awake and being treated at the hospital. 11Alive is working to gather more details.

During a news conference on Central Ave. about the new hands free driving law, a group of Georgia State Troopers paused because of activity happening off-camera and then they took off running.

Atlanta Police officers followed.

As 11Alive's photographer got closer, a trooper said "You're not in a safe place" and told him to move back.

The Capitol has been evacuated and the roads surrounding the Capitol are closed while the investigation continues.

