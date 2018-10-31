ATLANTA — Police need help in finding a missing 67-year-old.

Authorities issued a Mattie's Call for Margaret Jean Allen, who was reported missing by her family.

Police said Allen was last seen at her home at 454 Oak Dr. SE around 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

She is described as a black female who is 5'2" tall and weighs 27 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue floral pants and a blue floral shirt.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Police said Allen reportedly suffers from dementia.

If anyone has information on where she is, they're asked to call the Atlanta Police Missing Person's Unit at 404-546-4235.

© 2018 WXIA