ATLANTA — Police need help in finding a missing 67-year-old.

Authorities issued a Mattie's Call for Margaret Jean Allen, who was reported missing by her family.

Police said Allen was last seen at her home at 454 Oak Dr. SE around 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

She is described as a black female who is 5'2" tall and weighs 27 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue floral pants and a blue floral shirt.

Police said Allen reportedly suffers from dementia.

If anyone has information on where she is, they're asked to call the Atlanta Police Missing Person's Unit at 404-546-4235.

