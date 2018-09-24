FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two men are facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to murdering a pregnant woman and her fiancé back in 2014.

Andre Gay and Richard Wilson were each indicted in October 2014 on 30 charges, ten which were serious. On Monday, the men both entered plea deals where they were sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole plus 60 years in prison.

After his sentencing, Wilson's attorney said that he wanted to speak to the court, but that request was denied by the judge.

"Your client has nothing to say that I wish to hear," the judge replied angrily.

In 2014, 21-year-old Briana Brooks and her fiancé, 23-year-old Jeonta Brown were kidnapped in front of Brown's mother's house in DeKalb County.

The District Attorney said Gay and Wilson thought someone in the couple’s family had come into some money from an insurance settlement. The men then kidnapped the couple for ransom before shooting them execution-style and leaving them to die on the side of the road.

Seven-months-pregnant Brooks made it to a hospital where doctors delivered her baby two months early. Brooks did not survive.

Officials said Gay and Wilson had met in prison and were out on parole. Officials said both men are responsible for at least seven deaths since 1990, one of which was unsolved. Both had been on parole several times before, despite the violent nature of their crimes.

