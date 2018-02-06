Some restaurants give out food on their first big day after opening, but one in Duluth is taking things a bit further.

Standing on a slowly elevating platform, employees of the Crab Hut rose above a gathering crowd and then they stopped. Suddenly, they began throwing money down to the patrons below - a group as eager to grab a dollar as they were a bite.

It was all part of the new Pleasant Hill Road location's grand opening that included several other events for the day - though perhaps not any others quite like this.

The restaurant had three money throwing moments planned for the day - one at 2 p.m. the other at 5 p.m. and a final one at 7 p.m.

