MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are searching for a mother of two they say has not been seen since July 27.

Police say the last time anyone saw Hamdi Abdulahi physically was Saturday, July 27 on the 2000 block of Blaisdell Avenue, where she lives.

The last time anyone spoke to her on the phone was the morning of Sunday, July 28. She said she would be back home in a few hours.

Her car is also missing. It is a silver Honda Accord with a Tennessee license plate: BYD807.

She is about 5 foot 3 inches and about 150 pounds.

Abdulahi is a 31-year-old mother of two who moved to Minneapolis in August 2018 from Nashville, where she lived for eight years.

She grew up in the Atlanta area. She is an American citizen and moved from her homeland of Somalia in 1996 as a child with her family.

Her family is concerned for her safety. They say she has always been responsible about picking up her phone and keeping in touch with family and children. She moved to Minnesota to be closer to relatives.

Anyone who knows where she is or the whereabouts of her vehicle is asked to contact police immediately.