Missing Charlotte teen last seen walking dog has been located

Jewel McKie was last seen in her neighborhood off of Fairview Road in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located a missing 17-year-old girl.

CMPD said Thursday Jewel McKie left her home Sunday night by choice and that there is no foul play involved in her disappearance. She has since been reunited with her family.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, McKie left her home on Simsbury Road to walk the family's poodle, Leo, according to investigators. She never returned home.

Simsbury Road is a neighborhood located off of Fairview Road between Carmel Road and Colony Road in south Charlotte. It's just over a mile from Southpark Mall.

"This behavior is highly irregular for Jewel and her family is concerned for her safety," the police department said in a released statement.

Jewel is described as a Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and dark pants.

The dog is a short-haired, white poodle.

Anyone who sees or has information about Jewel McKie is asked to call 911, immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.