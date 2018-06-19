GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reaching out to the public to find a young baby. A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, 3-week-old Jayce Jenkins was last seen in the 4300 block of SW 13th St. in Gainesville. He has been described as a white male who is around 2 foot tall and six pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He may be with Alison Jenkins, who has been described as a white female who is around 5'3" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at (352) 952-1818, or dial 911 immediately.

