RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen more than a week ago.



Deputies say 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep was last seen leaving her residence in northeast Columbia on April 5, 2021, and has not been heard from since.



Amenhotep, who stands around 5’5 and weighs 160 pounds, has long brown braids and black eyes, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black NASA shirt, a black and brown throw around her shoulders, light blue jeans and pink crocs.