JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown teen, missing since October, has been found and is back with her family.

Gianna Coleman, 13, had been missing since October 21. Police say a tip from a citizen help them locate her. Police say she was found Wednesday afternoon at a home in the city.

They say Coleman has a history of being a runaway and she has been reported as missing multiple times in the past year.

