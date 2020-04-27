BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Georgia kayaker has come to a tragic end.

According to Sgt. Travis Sweat, the Monroe County dive team found 23-year-old De’vontae Griffieth’s body around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

He was found around the area where he went missing, which is about two miles south of Wise Creek off the Ocmulgee River.

Griffieth was last seen Saturday afternoon when he went under while kayaking.

His aunt told 11Alive in Atlanta that he was with a group of five people who were on the river when they got into trouble and his kayak overturned.

Shortly after his disappearance, search crews went along the banks and used sonar equipment in the water. At the time, the river was higher than normal and the current was making the search difficult.

Come Monday, the river level had dropped after Georgia Power shut off the damns and the water become clearer.

