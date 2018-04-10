NORFOLK, Va. — A missing sailor with ties to Georgia has been found safe, Norfolk police said.

Deonte Void was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. checking out of a Holiday Inn Express on Military Highway in Norfolk, Virginia.

On Thursday, PIO Daniel Hudson said the 24-year-old was found safe in South Carolina.

Void's mother, Monica Williams, lives in Georgia and was first contacted by Navy personnel when her son didn't show up to his ship USS Gunston Hall, Hudson said. His family and friends were concerned about his well-being.

The USS Gunston Hall left port this week.

Photo: Photos courtesy of family of Deonte Void

