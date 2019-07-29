BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort County deputies say a missing 15-year-old girl on Hilton Head has been found safe.

Officers announced that Kailah Monroe was located the Savannah Police Department and was unharmed when they found her. She's since gone back to her home in Hilton Head.

Deputies had said she ran away from home on July 28. Monroe's family and the Sheriff's Office are concerned for her well-being.

Further details of her discovery, and where she had been while she was missing, were not made public by law enforcement.