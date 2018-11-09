There is so much more than meets the eye during classes at Cool Moms Dance Too in Decatur.

"It's a passion project I started with my daughters," said mom and CEO Quyionah Wingfield.

The idea behind the company started from a place of deep pain.

"Five years ago, in 2013, my mate passed away due to suicide. I didn't really understand it. I didn't understand mental illness, mental wellness, even," Wingfield told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

But she was determined to lift herself and her daughters up from the darkness and found the way through dance.

"Dancing allowed us to open up lines of communication and became something bigger than just dance," she explained.

It became a family business.

Sisters Jaira, 11, and Serenity, 9, were on board from the beginning.

"I love dancing, and it's easier to do it around people you know you can connect and engage with," Jaira explained.

"How you feel, you dance it out and don't judge people how they're dancing," Serenity added.

Their hard work caught the attention of Emory University's Goizueta Business School, which picked Cool Moms DanceToo for a business accelerator program called Start: ME.

The program provided the Wingfields with business mentors, training and a $5,000 grant.

"The class shows you what we're capable of," Wingfield said. "If we can get this going in different places, we can make a real impact."

They plan to add more classes and start a training program to bring other families together through dance.

