Great pick-your-own farms across the USA
01 / 07
When D.C. visitors need a break from monuments and museums, they can head an hour west to Great Country Farms in Bluemont, Virginia, to pick cherries, plums and berries. Families also enjoy wagon rides, a jumping pillow and a catch-and-release fishing pond.
02 / 07
Bite into a fresh Georgia peach at Southern Belle Farm in McDonough, Georgia, a 330-acre property south of Atlanta, and you’ll never look at grocery store fruit the same.
03 / 07
At Belkin Lookout Farm in Natick, Massachusetts, visitors fill fruit baskets and line up for train rides. A taproom also serves farm-crafted hard cider, beer and food pairings.
04 / 07
With several locations in Southern California, Underwood Family Farms offers dozens of pick-your-own options ranging from fava beans to squash blossoms to kohlrabi.
05 / 07
Webb Ranch, a century-old family farm in Portola Valley, California, offers a variety of organic berries, including specialties like olallieberries, boysenberries and marionberries.
06 / 07
Stade's Farm and Market in McHenry, Illinois, shows why the Midwest’s famed for agriculture. Its you-pick season kicks off with strawberries in mid-June, continues with raspberries in July, and adds summer vegetables like green beans, tomatoes and sugar snap peas in August.
07 / 07
At Rittman Orchards in Doylestown, Ohio, pickers are welcome to harvest strawberries, red and black raspberries, blueberries and apples. Others come for the extensive farm market, cider and live music.

As interest grows in healthy eating and fresh foods, more family farms are transforming into “agratainment” parks, welcoming visitors to pick their own produce and enjoy old-fashioned rides and attractions. “You’re getting exercise, getting outdoors and eating a lot healthier,” says John Slemmer, who runs Pickyourown.org, a website listing about 10,000 farms in 22 countries where visitors can harvest their own fruits and vegetables. “It’s a day out for fun.” He shares some favorites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Webb Ranch
Portola Valley, California

This century-old family farm close to Stanford University offers organic berries, including specialties like olallieberries, boysenberries and marionberries. “If you’re not from the west coast, you’ll never see these berries in a store,” Slemmer says. Stop by the website for a how-to-pick video, and then head to the farm for horse-riding lessons. webbranchinc.com

Great Country Farms
Bluemont, Virginia

When D.C. tourists need a break from monuments and museums, they can head an hour west, where summer visitors can pick cherries, plums and berries. And come August, the “great potato dig,” lets kids unearth their own carbs. Families also enjoy wagon rides, a jumping pillow and a catch-and-release fishing pond. “They’ve got a lot there—all the stuff kids like. And it goes from spring right into late fall,” Slemmer says. greatcountryfarms.com

Belkin Lookout Farm
Natick, Massachusetts

Operating since 1651, Belkin Lookout is one of the oldest farms in the country, but it’s hard to know what the original settlers would make of the city families filling fruit baskets and lining up for train rides. “It’s a big operation,” Slemmer says. Summertime picking options include strawberries, and then peaches and early apples in August, followed by plums and nectarines. And a family-friendly taproom serves farm-crafted hard cider, beer and food pairings. lookoutfarm.com

Southern Belle Farm
McDonough, Georgia

Bite into a fresh Georgia peach at this 330-acre property south of Atlanta, and you’ll never look at grocery store fruit the same, says Slemmer. “Unless you go to farm, you’ll never get a real peach. It’s supposed to be soft and juicy and moist and wet.” Along with the orchard, there are blueberries and strawberries to pick, and farm animals on display. A country market also sells fresh-made pie. southernbellefarm.com

Stade's Farm and Market
McHenry, Illinois

This Chicago-region farm shows why the Midwest’s famed for agriculture. Its you-pick season kicks off with strawberries in mid-June, continues with raspberries in July, and adds summer vegetables like green beans, tomatoes and sugar snap peas in August. “It’s in the heart of the country’s bread-basket,” Slemmer says. stadesfarmandmarket.com

Standout farmers markets in each state
01 / 50
In Alabama, The Market at Pepper Place meets in Birmingham's Lakeview neighborhood every Saturday, with outdoor stalls from April to December. The close to 100 farmers, makers, and food and beverage vendors are all from Alabama.
02 / 50
In Alaska, Anchorage Market & Festival will meet on Saturdays and Sundays from May 13 to September 10. More than 300 vendors participate -- head to the southeast corner for the Eat Local section.
03 / 50
In Arizona, Uptown Farmers Market meets every Saturday year-round at North Phoenix Baptist Church. The gathering of nearly 160 vendors boasts a veggie valet, donates extra food to the homeless, and moves indoors for hot summer weekends.
04 / 50
In Arkansas, downtown Little Rock's River Market meets every Saturday from May to September. Established in 1974, the market features more than 30 farmers and food vendors in open-air pavilions on the Arkansas River.
05 / 50
In California, Ferry Plaza Farmers Market meets at San Francisco's historic Ferry Building on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays year-round. More than 100 vendors offer food and produce on Saturdays, and educational opportunities are offered by the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture (CUESA).
06 / 50
Colorado's Cherry Creek Fresh Market celebrates its 20th season, May 6 to October 28, and Wednesdays, June 14 to September 27 in Denver. Farmers, food makers, artisans and small businesses meet at 1st Avenue and University Boulevard.
07 / 50
Connecticut's CitySeed hosts six year-round farmers markets in New Haven. In spring and summer, head to Wooster Square on Saturdays and Edgewood Park on Sundays.
08 / 50
Delaware's New Castle County hosts five farmers markets that kick off in May. Head to Carousel Park on Fridays for more than 15 vendors.
09 / 50
In Florida, St. Petersburg hosts a Saturday Morning Market in the AL Lang Stadium parking lot from early October to late May, and Williams Park from June to August. Find food at more than 130 vendors and 150 seats.
10 / 50
In Georgia, Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market meets on Saturdays from April to November in Charlie Olliff Square at Sea Island Bank. The Statesboro, Ga. gathering features more than 25 food and produce vendors.
11 / 50
In Hawaii, Maui's Upcountry Farmers Market meets every Saturday at Kula Malu Town Center. More than 100 vendors offer locally grown and prepared foods.
12 / 50
Idaho's Capital City Public Market has met on Saturdays in downtown Boise since 1994. This year, browse more than 100 agricultural, artisanal and specialty food vendors from April 15 to December 16.
13 / 50
Illinois' Logan Square Farmers Market meets every Sunday in Chicago with an indoor market in the fall and winter. The outdoor market spans Logan Blvd. between Milwaukee and Whipple from May 14 to October 29 with nearly 75 vendors.
14 / 50
Indianapolis' Original Farmers' Market meets on Wednesdays, May through October, outside City Market with more than 45 vendors.
15 / 50
In Iowa, Des Moines' Downtown Farmers Market meets on Saturdays from May 6 to October 28 on nine city blocks in the Historic Court District. The market dates back to 1976 and has grown to nearly 300 vendors.
16 / 50
Kansas' Downtown Topeka Farmers Market dates back to the 1930s. More than 100 vendors gather at 12th and Harrison on Saturdays from mid-April to mid-October.
17 / 50
In Kentucky, The Original Bardstown Road Farmers' Market meets year-round on Saturdays in Louisville. Nearly 30 vendors showcase locally grown and made products each week.
18 / 50
In Louisiana, New Orleans is home to the country's oldest continually operated open-air market, the French Market, which has full-service food stalls open daily in a farmers market pavilion. On Wednesdays, October to June, the Crescent City Farmers Market meets here with local growers, cooking demos and live music.
19 / 50
In Maine, Portland Farmers Market dates back to 1768. On Saturdays, from late April to late November, find close to 40 Maine growers and more food at Deering Oaks Park.
20 / 50
In Maryland, Bel Air Farmers Market meets on Saturdays in the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot with more than 50 local vendors.
21 / 50
In Massachusetts, Union Square Farmers Market meets in Somerville's Union Square Plaza on Saturdays from May 13 to November 18, with nearly 50 vendors.
22 / 50
In Michigan, Traverse City's Sara Hardy Farmers Market meets in a downtown parking lot on Wednesdays (beginning in June) and Saturdays (beginning in May) through October. It's the state's largest growers-only market and accommodates 115 farmers throughout the season.
23 / 50
In Minneapolis, Mill City Farmers Market meets on Saturdays year-round, with outdoor vendors from May to October. More than 30 farmers and 20 food artisans participate in addition to other vendors at the Minnesota landmark.
24 / 50
The Mississippi Farmers Market meets in Downtown Jackson off High Street on Saturdays. Browse 32 stalls, and find breakfast and lunch available at The Farmer’s Table inside.
25 / 50
Missouri's historic City Market began in 1857 in Kansas City. The open-air market on 5th and Walnut is open daily, with farmers featuring locally grown produce on Saturdays and Sundays year-round.
26 / 50
In Montana, Great Falls Farmer's Market begins on June 3, and meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays through September.
27 / 50
In Nebraska, Haymarket Farmers Market meets on Saturdays from May 6 to October 14 on 7th, 8th and Canopy Streets in Lincoln. The market has grown to nearly 200 vendors offering produce, foods and art.
28 / 50
In Nevada, 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market meets in Carson City on Saturdays from May 6 to September 30. More than a dozen farms share locally grown or raised products.
29 / 50
New Hampshire's Manchester Farmer’s Market meets every Thursday from June to October. Pair produce, meat and specialty foods with cooking demonstrations and music across the street from the Manchester Public Library.
30 / 50
In New Jersey, the Historic Downtown Jersey City Farmers' Market meets on Mondays and Thursdays, from May to December in the Grove PATH Plaza.
31 / 50
In New Mexico, Santa Fe Farmers Market meets on Saturdays year-round in the Railyard, featuring more than 100 farmers.
32 / 50
In New York City, Union Square Greenmarket meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays year-round. Up to 140 area farmers and makers offer produce, honey, seafood, wine, cheese, flowers and more.
33 / 50
In North Carolina, Asheville's River Arts District Farmers Market meets on Wednesdays in a green space next to All Souls Pizza. The producer-only market features 20 local makers.
34 / 50
In North Dakota, the Red River Market will meet in downtown Fargo on Saturdays from July 8 to October 28. More than 50 vendors include produce, baked goods, dry goods, coffee, ready to eat foods and artisans.
35 / 50
In Ohio, Cincinnati's landmark Findlay Market hosts a farmers market on Saturdays and Sundays year-round. Browse more than a dozen farmers and 50 food vendors each day.
36 / 50
In Oklahoma, the Historic Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market hosts a farmers market every Saturday.
37 / 50
In Oregon, Portland hosts more than 40 area farmers markets throughout the year. Head to Portland State University on Saturdays year-round.
38 / 50
In Pennsylvania, Clark Park Farmers Market meets at 43rd St. and Baltimore Ave. in Philadelphia. Shop more than a dozen vendors on Saturdays year-round, and Thursdays June through November.
39 / 50
In Rhode Island, Hope Street Farmers Market meets on Saturdays from May to October in Providence. More than 40 vendors offer produce, meat and specialty products.
40 / 50
In South Carolina, Charleston Farmers Market meets in Marion Square on Saturdays from April 8 to November 25.
41 / 50
In South Dakota, Black Hills Farmers Market meets at 145 E. Omaha Street in Rapid City. More than 40 vendors from within 200 miles gather on Saturdays from May 13 through October, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 11 to September.
42 / 50
In Tennessee, Nashville Farmers Market is open daily, 362 days a year, with individual vendor hours. The downtown facility includes 150 open-air farm sheds and 14 restaurants and shops in a Market House, where a Grow Local Kitchen offers culinary classes.
43 / 50
In Texas, Houston's Urban Harvest Eastside Market meets on Saturdays, year-round, at 3000 Richmond, with more than 70 vendors.
44 / 50
In Utah, Park City Farmers Market meets on Wednesdays from June through October at Park City Resort Canyons.
45 / 50
In Vermont, the Hinesburg Lions Farmers Market is open on Thursdays from June 5 to September 25.
46 / 50
In Virginia, Richmond's 17th Street Farmers' Market dates back to 1737. The open-air structure is under construction and The Enrichmond Foundation plans a grand re-opening in the fall.
47 / 50
In Washington, Seattle's Pike Place Market is a permanent fixture (founded in 1907) with Wednesday evening farmers markets beginning May 30. Four other markets meet throughout the city in season.
48 / 50
West Virginia's Capitol Market is open daily year-round in Charleston. Seven to 17 farmers gather outside and nine merchants serve food inside.
49 / 50
In Wisconsin, Dane County Farmers Market meets on Saturdays in Madison's Capitol Square from April 15 to November 11. About 300 vendors share local produce, meats, cheeses and specialty foods throughout the season.
50 / 50
In Wyoming, Farmers Market at the Depot Plaza meets on Saturdays from August 5 to October 7 in Cheyenne.

Remlinger Farms
Carnation, Washington

Slemmer says there’s a simple reason to visit this Seattle-area farm: rhubarb, which is available in the market and prepared in an on-site restaurant. “If you’ve never had a rhubarb strawberry pie with a crumb top you’ve never lived.” Visitors also come for berry picking and a family fun park, with over 25 attractions, including a steam train, farm-themed roller coaster and a toy canoe river. remlingerfarms.com

Johnson's Farm
Medford, New Jersey

This Philadelphia-region retreat shows why New Jersey’s still called the Garden State. Visitors can pick berries, sweet corn and peaches, says Slemmer, who grew up nearby. “This one has been there for generations. They have a huge farm shop, with all kinds of Amish food. You can get strawberry ice cream, made with strawberries picked the same day.” johnsonsfarm.com

Blessington Farms
Simonton, Texas

While the berry season has wrapped up at this farm west of Houston, it’s worth planning a trip for next season. Its unique hydroponic system grows berries in vertically stacked containers, so visitors don’t have to bend over to pick. Meanwhile, the farm’s extensive play area is still open for visitors, with a fishing pond, tire mountain, tug-of-war and more. “It’s a massive farm playground,” Slemmer says. blessingtonfarms.com

Underwood Family Farms
Moorpark, California

With several locations, this Southern California farm has become an agricultural force. Dozens of pick-your-own options range from fava beans to squash blossoms to kohlrabi, and a platoon of pull wagons are available to haul in your harvest. There are also tours and animals shows. “This is one of those places people rave about. They really make a fun day out of it,” Slemmer says. underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Rittman Orchards
Doylestown, Ohio

Although many Ohio farms welcome visitors, Slemmer particularly likes this one near Cleveland. “They’re just super nice people, kind of like family.” Pickers are welcome to harvest strawberries, red and black raspberries, blueberries and apples. And others just come for the extensive farm market, cider and live music. rittmanorchards.com

America's ultimate cheese destinations
01 / 50
Eataly now has 30 locations worldwide, and the Salumi & Formaggi counter (pictured here in New York) is a cheese mecca.
02 / 50
Pilgrimage here to choose from more than 300 cheeses from Italy and America. A cheesemonger can help you decide.
03 / 50
A New York City institution, Murray's Cheese opened in Greenwich Village in 1940.
04 / 50
Murray's offers hundreds of specialty cheeses sourced from around the world. The store also offers specialty goods, beverages and classes upstairs.
05 / 50
Classes are offered upstairs, from Wine & Cheese 101 to Mozzarella Making.
06 / 50
Murray's opened a cheese bar and restaurant in 2012 just three doors down from its shop. Customize a cheese board, pair with a beverage and dine on full meals inside.
07 / 50
Murray's also has a stall at Grand Central Market for visitors passing through.
08 / 50
New York's newest cheese sensation is the French Cheese Board store in Soho.
09 / 50
Self-proclaimed a studio and lab, the immaculate shop feels like a museum with diagrams and infographics on how to cut cheese, French cheese regions, dairy cows and more opportunities to completely nerd out.
10 / 50
Of course in this museum, you can touch the cheese. A (beautiful) rotating selection is available for purchase.
11 / 50
Tastings, cooking lessons and more interactive activities will take place in the lab in the back of the store.
12 / 50
Beecher's Handmade Cheese opened in 2003 in Seattle's famous Pike Place Market and has become a local landmark.
13 / 50
Visitors can watch the cheese being made from windows in the store.
14 / 50
Beecher's offers more than a dozen varieties of its cheese in its stores and online. Visitors can taste cheese and purchase curds and cheesemaking kits in the shops as well.
15 / 50
Beecher's opened a cafe and restaurant in New York City near Union Square in 2011.
16 / 50
Visitors can also view production here.
17 / 50
In Madison, Wis., Fromagination offers more than 100 cheeses sourced locally throughout Dairyland. (You can order online, too.)
18 / 50
In New York's Little Italy, Di Palo's Fine Foods offers the city's largest selection of Grana Padano cheese, Italy's most popular.
19 / 50
Philadelphia specialty food store, DiBruno Bros., opened in the Italian Market (also called 9th Street) in 1939. More than 100 cheeses are offered, including truffle and fondue.
20 / 50
Across Central Park from New York's famous Zabar's, Eli's Market (named after Eli Zabar) offers carefully curated European and American cheeses. Cheese carts are prepared for the sister restaurant and wine bar (Eli’s Table and Eli’s Wine Bar 91) each night with wine pairings in mind.
21 / 50
New York's newest French mecca, Le District, hosts a formagerie in its market district with imported cheeses to peruse and platters for purchase.
22 / 50
Le District visitors can dine in with a cheese plate in the market.
23 / 50
In Boulder, Colo., Cured offers dozens of cheeses in its shop that includes gourmet goods, charcuterie and wine.
24 / 50
In San Diego, The Patio on Goldfinch hosts its own cheese cave, which guests can explore. Choose three to five cheeses for a tasting, or customize a meat and cheese board.
25 / 50
In Tampa, Haven stores more than 50 cheeses in its cave visible from the dining room. Guests can choose cheeses a la carte from the menu or go big with the chef's selection of 18.
26 / 50
In D.C., Lupo Verde offers more than 50 cheeses from Italy, which are stored with cured meats.
27 / 50
At the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA, Patina Restaurant offers a slew of international cheeses from its cart. Guests can choose three to five for a tasting.
28 / 50
At Marais in Grosse Pointe, Mich. (a Detroit suburb), guests can choose three cheeses from a cart serving tableside. Many are imported from Europe, and the selection rotates seasonally.
29 / 50
At the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Addison offers tableside cheese service with selections from Soyoung Scanlon of Andante Dairy in Petaluma, Calif. Scanlon ages cheese from France and makes her own with milk from her goats.
30 / 50
CUT Beverly Hills offers about 10 domestic cheeses on a rotating menu. Guests can choose three or five to taste with pairings at the bar.
31 / 50
In Portland, Ore., Urban Farmer Steakhouse rolls a cheese cart around the dining room nightly. Local and European cheeses are accompanied by accoutrements from the restaurant's rooftop garden and apiary.
32 / 50
At New York City's prominent restaurant Daniel, head fromager Pacal Vittu prepares the cheese cart with 25-30 selections from around the world. Cheese plates feature seasonal condiments as well.
33 / 50
In Austin, Texas, Jeffrey's rolls up a cheese cart after dinner. The selection is presented with black peppered nuts, local honey and fresh baguette slices, plus optional bottles of sherry and port.
34 / 50
Opened in 1938, Wisconsin Cheese Mart offers the state's largest selection of local cheese (more than 150 varieties). Order online or pair a tasting with beer at the Milwaukee shop's Über Tap Room.
35 / 50
In LA, Crossroads extends its plant-based menu to cheese with a tasting of all artisanal almond milk-based cheeses from Kite Hill.
36 / 50
Chef Tal Ronnen creates larger cheese spreads for groups.
37 / 50
In Cincinnati, Orchids at Palm Court's chef Todd Kelly grows his own cheese from Ohio goats' milk.
38 / 50
The Valencay-style ash rubbed molded cheese develops in a walk-in cooler and is served in a cheese course.
39 / 50
In Brooklyn, Italian restaurant, Barano has a mozzarella bar chef/partner Albert Di Meglio selects a salted, smoked and stracciatella variety to order. An Antipasto Tasting choice of mozz, salume and verdure is also available.
40 / 50
At Blue Duck Tavern in D.C., cheese specialist Sophie Slesinger curates a nightly selection, sold by the ounce in the lounge.
41 / 50
Tru in Chicago maintains a cheese trolly between savory and sweet courses with 17-20 cheeses largely imported from France and covering cow, goat and sheep's milks. Choose three or five to taste.
42 / 50
In Norfolk, Va., The Birch specializes in beer and cheese. Choose from more than 20 cheeses to create a cheese board or the menu of more than 10 signature grilled cheeses.
43 / 50
In Jersey City, N.J., Third & Vine specializes in wine and cheese. Fromagers curate a rotating selection of at least 30 cheeses, and five hot cheese sandwiches are available. The staff will guide you to the perfect cheese plate and pairing.
44 / 50
At Ripple in D.C., chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley collaborates with a cheesemonger on the rotating selection of about 15 cheeses for cheese boards and a grilled cheese bar. Guests can customize their own or choose from swanky sammies like the Rich e Rich with truffle butter, mushroom duxelle and chèvre.
45 / 50
In West Hollywood, The Guild offers a build your own cheese board with four, six or eight cheese of the nine offered. The restaurant will add a retail shop with cheeses available for purchase this summer.
46 / 50
New York City's Bedford Cheese Shop started in Brooklyn in 2003 and expanded into Manhattan in 2012. Both stores offer a jaw dropping selection of cheeses from around the world.
47 / 50
New York City's Bedford Cheese Shop offers classes (often with pairings) at its Irving Place location.
48 / 50
CUT by Wolfgang Puck's New York City location delivers cheese tableside with this cart of indulgent offerings.
49 / 50
In New York City, no frills East Village Cheese offers selections from around the world detailed on white sheets of paper in colored marker in the window. The neighborhood landmark moved from 2nd Ave. to 7th St. (between 1st and 2nd Avenues) last year.
50 / 50
In Los Angeles' Grand Central Market, DTLA Cheese is a full-service monger offerings handmade and traditional cheese.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com