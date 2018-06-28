Great places to explore along the Canadian border
01 / 07
With the largest collection of antique and classic boats in North America, the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, New York, not only lets visitors see vessels, but also row and sail them.
02 / 07
Travelers can explore the border’s western stretch on a multi-day sea kayaking trip in Washington state’s San Juan Islands.
03 / 07
Blame a faulty map for Northwest Angle, Minnesota, a tiny chunk of the United States that can only be reached by driving through Canada. When diplomats were negotiating the boundary, they didn’t realize they were creating a geographic oddity.
04 / 07
With badlands, wild mustangs and roaming bison, little-visited Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, deserves more attention.
05 / 07
Even with tightened security, it’s still possible to stroll between countries at Peace Arch state and provincial park straddling Blaine, Washington, and British Columbia, Canada.
06 / 07
President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his family spent summers on Campobello Island, Canada. His home is preserved as Roosevelt Campobello International Park.
07 / 07
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Superior National Forest, Minnesota, offers incredible canoeing and recreational opportunities.

While national attention is focused on the southern border with Mexico, our continent-spanning boundary with Canada is largely forgotten. “It’s uncrowded. It’s cheap and it’s so beautiful. You feel like you’re being let in on a secret when you drop in on these places,” says writer Porter Fox. He spent three years researching “Northland: A 4,000-Mile Journey Along America's Forgotten Border” (Norton, $26.95), to be released July 3. In it he explores the region and how it has changed in a post-9/11 world. In honor of Canada Day (July 1) and the Fourth of July, he shares some favorite sites with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Roosevelt Campobello International Park
Campobello Island, New Brunswick

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his family spent summers on this idyllic Canadian island, across the border from Lubec, Maine. “It’s just 100 feet from the U.S.,” Fox says. Admission is free to tour the 34-room “cottage” and museum, and the park also serves “Tea with Eleanor,” sharing stories about the first lady. fdr.net

The magnificent scenery of Canada's national parks
01 / 49
A magical sunset on the shores of Kejimkujik Lake in Kejimkujik National Park.
02 / 49
The calm waters at Kejimkujik National Park.
03 / 49
A starry sky over Kejimkujik Lake in Kejimkujik National Park.
04 / 49
The iconic home of the fabled Anne of Green Gables, L.M. Montgomery’s Cavendish National Historic Site.
05 / 49
Miles of red sandy beaches stretch out before you at Shaws Beach, Prince Edward Island National Park.
06 / 49
The boardwalk at Greenwich Dunes Trail in Prince Edward Island National Park.
07 / 49
Watching the sun go down from Christian Beach in Georgian Bay Islands National Park.
08 / 49
A scenic sunset at Honeymoon Bay on Beausoleil Island in Georgain Bay Islands National Park.
09 / 49
Sparkling waters among the standing pines at Georgian Bay Islands National Park.
10 / 49
The majestic Cabot Trail weaves its way along the Atlantic coast in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
11 / 49
Dawn at Ingonish Beach, Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
12 / 49
Water hits the craggy rocks at Black Brook in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
13 / 49
A lantern leads the way through Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
14 / 49
The geological wonder of Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
15 / 49
The subterranean water inside Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
16 / 49
The raw unspoiled tundra of the Tablelands, Gros Morne National Park.
17 / 49
The beauty of dusk at Broom Point, along the Gulf of St. Lawrence, in Gros Morne National Park.
18 / 49
Sailing along the fjord, surrounded by the cliffs of the Long Range Mountains, in Gros Morne National Park.
19 / 49
Stepping back in time at L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site.
20 / 49
Costumed interpreters at L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site.
21 / 49
A visitor hears tales from the Viking past at L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site.
22 / 49
Awe-inspiring vista from the summit of Mount Stamford in Terra Nova National Park.
23 / 49
Boreal forests as far as the eye can see from Louil Hill lookout in Terra Nova National Park.
24 / 49
A view at Buckley’s Cove backcountry campsite in Terra Nova National Park.
25 / 49
A mid-day salute at Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site.
26 / 49
Dusk settles over Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site.
27 / 49
Kayaking towards a covered bridge near Point Wolfe, Fundy National Park.
28 / 49
Low tide at Owls Head, Fundy National Park.
29 / 49
The tranquil view at a lookout in the Bay of Fundy in Fundy National Park.
30 / 49
The Marine Environment Discovery Centre at Saguenay-St. Lawrence Marine Park.
31 / 49
The boardwalk from the Marine Environment Discovery Centre at Saguenay-St. Lawrence Marine Park.
32 / 49
Learning about marine life on the shores of the St. Lawrence River, Saguenay-St. Lawrence Marine Park.
33 / 49
The view from above Gordon Island at Thousand Islands National Park.
34 / 49
Pristine beauty at Thousand Islands National Park.
35 / 49
A view at Thousand Islands National Park.
36 / 49
Gateway to the Rideau Canal National Historic Site.
37 / 49
The Ottawa Locks, Rideau Canal National Historic Site.
38 / 49
Getting ready to set sail at the at Long Island Lock Station in Manotick.
39 / 49
The winding waterways of Riding Mountain National Park.
40 / 49
A day well spent at Riding Mountain National Park.
41 / 49
Buffalo in Grasslands National Park.
42 / 49
Camping in the rugged meadows of Grasslands National Park.
43 / 49
Horseback riding at Grasslands National Park.
44 / 49
Lake Louise and Chateau Lake Louise, Banff National Park.
45 / 49
Peyto Lake along the Icefields Parkway, Banff National Park.
46 / 49
The icy wilds of Lake Louise, Banff National Park.
47 / 49
Hiking along the peaks of Jade Pass in Mount Revelstoke National Park.
48 / 49
Nels’ Knickers at Mount Revelstoke National Park.
49 / 49
Ready to take the leap at Nels’ Knickers, Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Wheaton's Lodge
Forest City, Maine

When this pine-knot fishing lodge opened in 1951, its guests were wealthy businessmen and celebrities escaping to Maine’s North Woods. “It looks exactly what you think a Maine cabin on a lake would look,” Fox says. “All your meals are home-cooked, everything is included.” wheatonslodge.com

Antique Boat Museum
Clayton, New York

With the largest collection of antique and classic boats in North America, this museum not only lets visitors see vessels, but also row and sail them. “They have mahogany really slick, beautiful speed boats,” Fox says. Many once belonged to the industrialists who built summer castles in New York’s Thousand Islands. abm.org

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
Ely, Minnesota

Summer visitors come to this vast watery preserve to canoe camp and explore. “It is pure wilderness like I’ve never seen before,” Fox says. But he says it’s also a delight in winter when polar explorer Paul Schurke leads dog-sledding trips over frozen lakes from his Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge.  “He takes hundreds of people into the frozen world of Minnesota.” fs.usda.gov/detail/superior/specialplaces/?cid=fseprd555184

Northwest Angle, Minnesota

Blame a faulty map for this tiny chunk of the United States that can only be reached by water or driving through Canada. When diplomats were negotiating the boundary, they didn’t realize they were creating a geographic oddity. The 600-square-mile area is renowned for walleye and musky fishing. Visitors check in with U.S. border control by calling in on a video phone. lakeofthewoodsmn.com/northwest-angle

Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Medora, North Dakota

With badlands, wild mustangs and roaming bison, this little-visited park deserves more attention, Fox says. “It’s so beautiful. The landscape, the quiet. I don’t think anyone knows it’s there.” Campsites are plentiful, along with hiking trails and prairie dogs. nps.gov/thro

Favorite presidential vacation spots
01 / 23
President Theodore Roosevelt visited Hot Springs, Ark., in 1910, and President Franklin Roosevelt in 1936.
02 / 23
Eight U.S. presidents have visited Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, the most recent being President Obama.
03 / 23
President Obama and his family frequently visited California’s Palm Springs.
04 / 23
President Ford made annual trips to Vail, Colo., to ski and golf, and purchased property in Vail
05 / 23
President Theodore Roosevelt on The Glenwood Hot Springs slide May 13, 1905.
06 / 23
President Eisenhower was an avid golfer who loved playing the course at Augusta National Golf Club.
07 / 23
President Obama and his family enjoyed Acadia National Park in Maine.
08 / 23
President Obama and his family also visited Bar Harbor, Maine.
09 / 23
The Clintons and the Obamas vacationed on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
10 / 23
The president and Michelle Obama visited Asheville, N.C. in the spring of 2010 for golfing, hiking and barbecue.
11 / 23
The president and Michelle Obama visited Biltmore House in Asheville, N.C., during an April 2010 getaway.
12 / 23
President Theodore Roosevelt frequently visited the Badlands of western North Dakota, where Theodore Roosevelt National Park is now located.
13 / 23
President Theodore Roosevelt stands with a saddled horse in the Badlands of western North Dakota.
14 / 23
President Harding regularly retreated to a cabin, known as The Shack, along the Deer Creek River in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, in what is now nestled amid a picturesque state park.
15 / 23
Presidents Hoover, Carter and Bush have all visited the Wild and Scenic Rogue River in Southern Oregon.
16 / 23
President Coolidge spent the summer of 1927 in South Dakota’s Custer State Park.
17 / 23
With scenery like this, it’s easy to see how President Coolidge could spend so long there.
18 / 23
The Texas Hill Country just outside of Austin was President Johnson’s vacation spot of choice.
19 / 23
President Johnson’s vacation spot of choice is now the Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch National Historic Park in Stonewall, Texas.
20 / 23
Five U.S. presidents have fished on Wisconsin’s Bois Brule River.
21 / 23
Presidents Coolidge, Grant, Cleveland, Hoover and Eisenhower have all cast lines into the Bois Bruce River’s flowing water.
22 / 23
President Coolidge fishing the Bois Brule River in Wisconsin in 1928.
23 / 23
Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park has been a notable retreat for a number of U.S. presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, Carter and Obama.

Fire lookout towers
Montana, Idaho and Washington

You’ll get an eagle-eye view of the border region from a refurbished lookout tower. The U.S. Forest Service structures are available for rent, and come with a kitchenette and cots. “Set on top of some of the biggest peaks in the northland, the refitted fire lookouts of northern Idaho, Montana and Washington offer a view of hundreds of thousands of acres, on both sides of the border,” Fox says. recreation.gov

Glacier Park Lodge
East Glacier Park, Montana

Valet park your car under 50-foot cedar timbers at one of the West’s grandest hotels, says Fox. Opened by the Great Northern Railroad in 1913, the lodge was inspired by Switzerland’s ski chalets. Today, guests still find a roaring fireplace and Douglas fir beams soaring over the lobby. “It’s absolutely awe-inspiring.” And rates start at just $159 during high season. glacierparkcollection.com

Photo tour: Glacier National Park
01 / 26
Glacier National Park goes big in Montana – the park itself covers 1,583 square miles (1,012,837 million acres).
02 / 26
Closeup Grinnel Glacier in natural state in Glacier National Park.
03 / 26
Many Glacier - Early Morning Yawn_credit NPS_Tim Rains
04 / 26
Trail to Cracker Lake_Steve Rolfing
05 / 26
Glacier Park Boat Company's wooden boat Sinopah on Upper Two Medicine Lake_credit NPS Photo
06 / 26
Pink world in Two Medicine Valley_credit NPS_Tim Rains
07 / 26
Glacier Park Boat Company wooden boat DeSmet from the shore_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
08 / 26
Alpenglow at Lake McDonald_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
09 / 26
Glacier Park Boat Company has been showing guests around its backyard since 1938, and still uses the classic, well-maintained boats it has since the beginning, ranging in construction dates from 1926 to 1984.
10 / 26
Riding the Sperry Trail_Kevin Warrington
11 / 26
Today, Swan Mountain Outfitters takes guests into the park on horseback, for as long or as short a time they’d like. Trips vary from one hour to a three-hour ride with a steak dinner to full- and multi-day rides.
12 / 26
Bicycling along Going-to-the-Sun Road_credit NPS Photo
13 / 26
Bikers enjoying the views_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
14 / 26
Biking along McDonald Creek_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
15 / 26
Going-to-the-Sun Road near Rising Sun_credit NPS Photo
16 / 26
Apgar Visitor Center Desk_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
17 / 26
With more than 700 miles of hiking trails, there are plenty of places to wander within Glacier National Park, whether going out for a few hours, a few days, or a few weeks.
18 / 26
Heavy Runner Mountain Wildflowers_credit NPS_Tim Rains
19 / 26
When taking the Going-to-the-Sun Road with a classic Glacier National Park Red Bus Tour, kids 12 and under can pick up a booklet (similar to a the National Park Serivce’s Junior Ranger Program activity booklet) when boarding the bus to become a Junior Jammer during their trip.
20 / 26
Jammer in red white and blue_credit NPS_Tim Rains
21 / 26
Red Bus with Passengers_Scott Temme
22 / 26
Photographers – whether traditional, phone, or Instagrammer – will be thrilled with all of the photo opps found throughout the park.
23 / 26
Lake McDonald Post-Sunset_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
24 / 26
Lake McDonald Dock and Aurora_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
25 / 26
Milky Way over Lake McDonald_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank
26 / 26
Running Eagle Falls_credit NPS_Jacob W. Frank

Peace Arch state and provincial park
Blaine, Washington

Even with tightened security, it’s still possible to stroll between countries at this border park. People from both nations walk their dogs, and a high school track team runs laps in the preserve, jointly managed by Washington state and the province of British Columbia. “It feels very weird. You can stand with one foot in America and one foot in Canada,” Fox says. But the area is still watched closely. Last month a woman accidentally crossing the border from Canada near the arch was detained for two weeks. parks.state.wa.us/562/Peace-Arch

San Juan Islands kayaking
Friday Harbor, Washington

Travelers can explore the border’s western stretch on a multi-day sea kayaking trip in the San Juan Islands. The wildlife is fantastic, Fox says. “There are lots of orcas, massive lion seals and puffins — beautiful ocean marine life that you’re kayaking through.” Outfitters, like Outdoor Odysseys, offer multiday trips, setting up camp, preparing meals and guiding through the maze of islands. visitsanjuans.com

Breathtaking views of Niagara Falls
01 / 44
Niagara Falls.
02 / 44
Niagara Falls.
03 / 44
Niagara Falls.
04 / 44
Niagara Falls.
05 / 44
Niagara Falls.
06 / 44
Niagara Falls.
07 / 44
Niagara Falls.
08 / 44
Niagara Falls.
09 / 44
Niagara Falls.
10 / 44
Niagara Falls.
11 / 44
Niagara Falls.
12 / 44
Niagara Falls.
13 / 44
Niagara Falls.
14 / 44
Niagara Falls.
15 / 44
Niagara Falls.
16 / 44
Niagara Falls.
17 / 44
Niagara Falls.
18 / 44
Niagara Falls.
19 / 44
Niagara Falls.
20 / 44
Niagara Falls.
21 / 44
Niagara Falls.
22 / 44
Niagara Falls.
23 / 44
Niagara Falls.
24 / 44
Niagara Falls.
25 / 44
Niagara Falls.
26 / 44
Niagara Falls.
27 / 44
Niagara Falls.
28 / 44
Niagara Falls.
29 / 44
Niagara Falls.
30 / 44
Niagara Falls.
31 / 44
Niagara Falls.
32 / 44
Niagara Falls.
33 / 44
Niagara Falls.
34 / 44
Niagara Falls.
35 / 44
Niagara Falls.
36 / 44
Niagara Falls.
37 / 44
Niagara Falls.
38 / 44
Niagara Falls.
39 / 44
Niagara Falls.
40 / 44
Niagara Falls.
41 / 44
Niagara Falls.
42 / 44
Niagara Falls.
43 / 44
Niagara Falls.
44 / 44
Niagara Falls.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com