Schools are closing and Fridays at the office are getting emptier, which can only mean one thing — it’s time for your summer vacation. I’ve rounded up 10 affordable summer vacations for this year, including two bucket-list trips that are more accessible than they’ve ever been.

Albania

Summer is arguably the best time for a European vacation because of the great weather and easy accessibility, but popular cities are crowded and expensive. Check out Albania as an alternative to pricey Mediterranean destinations. While direct airline routes are hard to come by from the U.S., Tirana (the country’s main international airport) recently opened up routes with Wizz Air, and has affordable fares from London-area airports for under $200 round-trip.

G Adventures is also offering 15% off select European tours, some of which feature multiple stops in Albania, including the coastal town of Saranda. Or, head to the port city of Durres (about 45 minutes from Tirana), where four- and five-star accommodations are well under $100 per night.

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
01 / 30
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
02 / 30
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
03 / 30
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
04 / 30
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
05 / 30
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
06 / 30
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
07 / 30
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
08 / 30
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
09 / 30
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
10 / 30
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
11 / 30
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
12 / 30
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
13 / 30
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
14 / 30
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
15 / 30
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
16 / 30
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
17 / 30
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
18 / 30
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
19 / 30
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
20 / 30
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
21 / 30
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
22 / 30
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
23 / 30
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
24 / 30
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
25 / 30
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
26 / 30
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
27 / 30
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
28 / 30
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
29 / 30
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
30 / 30
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

Denver

With mild weather and plenty of museums to explore, Denver is a family-friendly and affordable summer vacation this year. According to WalletHub’s Best Places to Visit in Summer, Denver ranks sixth, earning a spot for its low travel costs and minimal hassles. KAYAK’s 2018 Travel Hacker guide also lists median airfare to Denver under $250 round-trip from the U.S. and Canada for the summer months, and median hotel nightly rates around $150. Flights found on Fareness are cheapest ($145 round-trip) from Los Angeles and New York City ($182) in September.

Snag deals while you’re exploring Denver with the newly launched CityPASS, featuring 30% savings on attractions like the Downtown Aquarium, Denver Zoo and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

San Antonio

Embrace the summer heat with an affordable summer vacation to Texas’ emerging city, San Antonio. Plenty of free attractions, including the Alamo, plus low costs for food and drink make it an affordable summer vacation. Round-trip airfare averages around $300 round-trip from both Los Angeles and New York City for the summer months.

San Antonio also serves as a great starting point for a Texas road trip or multi-city trip with $1 bus fares to Dallas, Houston and Austin. Don’t miss a spectacular Fourth of July celebration along the River Walk and the free jazz concert series on Fridays at the outdoor Amphitheater at Wonderland of the Americas.

Washington, D.C., metro area

D.C. is WalletHub’s top destination for summer travel this year, and with average domestic airfare at $300 to DCA for the season, you can travel to the city cheaply from almost any U.S. city, with the least expensive month for airfare in September. If you live in the Northeast, look into Amtrak’s summer fare deals on the Acela Express (up to a 25% savings) or $1 bus fares between D.C. and New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. An abundance of free attractions — including all of the Smithsonian museums and the zoo — keep costs low without sacrificing fun.

25 must-see buildings in Washington, D.C.
01 / 25
U.S. Capitol
02 / 25
House of Sweden: Housing the embassies of Sweden and Iceland, this building hosts exhibitions and a spectacular waterfront view. From Gert Wingardh and Tomas Hansen with VOA Associates.
03 / 25
Lincoln Memorial: As inspiring on your 35th visit as it will be on your first, this memorial from Henry Bacon was hotly debated in Congress.
04 / 25
Mead Center for American Theater / Arena Stage: The first building to really signal the change coming to Southwest D.C. by the Canadian master architect Bing Thom.
05 / 25
Library of Congress, Jefferson Building: An architectural as well as bibliographic wonder. The stairhall is particularly beautiful. Architects: John L. Smithmeyer + Paul J. Pelz.
06 / 25
Smithsonian Institution Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture: Designed by Robert Mills, this building has seen a lot of history - the Patent Office, a Civil War hospital, almost demolished and now a treasured landmark - yet remains vital.
07 / 25
City Center: This site was the home of D.C.'s concrete bunker of a convention center and has been transformed into the city’s answer to Rodeo Drive. The space opened in 2014 and was designed by Shalom Baranes and Norman Foster.
08 / 25
Washington National Cathedral: A true Gothic cathedral built over several decades. This is America's cathedral and all are welcome. Look for the moon rock in one the stained glass windows. From George Frederick Bodley and Henry Vaughan.
09 / 25
Dumbarton Oaks: Designed by William Hammond Dorsey and opening in 1801, Dumbarton Oaks includes a historic mansion, dazzling gardens and a small modern museum of pre-Columbian artifacts.
10 / 25
National Museum of African American History and Culture: The newest building on the National Mall from Adjaye Associates is more than just a building, it's a collection of artifacts that tells a complex, often difficult, but ultimately uplifting story.
11 / 25
FDR Memorial: A major work by the great landscape designer Lawrence Halprin which took 22 years from plans to dedication, this area also includes many sculptures that bring the career of the 32nd president to life.
12 / 25
Eastern Market: Adolff Cluss was one of Washington's most prolific 19th-century architects. This building still houses an active community market and is a great place to spend a Saturday.
13 / 25
Embassy of Finland: This Heikkinen-Komonen Architects building caused quite a stir when it opened - its architecture is a great departure from the typical embassy, a modern and open design that takes amazing advantage of its heavily wooded site.
14 / 25
Union Station: The iconic National Mall would not have been possible without the removal of train station and tracks to this location. This building designed by Daniel Burnham is "city beautiful" at its best.
15 / 25
Frederick Douglass Historic Site: Cedar Hill, a national historic site since 1962, gives an unusually vivid sense of domestic life in late 19th-century Washington.
16 / 25
District Architecture Center: An award-winning modern storefront designed by W.S. Plager, Hickok Cole Architects and featuring great exhibitions about D.C. and with a beehive on the roof!
17 / 25
Embassy of Germany Chancery: One of the most underappreciated buildings in Washington, its modern design skillfully hides a rather large building by taking advantage of the sloping terrain. Its intricate façade is composed of layered grids of wood, metal and glass. Egon Eiermann, architect.
18 / 25
Kreeger Museum: Designed by the modern architects Philip Johnson and Richard Foster as a house that would eventually become a museum.
19 / 25
Paul Lawrence Dunbar Senior High School: While many schools in D.C. have undergone dramatic renovations in recent years, Dunbar High is emblematic of the fact that every neighborhood deserves great design. Renovation completed in 2014 by Perkins Eastman and Moody Nolan.
20 / 25
Metropolitan Community Church of Washington D.C.: One of the first entirely new structures in the country built for a gay and lesbian congregation, this building from Suzane Reatig Architecture was a harbinger of the gentrification of this changing neighborhood.
21 / 25
National Gallery, East Wing: A daring building for its time when it opened in 1978 - relating to its neighbors without imitation. By I. M. Pei Partners.
22 / 25
Shaw Library: Part of a resurgence in library design around D.C., the Shaw Library opened in 2010 and has become a landmark in this rapidly changing part of the city. Davis Brody Bond, architect.
23 / 25
Vietnam Memorial: This is one of the most moving war memorials because of the way it directly engages the visitor. Maya Lin won the competition for this work while still in architecture school.
24 / 25
Sunderland Building: Who says concrete can't be delicate? This small office building completed in 1969 is an intriguing geometrical exercise. Keyes, Lethbridge Condon, architects.
25 / 25
The Cairo: D.C. has a height limit and this is the building that caused it. One of the first residential towers to employ steel frame construction, it was taller than most fire truck ladders could reach. This "moorish pile of bricks" was fashionable but then was in rough shape by the 1960s and now is a lovely Dupont Circle condo. Thomas Franklin Schneider, architect.

Zanzibar

If Tanzania’s Zanzibar is on your bucket list, don’t wait to book this summer vacation at an affordable rate. While it’s difficult to get to, Intrepid is offering 30% off its Zanzibar Spice Islands Sailing Adventure this summer, which works out to be under $200 per day per person.

For the most savings, fly into Dar es Salaam via a stopover in Istanbul with Turkish Airlines, Abu Dhabi with Etihad, or Dubai with Emirates. This way, you can get two vacations for the price of one flight ... since you’ll already be spending a decent amount on airfare. Once you’re in the Tanzania port city, you can take a 90-minute ferry for $35 to Zanzibar.

Budapest, Hungary

Another affordable European destination for this summer is Budapest. Here, you’ll get two cities for the price of one — Buda and Pest, separated by the Danube River. With new routes from American Airlines launching this summer to/from Philadelphia, competition is driving airfare prices down. Average airfare from New York and Boston for the summer is under $700 round-trip; I also found deals under $600 round-trip from Chicago.

Once on the ground, U.S. travelers will find a favorable exchange rate to the Hungarian forint; drinks are especially cheap (think a few dollars for beer and wine). European travelers can save as well: Budapest earns the third spot on the list of most affordable city breaks for Londoners by London Luton Airport this year. For the most savings on accommodations, stay in Buda, rather than Pest. You won’t be in the city center, but still are close to nearby attractions via walking or the tram.

And if you’re planning on visiting a few other European countries or cities this summer, look into getting a budget-friendly Eurail pass. Depending on your destinations, you can save on things like ferry tickets, hostels, and even city passes with your rail card.

Tahiti

If you’re located on the West Coast, this year is one of the most affordable times to head to Tahiti. Why? This May, French budget airline Frenchbee launched non-stop service from San Francisco (SFO) to Tahiti (PPT). Searches for summer airfare yield results well under $1,000 round-trip, which is unheard of for this exotic destination. Travel in August to take advantage of fares under $750 round-trip. United will also fly directly to the South Pacific islands starting in October of this year, meaning prices will continue to be competitive through the fall.

For accommodations, look to save by staying in a Tahitian Guesthouse, or pension. These family-operated lodgings provide a more authentic glimpse into Tahitian culture without an expensive price tag. Many prepare meals in the house kitchen and offer excursions, like pearl diving with a local guide. With only a few rooms or bungalows onsite, you get a more intimate (and less expensive) experience than you’ll find at larger resorts.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
01 / 50
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
02 / 50
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
03 / 50
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
04 / 50
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
05 / 50
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
06 / 50
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
07 / 50
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
08 / 50
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
09 / 50
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
10 / 50
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
11 / 50
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
12 / 50
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
13 / 50
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
14 / 50
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
15 / 50
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
16 / 50
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
17 / 50
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
18 / 50
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
19 / 50
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
20 / 50
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
21 / 50
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
22 / 50
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
23 / 50
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
24 / 50
Coligny Beach, S.C.
25 / 50
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
26 / 50
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
27 / 50
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
28 / 50
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
29 / 50
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
30 / 50
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
31 / 50
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
32 / 50
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
33 / 50
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
34 / 50
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
35 / 50
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
36 / 50
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
37 / 50
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
38 / 50
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
39 / 50
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
40 / 50
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
41 / 50
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
42 / 50
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
43 / 50
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
44 / 50
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
45 / 50
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
46 / 50
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
47 / 50
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
48 / 50
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
49 / 50
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
50 / 50
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia

San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

If you’re looking for an affordable but exotic beach getaway, check out Nicaragua’s Pacific Coast. Often overlooked by U.S. travelers, Nicaragua is only a three-hour flight from Atlanta and has a very favorable exchange rate ($1 USD to C$31 NIO). You’ll find San Juan del Sur about an hour-and-a-half drive from the main city of Managua.

With flights less than $500 round-trip this summer from cities like Atlanta, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Toronto and Vancouver (or even under $250 from Fort Lauderdale), summer is an affordable time to visit before the rainy season hits the hardest in October.

For accommodations, stay at the jungle hotel, TreeCasa Resort, which offers free guided hikes and daily yoga. Summer is the cheapest season with rates starting at $99 per night.

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

You’ll find savings and a favorable exchange rate in Mexico this summer — Squaremouth reports the average cost of a Mexico summer vacation as the lowest cost of international destinations. Skip out on party-centric Cabo San Lucas and head to “the other Cabo,” San Jose del Cabo, instead. Low airfare to Cabo stands out this season; the average cost of a round-trip flight to/from Los Angeles is around $300 and $500 to/from New York City.

Located close to the airport and with a town center that still maintains its charm and local artistry, San Jose is filled with galleries and even a brewery. If you’re looking to just spend a few days at a resort or lounge by the pool, San Jose has plenty affordable resorts, many with happy hour specials and package deals.

The safest places in Mexico for travelers
01 / 12
Mexico City: Despite a longstanding reputation as a dangerous city to visit, Mexico City is conspicuously absent from the State Department’s warning, and for good reason; the downtown core in particular is considered quite safe, and the city has numerous attractions for visitors — including street art, colorful markets and more than 150 museums.
02 / 12
Puebla: Once considered a nice day trip from Mexico City (it’s two hours away by car), Puebla is emerging as a primary destination in its own right. After all, it’s not a small village; Puebla is Mexico’s fourth-largest city, with some of the country’s best examples of Spanish colonial architecture. Additionally, at 7,200 feet above sea level, Puebla never gets too hot, and it’s considered one of the safest places in Mexico.
03 / 12
San Miguel de Allende: San Miguel de Allende is one of the safest places in Mexico, as evidenced by its popularity with expats. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is situated almost right in the middle of Mexico and offers cobblestone streets, Spanish colonial churches and plenty of great restaurants.  The nearby Sanctuary of Atotonilco, less than 10 miles away, is also a World Heritage Site and an important pilgrimage site for penitent Mexicans and tourists alike.
04 / 12
Tulum: As Playa del Carmen has been the site of some troubling violence of late, the coastal town of Tulum to the south may be a safer alternative at present. It is also less touristy than other resort towns on the Yucatan Peninsula, offering well-preserved ruins of the former Mayan city walls and other historic structures right in town. The State Department has explicitly stated there are no restrictions on travel to Tulum or to Chichen Itza, the magnificent archaeological site just an hour up the road.
05 / 12
Huatulco: A beach town located in Oaxaca to the southwest of Puerto Escondido, Huatalco offers tons of water activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, some nearby surf spots, and tours of coffee farms to boot. While Huatulco itself is considered one of the safest places in Mexico, the State Department is restricting travel along Highway 200 in the area (except to and from the airport), so you may not want to wander too far.
06 / 12
Merida and Valladolid: Gerardo Tanaka Pacheco, senior account executive for MSL Group, the public relations firm for VisitMexico.com, recommends these two towns as great alternatives to other nearby tourist hot spots. “A lot of people go to Playa del Carmen and Tulum, but on the Yucatan Peninsula there are these two beautiful colonial cities that are so welcoming, colorful, and full of traditions that travelers won’t regret visiting them,” he says.
07 / 12
Bacalar: Gerardo Tanaka Pacheco, senior account executive for MSL Group, the public relations firm for VisitMexico.com, says that Bacalar, also on the Yucatan Peninsula, is “an amazing place, kind of unknown and definitely uncrowded. This is one of my favorite secrets spots in Mexico; the lagoon there is unbelievable.” Called the Lake of Seven Colors, the lagoon stretches for 42 kilometers and is fed by underground rivers. Bacalar holds the official designation as a “Pueblo Magico,” or Magical Town, due in large part to the lagoon. In addition to being one of the safest places in Mexico, Bacalar is also very affordable.
08 / 12
Guanajuato: Why visit Guanajuato? Think old mines, a mummy museum and streets so narrow that one is called the Alley of the Kiss because couples can smooch one another from opposite sides. You can visit Guanajuato as a day trip from nearby San Miguel de Allende or use it as a home base in itself. Visitors to the area are mostly native Mexicans, so you can immerse yourself in the culture fairly well; try a miner’s enchilada if you get a chance.
09 / 12
Campeche: A UNESCO World Heritage Site located on the western coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, Campeche is a walled Spanish colonial city that has been superbly restored nearly to its former glory. The walled center is somewhat of a museum piece, but the life of the town surrounding it might even be the main attraction. There are also significant Mayan ruins in the state of Campeche, of which the city is the capital; these aren’t as well known as the famous ruins to the east, and as such they’re less crowded.
10 / 12
Queretaro: Queretaro’s streets are a wondrous mix of old and very old, as grid-like Spanish streets connect to the pre-Hispanic winding lanes from the time of the Otomi. From rock climbing and art galleries to architecture sightseeing, there is a ton to do in this central Mexican city.
11 / 12
Yelapa: Yelapa is “Mexico’s last authentic beach town,” says Gerardo Tanaka Pacheco, senior account executive for MSL Group, the public relations firm for VisitMexico.com, “and is definitely under the radar. [Expect] great seafood, great beaches, nice hotels and none of the inflated prices.” Note that it’s in one of the State Department’s orange zones, while nearby Puerto Vallarta is exempted — so you’ll want to do a bit more research before choosing this part of Jalisco.
12 / 12
Todos Santos: This surf town in Baja California Sur features world-class waves and lots of natural beauty — and it’s just far enough north of touristy Cabo San Lucas to offer respite from the crowds. Todos Santos is slowly being discovered, but its stone streets and uncrowded beaches have earned it the official Pueblo Magico designation.

Orlando

While the weather and crowds are at their peak, median airfare and nightly hotel rates are lower this summer in Orlando. The amusement park mecca takes WalletHub’s second spot for best places to visit this summer and KAYAK’s third spot for wallet-friendly destinations. Median round-trip airfare from U.S. and Canadian destinations is about $200, with nightly hotel rates hovering around $125.

If you’re looking to save money when going to Orlando’s amusement parks, look to travel in September during midweek and stay at a non-affiliated park hotel or one of the area’s campgrounds. Other money-saving tips for the parks include budgeting in a non-park day and instead relaxing at your hotel’s pool. If you’re a AAA member, you may also be entitled to hotel discounts and special packages with Universal Studios.

Other money-saving ideas include flying into another airport, like Miami — for under $40 (one-way) you can travel between Orlando and Miami with Amtrak’s Saver Fares. Beyond the parks, check out Orlando’s up-and-coming food scene, plentiful zoos and museums, or Old Town USA, a walking district for shopping and dining in Kissimmee.

The 20 most popular hotels in Orlando, according to Expedia
01 / 20
The Radisson Resort Orlando - Celebration is the 20th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
02 / 20
The Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport is the 19th most popular hotel in the city, according to Expedia.
03 / 20
The Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek is the 18th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
04 / 20
The Seralago Hotel & Suites Main Gate East is the 17th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
05 / 20
The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Area is the 16th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
06 / 20
The Point Orlando Resort is the 15th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
07 / 20
The Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club by Diamond Resorts is the 14th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
08 / 20
The Days Inn Orlando/International Drive is the 13th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
09 / 20
The Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive is the 12th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
10 / 20
The Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace Resort is the 11th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
11 / 20
The Best Western Lake Buena Vista - Disney Springs Resort Area is the 10th most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
12 / 20
Cabana Bay Beach Resort at Universal Orlando Resort.
13 / 20
The Walt Disney World Dolphin is the eighth most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
14 / 20
The B Resort and Spa located in Disney Springs Resort Area is the seventh most booked hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
15 / 20
The Maingate Lakeside Resort is the sixth most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
16 / 20
The Orlando Metropolitan Resort is the fifth most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
17 / 20
The Allure Resort Orlando is the fourth most booked hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
18 / 20
The International Palms Resort Orlando is the third most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
19 / 20
The Caribe Royale All-Suite Hotel & Convention Center is the second most in demand hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.
20 / 20
The Red Lion Hotel Orlando - Kissimmee Maingate is the most booked hotel in Orlando, according to Expedia.

This story originally appeared on SmarterTravel.com.

