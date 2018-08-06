15 bathroom products that will change your life

People are really passionate about the products they use in the bathroom, and we’re not talking about personal products, either. That’s a whole other story.

No, we’re talking about home goods like towels, shower curtains, rugs, rods, and the like. Seriously, people get really jazzed about the products they buy for their bathrooms, and it benefits you and me in a big way, as we get to review tons of feedback before we buy. Win!

The following 15 bathroom products have more than 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Read on to find out why everyone's so obsessed with them.

1. A 2-pack of top-tier bath mats

This two-pack of bath mats is super affordable.

You might think all bath mats are created equal, but the reviewers of Amazon disagree. People love these cotton bath mats, writing that they're heavy duty, absorbent, and the perfect size at 21-by-34 inches. You can machine wash these babies, and as an added bonus, you get two for under $20!

Reviews: 3,835

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the Utopia Towels Cotton Washable Bath Mat 2-Pack on Amazon for $16.99

2. A high-quality digital scale at a low price

Reviewers say this scale is incredibly accurate.

If you’re in the market for a new bathroom scale, Amazon reviewers suggest you check this one out. This digital scale from Etekcity provides immediate readings using its high-precision sensors—people who have actually tried it confirm it’s incredibly accurate. Plus, the price is seriously wallet-friendly.

Reviews: 14,529

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale on Amazon for $17.90

3. A stool to help you go No. 2

Reviewers say it really works!

You’ve probably seen this product on TV, as it’s been featured on several shows. The Squatty Potty is a specially designed stool that goes in front of your toilet, helping to position your body correctly when you go to the bathroom.

The Squatty Potty is proven to improve colon health and reduce symptoms of hemorrhoids, constipation, and bloating, and reviewers agree it’s a must-have for any bathroom.

Seriously, here’s just one of the many glowing reviews: “I don't know what to do with all the extra time I save now that I poop faster. I think I may take up cross-stitching.”

Reviews: 8,165

Average Rating: 4.4

Get Squatty Potty: The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool on Amazon for $24.99

4. An expandable shower caddy

It's the perfect caddy if you have a handheld showerhead.

This over-the-showerhead caddy solves a fairly common problem—if you have a handheld showerhead, most caddies don’t fit! However, this product from Zenna Home has a unique design that allows you to shift the baskets outward, making space for that extra hose and handle. Reviewers confirm that it works like a charm!

Reviews: 1,548

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the Zenna Home Expandable Over-the-Showerhead Caddy on Amazon for $18.09

5. The best shower curtain hooks ever

These are the shower hooks you never knew you were missing.

Shower hooks are just shower hooks, right? Wrong. These particular shower hooks are the best of the best, according to reviewers, thanks to the double-sided design that lets you hang your curtain and liner on the same hook. They also love the effortless gliding motion thanks to the roller beads and the overall high-quality.

Reviews: 1,329

Average Rating: 4.8

Get the Amazer Shower Curtain Hooks on Amazon for $8.99

6. A chic acrylic storage box

Store your makeup and jewelry in style.

Acrylic makeup holders are all the rage right now, and one of the best options out there is this product from Ikee Design. The chic case features four drawers lined with black mesh padding, as well as a removable top piece that’s perfect for lipstick and other cosmetics.

Reviews: 6,595

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Display Boxes on Amazon for $13.90

7. A 3-piece pile rug set

This three-piece set is as plush as they come.

You know the super-soft bathroom rug and matching toilet seat cover you had growing up? Well, you can have the same cozy set in your own bathroom with this highly rated product.

The Garland Rug 3-Piece Bathroom Rug Set comes with a bath mat, a toilet mat, and a seat cover, and you can choose from several pretty colors. Reviewers say the products are thick, plush, and don’t shed, making them the perfect addition to your bathroom.

Reviews: 1,016

Average Rating: 3.9

Get the Garland Rug 3-Piece Traditional Nylon Washable Bathroom Rug Set on Amazon for $33.50

8. An unbeatable tension rod

This is the MVP of tension rods.

Speaking from experience, tension rods can be a pain—it’s pretty terrifying when the rod and shower curtain take a tumble mid-shower. However, reviewers say this InterDesign tension rod is as sturdy as they come—just be sure to read the instructions on proper installation, as it’s not the usual twist method.

Reviews: 1,633

Average Rating: 4.0

Get the InterDesign Cameo Constant Tension Shower Curtain Rod on Amazon for $13.05

9. A no-frills shower liner

Not a glamorous purchase, but it's necessary.

There’s nothing especially glamorous about this product: It’s a shower curtain liner, plain and simple. Reviewers say it’s good quality, as well as mold and mildew resistant. It does its job well, and that’s enough to earn it a top rating.

Reviews: 2,611

Average Rating: 4.0

Get the mDesign Waterproof, Mold/Mildew Resistant, Heavy Duty PEVA Shower Curtain Liner on Amazon for $9.99

10. A tub drain protector to catch all that hair

You'll be surprised at how much hair goes down the drain.

Things can get pretty hairy—literally—if you don’t clean out the shower/tub drain on a regular basis. The TubShroom makes this task easier, though, by simply sitting inside your drain and catching hair. When the water starts draining slower, all you have to do is pop it out and wipe it off. Reviewers say it works like a charm, and many note they were shocked to see how much hair it collects after only a few days.

Reviews: 13,660

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the TubShroom: The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector on Amazon for $12.99

11. A 2-in-1 shower head for a luxurious bathing experience

This showerhead is the epitome of versatile.

This affordable showerhead will make you feel like you’re living in a five-star hotel. It comes with two showerheads, each of which has five settings, allowing you to customize your bathing experience in a variety of ways. Make sure you spring for a towel warmer too for the ultimate bathroom makeover.

Reviews: 7,104

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the Hydroluxe Full-Chrome 24-Function Ultra-Luxury 2-in-1 Showerhead on Amazon for $24.99

12. A good old fashioned squeegee

Keep your glass shower squeaky clean with this squeegee.

If you have a glass shower, you need a squeegee. Period. It’s the only way to keep your shower door from being speckled with water spots!

Luckily for you, the OXO squeegee is a top-rated, affordable option that will keep your bathroom looking immaculate. It even includes a handy mount, so you can keep the tool right in your shower.

Reviews: 2,817

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Squeegee on Amazon for $6.99

13. A versatile, lighted makeup mirror

This makeup mirror has several light settings for precise application.

While perhaps not the most modern-looking makeup mirror, this tri-fold lighted mirror from Jerdon is a hit among reviewers. People love the various light settings and that you can plug a hair tool into the front of the mirror for easy styling. Plus, it folds up for compact storage, and the price is definitely right!

Reviews: 2,572

Average Rating: 4.32

Get the Jerdon Tri-Fold Two-Sided Lighted Makeup Mirror on Amazon for $35.95

14. An easy-to-install shower filter

Remove chlorine and other chemicals from your shower water.

If your water supply is questionable at best, you may want to invest in a shower filter to remove chlorine and other chemicals. One of the best options available is the AquaBliss High Output Shower Filter, which reviewers say is easy to install and does an amazing job purifying their water.

Reviews: 1,631

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the AquaBliss High Output Universal Shower Filter on Amazon for $31.50

15. A colorful toothbrush mount

Store your toothbrushes in this wall-mounted holder.

Pressed for room in your bathroom? You can free up valuable counter space near your sink with the help of the Camco Pop-A-Toothbrush Wall Mounted Holder.

Simply mount the holder with double-sided tape, then hang your toothbrush from it. The product provides a cover for your bristles and is vented to allow your toothbrush to dry. Reviewers say it’s a unique and helpful space-saving device.

Reviews: 1,035

Average Rating: 4.34

Get the Camco A Pop-A-Toothbrush Wall Mounted Holder on Amazon for $6.59

