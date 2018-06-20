First look: Inside Viking Ocean Cruises' new Viking Sky
01 / 109
Fast-growing Viking Ocean Cruises unveiled its third ship, Viking Sky, in February 2017.
02 / 109
At 47,600 tons, the Viking Sea is a third the size of many of the megaships being rolled out by major cruise lines -- and that's on purpose. Its smaller size will allow it to access smaller ports that megaships can't visit.
03 / 109
The centerpiece of the Viking Sky's top deck is the Main Pool area, which features a glass magrodome that can be closed during inclement weather.
04 / 109
The hot tub adjacent to Viking Sky's main pool is lined with small tiles with a lovely geometric design.
05 / 109
pool grill
06 / 109
seating area
07 / 109
A second pool area is located at the back of the Viking Sky on Deck 7.
08 / 109
The lounge chairs that line the Viking Sky's pool areas have a space-saving design that features a retractable foot rest.
09 / 109
Adjacent to the Main Pool area on the Viking Sea's top deck is the airy Wintergarden, a stylish indoor/outdoor lounge space that is home to an afternoon tea service with finger sandwiches and pastries.
10 / 109
Frank Gehry-designed Cross Check chairs are among the stylish touches in the Wintergarden.
11 / 109
The focal point of the Viking Sea's interior is an elegant, three-deck-high atrium.
12 / 109
One of several comfortable seating areas in the Living Room.
13 / 109
Another seating area that is part of the Living Room.
14 / 109
Four large blue lounge chairs await passengers in a nook of the Living Room.
15 / 109
In a nod to Viking's Norwegian heritage, the Living Room on the Viking Sea is lined with original art by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch.
16 / 109
The Viking Living Room also is home to the Viking Bar, a central gathering point for passengers throughout the day and into the evening.
17 / 109
The Viking Bar's cafe-like seating areas feature classic Mario Bellini-designed leather Cab chairs -- one of many high design touches throughout the ship.
18 / 109
More comfortable seating is available one deck up from The Viking Living Room along balcony areas overlooking the atrium.
19 / 109
More seating lines corridors at the very top of the three-deck high Atrium.
20 / 109
explorer
21 / 109
explorer
22 / 109
explorer
23 / 109
explorer
24 / 109
explorer
25 / 109
explorer
26 / 109
explorer
27 / 109
explorer
28 / 109
explorer
29 / 109
explorer
30 / 109
manfredi
31 / 109
manfredi
32 / 109
manfredi
33 / 109
chef's table
34 / 109
chef's table
35 / 109
main
36 / 109
main
37 / 109
main
38 / 109
main dining
39 / 109
spa
40 / 109
spa
41 / 109
spa
42 / 109
spa
43 / 109
spa
44 / 109
spa
45 / 109
gym
46 / 109
spa
47 / 109
spa
48 / 109
spa
49 / 109
gym
50 / 109
gym
51 / 109
gym
52 / 109
owner
53 / 109
owner
54 / 109
owner
55 / 109
owner
56 / 109
owner
57 / 109
owner
58 / 109
owner
59 / 109
owner
60 / 109
owner
61 / 109
owner
62 / 109
owner
63 / 109
owner
64 / 109
explorer
65 / 109
explorer
66 / 109
explorer
67 / 109
explorer
68 / 109
explorer
69 / 109
explorer
70 / 109
explorer
71 / 109
junior
72 / 109
junior
73 / 109
junior
74 / 109
junior
75 / 109
junior
76 / 109
junior
77 / 109
Penthouse Veranda cabins measure 338 square feet.
78 / 109
Penthouse Veranda cabins have a comfortable seating area with a full sofa and chair.
79 / 109
table
80 / 109
room
81 / 109
light
82 / 109
table
83 / 109
outlet
84 / 109
closet
85 / 109
clsoet
86 / 109
penthouse veranda
87 / 109
penthouse veranda
88 / 109
penthouse veranda
89 / 109
safe
90 / 109
water
91 / 109
The Viking Sea's main showroom, The Theater, features spacious lounge seating in lieu of traditional showroom seating.
92 / 109
Just outside the Viking Sea's main theater and two cinemas is a theater bar.
93 / 109
A small sports deck with a putting green is located at the front of the Viking Sky on Deck 9.
94 / 109
Comfortable seating areas also are located on the Sports Deck in the corners overlooking the bow of the ship.
95 / 109
The putting green atop Viking Sky.
96 / 109
Shuffleboard is another of the diversions on the Sports Deck.
97 / 109
magradome
98 / 109
The Viking Sky offers a casual, buffet-style eatery called the World Cafe.
99 / 109
A soaring, two-deck-high bar area is located at the back of the World Cafe overlooking the ship's Infinity Pool.
100 / 109
World Cafe
101 / 109
A coffee, tea and juice station at the World Cafe is open around the clock. It includes an automated espresso drinks machine that is available at no charge to passengers.
102 / 109
Among little touches, a hand-washing station at the entrance to the World Cafe offers cloth towels for drying.
103 / 109
Traditional Viking outfits are among the artifacts on display in the Viking Heritage area on Deck 2.
104 / 109
A nook on Deck 2 of VIking Sky offers a Viking Heritage display area that ties into Viking Cruises' Norwegian roots.
105 / 109
viking heritage
106 / 109
The Viking Seas was built in Ancona, Italy by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.
107 / 109
Cabin decks on the Viking Sky feature laundrettes with self-serve washers and dryers. Unlike on many ships with laundry machines, there is no charge to use them, and free detergent is provided.
108 / 109
Also on Deck 2 is Torshaven, a nightspot that's home to live music and a collection of Armagnac.
109 / 109
A buoy at the ready on the top deck of Viking Sky.
At 47,600 tons, the Viking Sea is a third the size of many of the megaships being rolled out by major cruise lines -- and that's on purpose. Its smaller size will allow it to access smaller ports that megaships can't visit.
Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

BARCELONA — When river cruise giant Viking announced plans a few years ago to get into the ocean cruise business, many industry insiders scoffed.

They said Viking never would be able to secure the shipyard space or financing to build a significant fleet of ocean ships, and even if they did, the ships wouldn't be much of a threat to existing lines. Plus, they added, what does Viking know about ocean cruising? 

It turns out a lot.  

Since debuting in 2015 with a single, 930-passenger vessel, Viking's ocean cruise division has won raves from vacationers and become a runaway hit. With bookings rolling in, the division already has rushed to add four more vessels — the latest just christened on Thursday. And it now has plans for 11 more ships by 2027.

RELATED:  Astronaut christens new Viking ship in elaborate ceremony | Why Viking Cruises may have the most ambitious culinary program at sea 

What's driving the boom? For starters, Viking seems to have hit a home run with the size, style and focus of its ocean-going vessels. The ships are relatively small and upscale, and the experience revolves heavily around the destinations they visit. The line also has grabbed the love and loyalty of customers with its "no nickel-and-diming" philosophy. A lot is included in the fare. But it's more than just that. 

Here, USA TODAY highlights 19 things that cruise fans and travel agents say are setting Viking ships apart:  

The design is impeccable. From the easy flow of interior spaces to the understated elegance of the Scandinavian-influenced decor, the look is unified, stylish and sophisticated in a way that is rare in the cruise industry.

They're relatively small. In an era of ever-bigger mega-ships — some holding as many 6,000 people — Viking decided to keep the capacity of all of the ships in its fleet at just 930.   

They're quiet. There isn't music blasting out of speakers in every corner of the ships, and there are few announcements. 

There's a balcony with every cabin

The entertainment is classy — and educational, too. There aren't a lot of flashy dancing girl shows on Viking ships. If you like that sort of thing, this isn't your line. But you'll find plenty of enriching offerings, from classical music performances to lectures by NASA astronauts. 
   
There are no casinos

There are no art auctions.

Living large: Inside the stylish suites, cabins of the Viking Star
01 / 54
x
02 / 54
x
03 / 54
x
04 / 54
x
05 / 54
x
06 / 54
x
07 / 54
x
08 / 54
x
09 / 54
x
10 / 54
x
11 / 54
x
12 / 54
x
13 / 54
x
14 / 54
x
15 / 54
x
16 / 54
x
17 / 54
x
18 / 54
x
19 / 54
x
20 / 54
x
21 / 54
The biggest of five cabin categories on the Viking Star are its Explorer Suites, which measure 757 square feet or longer and have separate living rooms.
22 / 54
Explorer Suites come with such amenities as three guaranteed reservations in each of the Viking Star's specialty restaurants.
23 / 54
The living room in Explorer Suites on the Viking Star feature desk areas with espresso machines and built-in minibars that are stocked with complimentary alcoholic drinks, sodas and snacks.
24 / 54
An Explorer Suite bedroom.
25 / 54
Bedside tables with lamps are located on both sides of the bed in Explorer Suite bedrooms.
26 / 54
Bathrooms in Explorer Suites have vanities with double sinks.
27 / 54
Explorer Suite bathrooms have a separate compartment with a showers and a full bathtub.
28 / 54
The 14 Explorer Suites on the Viking Star overlook either the front or back of the ship and feature large, wrap-around balconies with sweeping views.
29 / 54
Wrap-around balconies that come with Explorer Suites feature day beds for lounging in the sun as well as chairs and tables.
30 / 54
x
31 / 54
x
32 / 54
x
33 / 54
x
34 / 54
x
35 / 54
x
36 / 54
x
37 / 54
x
38 / 54
The Viking Star has unusually large rooms for a cruise ship, with even the smallest cabins starting at 270 square feet. Here, a Penthouse Veranda cabin, which measures 338 square feet including the balcony.
39 / 54
penthouse veranda
40 / 54
Penthouse Veranda cabins have stylish, contemporary bathrooms with a glass-enclosed showers and built-in vanities.
41 / 54
The walk-in shower found in Penthouse Veranda cabins on the Viking Star.
42 / 54
Penthouse Veranda cabins have a built-in storage area with drawers and room for hanging clothes
43 / 54
Penthouse Veranda cabins feature a large desk with a built-in minibar with complimentary drinks.
44 / 54
x
45 / 54
x
46 / 54
x
47 / 54
x
48 / 54
x
49 / 54
x
50 / 54
Four out of five of the VIking Star's cabin categories come with a K-cup style coffee maker.
51 / 54
Passengers will find QuietVox audio systems in cabins that are used to listen to guides during shore excursions.
52 / 54
The top four of five categories of cabins on the Viking Star feature a minibar stocked with complimentary sodas and water. Complimentary alcoholic beverages also are included for passengers in the top three categories of cabins.
53 / 54
Viking Star cabins have both U.S.-style and European-style electric outlets.
54 / 54
Other little touches in Viking Star cabins include umbrellas on hand for passenger use.

There are no ship-board photographers.

There is no hard sell. You won't hear the cruise director on the loudspeaker touting great savings in the ship store, as is so common on many lines; spa staff are instructed not to try to pressure spa-goers into buying creams and potions.    

No children under 18 are allowed on board. This is a negative, of course, if you're looking for a family cruise.  

There is a shore excursion included in every port. For those of you who cruise, you know: This is a biggie. 

The little touches in cabins are legion, starting with the heated floors in bathrooms. Viking doesn't make much of this in its marketing material, hoping that it comes as a delightful discovery for first-time passengers.  

Photos: The christening of Viking Cruises' new Viking Orion
01 / 03
Fireworks celebrate the christening of Viking Cruises' new Viking Orion in Livorno, Italy.
02 / 03
Retired NASA astronaut Anna Fisher uses a Viking axe to slice a ribbon to trigger the breaking of a bottle against VIking Orion.
03 / 03
Retired astronaut Anna Fisher (left) with Viking Cruises chairman Torstein Hagen and others at the christening of the line's new Viking Orion.

► Two more little touches that set Viking cabins apart — both responses to pet peeves of Viking founder Torstein Hagen: The remote controls for televisions are blissfully simple to use — they have just a few buttons; and the toiletries in bathrooms are unusually easy-to-open and easy-to-identify (they have big, bold lettering and are color coded so it's easy to tell the shampoo apart from, say, the body wash). 

Viking also has banished the clutter of the cabin desk top by tucking away daily planners, room service menus and the many other papers that cover cabin desks on most ships to a single leather folder.  

Bathroom showers are bigger than what you'll find on most cruise ships — the result of eliminating bathtubs in most cabins. Viking executives like to note that bathtubs typically take up about 6 percent of the space in a ship cabin and are little used. 

There is no charge for beer and wine at lunch and dinner

There is no charge for using the self-serve launderettes on cabin decks. Even the detergent is free. 

There is no charge for WiFi on board.

There is no charge to enter the thermal suite at the ship's spa.    

There is no charge for the specialty restaurants on board — or room service.

Viking's new ocean ships are among USA TODAY's list of the 25 most beautiful cruise ships. To view all 25, scroll through the carousel  below.

Countdown: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels
01 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen Steamboat Company’s 3,707-gt, 436-passenger American Queen is not only the largest, most lavish riverboat of all time, it is a remarkably convincing avatar of those gingerbread-filigreed, high-fallutin’ steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
02 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. Built in 1995, the American Queen is powered by a genuine steam engine that propels its massive wooden paddlewheel along the Mississippi, Ohio and Cumberland rivers that it calls home.
03 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen’s interiors are fitted with lavish wood paneling, brass fixtures, ornate chandeliers, hammered tin ceilings and museum-quality Americana.
04 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. Unlike the steamboats of yore, the five-deck American Queen boasts modern cruise ship comforts like air conditioning, some private balconies, a wading pool and gym, epicurean dining and lavish entertainment in a double-deck show lounge.
05 / 126
No. 24: SS Legacy. Seattle-based UnCruise’s 1,472-gt, 88-passenger SS Legacy is also an avatar from of a bygone era -- in its case, the steamers that used to ply the coastal waterways of the U.S. Built in 1988 as the Pilgrim Belle, the ship looks better than ever in UnCruise’s smart gold and black livery.
06 / 126
No. 24: SS Legacy. Despite the “SS” in its name, the SS Legacy is actually a diesel-powered cruise ship ideally suited for the Columbia and Snake rivers of the Pacific Northwest. With its vertical prow, layer cake superstructure, stovepipe funnel and sheltered promenades, the quaint ship blends in nicely with the scenic places it visits.
07 / 126
No. 24: SS Legacy.While not as finely finished as the American Queen, the SS Legacy boasts interiors with hammered tin ceilings, dark wood veneers, chandeliers and floral soft fittings that pay homage to Victorian-era coastal liners.
08 / 126
No. 23: MV Adriana. Before the cruise ship boom inspired by “The Love Boat” television series in the late 1970s, there was a fleet of pocket-sized, yacht-like vessels cruising the Mediterranean. One of the last survivors of this era is Adriana Cruises' MV Adriana. This little lady has a sleek, well-balanced profile with a sharply raked bow, sheer (a lengthwise curvature that dips slightly amidships), a sculpted, finned funnel and a rounded cruiser spoon stern.
09 / 126
No. 23: Adriana. Perhaps the most obscure of all the cruise ships on this list, the 4,490-gt, 350-guest Adriana was built for now-defunct Hellenic Mediterranean Lines as the Aquarius, way back in 1972. It is now owned by St. Kitts and Nevis-registered Adriana Cruises, offering year-round sailings from Port of Spain, Trinidad, to the Grenadines.
10 / 126
No. 23: MV Adriana. Adriana’s interiors have been revamped in recent years and now exude a nautical feel accented with rustic wood tones. This ship offers an informal, old-fashioned, budget cruise experience without all the bells, whistles and dining options of typical modern cruise ships.
11 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. Oceania Cruises' 1,262-guest, 66,000-gt Oceania Class twins, the 2011-built Marina and the 2012-built Riviera (shown), are among today’s more fetching cruise ships. Although their sterns are a bit overbuilt and they lack promenades, they look their best from a 3/4 bow vantage with their long bows and pleasingly proportioned, curvaceous superstructures.
12 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Marina (shown) and Riviera are modest-sized and thoughtfully designed, offering multiple dining venues, numerous and varied public spaces that include a spacious observation lounge, beautifully appointed staterooms and impressive art collections curated by Oceania Cruises’ CEO Frank Del Rio.
13 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Oceania Class ships have an especially nice teak-lined and fountain-enhanced midships pool area at the base of a tall, conical funnel. These ships score extra points for their fine exterior detailing.
14 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. The upmarket Marina and Riviera have been fitted with high-quality interiors that are more elegant than edgy or trendsetting. Their reception lobbies boast a grand, double helix staircase with iron and glass railings, marble surfacing and a Lalique crystal table.
15 / 126
No. 22: Oceania Class. Pleasingly circular and elliptical forms are employed throughout the Marina and Riviera. They are especially evident in the crystal lighting of their multi-tiered main dining rooms.
16 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. Two sail-enhanced, diesel-powered ships that were originally conceived for Windstar Cruises and completed for Club Med Cruises now operate as Windstar Cruises' Wind Surf (shown) and Club Med Cruises Club Med 2.
17 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2 (shown) and Wind Surf boast four computer-operated masts that tower above their long, pointed bowsprits and winged, forward-situated funnels. In addition to having two swimming pools, water sports marinas unfold from their nicely rounded sterns.
18 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. At 14,745 gt and with a capacity for 310 guests, the recently revamped Windsurf, which was built in 1989 as the Club Med 1, boasts tiers of beautiful teak decks that are ideal for sunning and al fresco dining.
19 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. The 1992-built Club Med 2 is marketed in France and offers an active, French-themed cruise experience.
20 / 126
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2’s recently refitted, bright and airy interiors are infused with natural light.
21 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Eight identical, 30,277-gt, 684-guest ships were completed for now-defunct Renaissance Cruises between 1998 and 2001. Two of these nicely proportioned ships look especially nice in their deep blue-hulled livery for Royal Caribbean-owned Azamara Club Cruises: the Azamara Journey (ex R Six) and Azamara Quest (ex R Seven, shown).
22 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Upscale Oceania Cruises operates four of the former R ships (Insignia, ex R One, shown; Regatta, ex R Two; Nautica, ex R Five and Sirena, ex R Four).
23 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Carnival Corp. owns two of the R ships, including the successor to the original “Love Boat," Princess Cruises’ Pacific Princess (ex R Three, shown) and Fathom Cruises Adonia (ex-R Eight), the latter to be transferred back into the fold of British-based P&O Cruises when Fathom ceases operations later this year.
24 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. These ships provide an intimate alternative to mega-ship cruising but still offer a number of big-ship perks like a well-equipped spa, a large lido and pool area, as well as multiple dining venues.
25 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All eight R ships were originally fitted out with identical Edwardian and Georgian-themed decor, but recent makeovers have given each their own distinctive interior look. This is the newly redone Horizons observation lounge aboard Oceania’s Sirena.
26 / 126
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All of the ex-R ships boast a grand staircase and lobby that evokes the great early 20th-century liners like the Mauretania, Aquitania and Titanic.
27 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The hard-working MV Lofoten is one of the longest continually serving major passenger ships, having operated on the regularly scheduled Hurtigruten or Norwegian coastal run since it was built in 1964.
28 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Shown in its original livery, the splendidly proportioned Lofoten measures 2,621-gt and can carry up to 149 berthed passengers with additional space for 251 on deck. This modest but handsome liner can also carry up to 708 cubic meters of cargo.
29 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s interiors boast magnificent old-world craftsmanship and wood paneling. In 2001, it was declared a protected ship by the Norwegian Director General of Historic Monuments.
30 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s observation lounge has much of its original paneling and furnishing. Since it sails only in Norwegian waters, the ship is exempt from international Safety of Life at Sea fire regulations that prohibit wood construction on overnight passenger ships.
31 / 126
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The Lofoten’s Dining Room is another beautifully preserved time capsule space with original wooden paneling and artwork.
32 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. Silversea is a deluxe cruise line with a fleet of nine all-inclusive luxury and expedition ships that includes the sleek, 2000-built Silver Shadow (shown) and 2001-built Silver Whisper.
33 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper measure 28,258-gt and carry a mere 382 guests, giving them a passenger space ratio of 73 that ranks them among the most spacious cruise ships in the world. They are also the line’s most handsome ships, sporting nicely flared bows and low, streamlined superstructures.
34 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are elegantly appointed with comfortable, homey, understated public spaces.
35 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The spacious dining rooms on the Shadow and Whisper evoke an Old World ambiance with their recessed lighting, crystal chandeliers, muted color schemes and parquet woodwork.
36 / 126
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are all-suite ships with some of the largest staterooms on the seven seas.
37 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Now owned by Seattle-based Windstar Cruises, this yacht-like trio of ships has a uniquely futuristic and pleasing profile. The 1989-built Star Breeze (ex Seabourn Spirit, shown), 1988-built Star Pride (ex Seabourn Pride) and 1992-built Star Legend (ex Seabourn Legend) measure 9,975 gt and carry 208 guests.
38 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Oslo-based architects Yran and Storbratten have given these sleek vessels a graceful, nuanced look topped with unique funnel casings that did not translate as well on the ships’ much larger, 32,000-gt replacements, the Seabourn Odyssey class. Shown here, just months before its sale to Windstar is the Seabourn Spirit, now Star Breeze.
39 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. The Power Yachts have teak-lined midships lido areas that are sheltered from the wind. They are ideal for sunning, deck parties and Windstar’s legendary al fresco buffets.
40 / 126
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Upon delivery to Windstar, the three Power Yachts were completely refurbished with a contemporary new interior look. This is the AmphorA Restaurant onboard the Star Breeze.
41 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. If this list were based solely on interior design and layout, Celebrity Cruises’ five-member Solstice Class ships would rank much closer to the pole position. However, their powerful and dynamic, wedge-like profiles are considerably more Darth Vader than Grace Kelley.
42 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. This “most impressive” 122,000--gt, 2,850-guest quintet includes the 2008-built Celebrity Solstice, the 2009-built Celebrity Equinox, the 2010-built Celebrity Eclipse, the 2011-built Celebrity Silhouette (shown) and slightly larger 2012-built Celebrity Reflection.
43 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Even their mega-ship proportions cannot overwhelm a magnificent midships pool area that blends classic forms with fountains and a Space Age finish. They also boast a park-like Lawn Club with real grass, situated between their finely sculpted smokestacks and a solar panel-topped, glass-enclosed indoor pool area.
44 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. The Solstice Class ships boast some of the most spectacular observation lounges ever put to sea. Their interiors are the product of no less than seven design teams that have been curated and supervised by parent company Royal Caribbean’s Executive VP of Maritime and Newbuild, Harri Kulovaara.
45 / 126
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Hospitality architect Adam Tihany made his sea-going debut with the Solstice Class main dining rooms. In the Celebrity Solstice’s Grand Epernay, the ceiling appears to rest atop a network of supports that resemble a rib cage. Meanwhile, a double-deck wine cellar emulating a ship’s prow opposes the grand staircase in its center.
46 / 126
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. Crystal Cruises’ 1995-built, 51,044-gt, 922-guest Crystal Symphony is a slightly amended version of the 1990-built Crystal Harmony cruise ship that launched Crystal Cruises. It remains one of the prettiest of today’s vessels with a sharply raked bow, sleek lines and relatively low, well-proportioned superstructure.
47 / 126
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The ulra-luxe Symphony has simple but refined detailing that holds up at every angle, thanks to the guiding hand of the legendary, late marine architect Robert Tillberg.
48 / 126
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The Crystal Symphony will be getting a top-to-bottom interior make-over later this year but its original decor is nonetheless understated and restrained, resisting the “more is better” trend favored by some of Crystal’s luxury cruise line competitors. At the heart of the ship is a skylight-topped atrium with a water fountain.
49 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. This unique, 50,142-gt, 960-guest ship caters exclusively to the deluxe Japanese cruise market. If its profile looks familiar, that is because it was once a staple in U.S.-based cruising and ranked at the top of the luxury cruise tier.
50 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. The Asuka II is, of course, the former Crystal Harmony, the ship that launched Crystal Cruises in 1990. Although very similar to the Crystal Symphony, the Harmony’s funnel was situated slightly farther forward and the angle of its superstructure was more pronounced, making it the slightly more pretty of the pair.
51 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. As built, the Harmony’s Robert Tillberg-designed interiors were the latest in Scandinavian elegance and refinement, albeit with a slightly Art Deco flourish.
52 / 126
No. 14: MV Asuka II. Since 2005, the ex-Crystal Harmony has been sailing for Crystal’s former parent company, NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kaisha), which is one of today’s biggest container shipping conglomerates. Prior to World War II, NYK was one of the world’s largest passenger shipping lines but now it operates just one cruise ship.
53 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Windstar Cruises 1986-built Wind Star (shown) and 1988-built Wind Spirit were part of a trio that included the 1988-built Wind Song, which was deliberately sunk after an engine room fire in 2003. These 5,307-gt, 159-guest ships were the first all-new sail-enhanced major cruise ships to be built in decades.
54 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. With their racy, low profiles, tall, slender funnels and pronounced bowsprits, these ships even look beautiful with their stern marinas extended and without their sails unfurled. They have shallow drafts that enable them to visit off-the-beaten-track hamlets like Monemvasia in Greece.
55 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Under their canopy of sails, the Wind Star and Wind Spirit have gorgeous teak decks, a wading pool bordered by a Jacuzzi and skylights that infuse their interiors with natural light.
56 / 126
No. 13: Wind Star Class. After Windstar was purchased by new owners, Xanterra Resorts, the ships were given extensive refits with an elegant, contemporary new look that replaced the nautically themed stylings of renowned original designer Marc Held. This is the Wind Star’s AmphorA Restaurant.
57 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Styled after the five-masted sailing ship Preussen of 1902, Star Clipper’s 5,000-gt, 227-guest Royal Clipper is a hybrid diesel/sailing ship that currently ranks in the Guiness World Records as the world’s largest passenger sailing ship.
58 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. With its 56,000 square feet of sails unfurled, the Royal Clipper is an awe-inspiring sight. Unlike the Windstar and Club Med vessels that combine modern aesthetics with sails, the Royal Clipper is very much a throwback to the pre-steam era of windjammers. Despite that, underneath the convincing exterior beats the heart of a very advanced vessel.
59 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Royal Clipper’s impeccably scrubbed teak deck areas are filled with winches, ropes, bollards and capstans. They are also home to three wading pools and an al fresco bar. On the Royal Clipper, guests have the unique opportunities of climbing the mast or into the bowsprit net to dangle over the surging sea.
60 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. The Royal Clipper’s interior evokes an almost Jules Verne vibe with a three-deck atrium topped with a skylight that is actually the glass bottom of the ship’s largest pool. At the atrium’s base is the Restaurant, while the mid-level balcony features murals by artist Rainer Maria Latzke.
61 / 126
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Other spaces on the Royal Clipper exude an Old World ambiance, such as the Library with its mahogany-toned paneling and cabinetry, brass-framed windows, brass lamps and tufted leather settees.
62 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. At 129,690 gt.,Disney’s two largest vessels, the 2011-built Disney Dream and its twin, the 2012-built Disney Fantasy, are extraordinarily handsome vessels whose profiles are inspired by the streamlined, triple-funneled liner Normandie of 1934.
63 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Were they just a deck or two “shorter” and without the clutter of the AquaDuck water coasters on their upper decks, the mega ships would surely rank even higher for their powerful profiles. Note the long bow and faux sheer created by dipping the hull’s black paintwork down towards the center of the ship.
64 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. The two giant, black-topped crimson funnels certainly have their share of “Normandie-ness” but one wonders why Disney’s architects didn’t just give the Dream and Fantasy three stacks to achieve the ultimate effect.
65 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. What is evident in every aspect of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy’s design and construction is the attention to detail. Even something as incidental as the tubing on the AquaDuck lends itself to close scrutiny. Clearly, no expense was spared in building these ships.
66 / 126
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Keeping in mind that these vessels are as much floating family amusement parks as they are cruise ships, their interiors are nonetheless impressive, employing quality elements such as crystal, brass, marble and ultra-plush carpeting.
67 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Holland America Line’s smallest ship, the 38,848-gt, 740-guest Prinsendam, is nicknamed “The Elegant Explorer." Were it not for a less-than-flattering block of cabins added to its stern in recent years, it may have ranked even higher on this list.
68 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. The Prinsendam was built in 1988 as the Royal Viking Sun for Royal Viking Line, which at the time was one of the world’s most deluxe cruise lines. In a few ways, the Royal Viking Sun was a smaller prototype of Viking Cruises' new Viking Ocean class of ships, with its long clipper bow and streamlined funnel casing.
69 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Although Prinsendam is the oldest ship in the HAL fleet and lacks the amenities and multiple dining options of the line’s newest vessels, it enjoys a fiercely loyal repeat guest following, thanks to its modest size and now-classic features like teak-lined decks, a panoramic observation lounge and a full wraparound promenade deck.
70 / 126
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. In recent years, Holland America has refreshed the Prinsendam’s understated public spaces with new furnishing and soft fittings.
71 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. That one, let alone all three, of these ultra-sleek, first-generation cruise ships is still in active service is a testament to their once-innovative and still strikingly beautiful design. U.K.-based Fred. Olsen Cruises operates two of the original Royal Viking Line ships, the 1972-built Black Watch (ex-Royal Viking Star, shown) and the 1973-built Boudicca (ex-Royal Viking Sea).
72 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. As built, the three nearly identical sister ships measured 22,000 gt and carried 539 passengers. Their ultra-raked clipper bows, streamlined superstructures, QE2-inspired funnel casings and terraced afterdecks were signature features of their time. With their light, airy Scandinavian interiors and modern artwork, they were the ultimate luxury cruise ships of the day.
73 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Between 1981 and 1983, the three sisters were expanded with 91-foot midsections that increased their tonnage to 28,221 gt and passenger capacity to 820. After leaving the Royal Viking fold, all three ships have gone on to a variety of incarnations.
74 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. After numerous refits, Fred. Olsen Cruises’ Black Watch looks as good as ever and maintains a very loyal following. The ship has just emerged from a multi-million pound refit that should keep it going for many more years. This is the Black Watch’s revamped Glentanar Restaurant.
75 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca is also enjoying a very healthy career in British-based cruising. The former Royal Viking Sea, shown here passing Scotland’s Dunnet Head, looks stunning in Fred Olsen’s dark gray hull livery.
76 / 126
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. The third of the original Royal Viking trio sails on as Phoenix Seereisen’s Albatros for the German market. Like its Fred. Olsen-owned sisters, the well-maintained Albatros enjoys a devoted following.
77 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ classic 22,080-gt, 820-passenger Marco Polo has come a long way from its origins as a Soviet-era trans-oceanic liner. For a short while when it was cruising out of U.S. ports in the mid-1970s, it was rumored to be a "spy ship."
78 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The second of five nearly identical sister liners named for Russian poets, Marco Polo was built in 1965 as the Alexandr Pushkin for Soviet-owned and operated Baltic Shipping Company. The handsome vessel was sold to newly formed Orient Lines in 1991 and completely rebuilt for their expedition cruise service.
79 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Sturdy East German construction and an ice-strengthened bow have served the Marco Polo well on its globe-trotting journeys. In 2010, it began operating for Cruise and Maritime Voyages and continues to do so with a loyal following.
80 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The Marco Polo is one of the last large active passenger ships in the world with tangible elements of sheer (lengthwise curvature) and camber (side-to-side curvature). What it lacks in newfangled amenities, it more than makes up for in visual appeal and Old World character.
81 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The ship’s aft decks were rebuilt with a wonderful series of terraces that form an outdoor amphitheater overlooking the stern.
82 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s interiors all date from the early 1990s and feature an Art Deco-inspired look courtesy of Greek interior designer Michalis Katzourakis. This is the ship’s Seven Continents Restaurant.
83 / 126
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s original Sulzer diesel engines were so solidly constructed and well-maintained that even after over 50 years of hard use, they still function beautifully. They are the key to the ship’s longevity and success.
84 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Star Clipper’s sailing yachts Star Flyer (shown) and Star Clipper, built in 1991 and 1992 respectively, are a striking pair of 2,298-gt, 170-guest, four-masted barquentines, the first designed to carry passengers since 1912.
85 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Like their larger fleetmate Royal Clipper, the Star Flyer and Star Clipper have teak decks that brim with sailing gear and ropes. They also sport a pair of wading pools, an outdoor bar and a generous amount of sunning space.
86 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Although their sails are augmented with Caterpillar diesels in order to maintain a set schedule, in every other aspect, these are true tall ships.
87 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. As with the Royal Clipper, Star Flyer and Star Clipper guests have access to a long bowsprit where they can dangle over a swelling sea. Guests can also climb to the mast platform.
88 / 126
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. The Star Flyer and Star Clipper were fitted out with a convincingly vintage interior look that boasts dark wood tones, heavy wooden-framed furnishings and brass fixtures. Their libraries even boast a marble and brass fireplace mantel.
89 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The 2,191-gt, 149-guest Nordstjernen is the real thing, an active vintage liner and not a modern-day reproduction. This splendidly handsome and well-preserved vessel operates on summer charter service for its former owners, Hurtigruten, on cruises from Norway’s northernmost Svalbard archipelago.
90 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen, shown in a vintage postcard view, was built in 1956 for now-defunct Bergen Steamship Company’s regularly scheduled Norwegian coastal or Hurtigruten service. In 2012, it was sold to present owners Vestland Rederi, and sent to Poland for a complete restoration.
91 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Now back in its original livery, the Nordstjernen is a true stunner. In 2012, it joined its 1964-built fleetmate Lofoten with “protected” status designation from the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage.
92 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen’s paintwork and teak decks are absolutely immaculate.
93 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The ship’s public spaces have all been refreshed with new soft fittings but retain their original vintage feel. The forward lounge boasts carved wooden panels by the late Paul Rene Gauguin, grandson of the famed painter.
94 / 126
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Nordstjernen’s forward staircase boasts a large panel of a “merhorse” by Paul Rene Gauguin. Note the surrounding paneling and vintage fixtures.
95 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Royal Caribbean’s groundbreaking Sovereign Class were the first built-from-scratch mega cruise ships. The initial ship in the series, which now sails as Spanish-based Pullmantur Cruises’ blue-hulled Sovereign, was introduced in 1988 as the Sovereign of the Seas.
96 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The largest cruise ship in the world when built, the Sovereign of the Seas measured 73,192 gt and could carry 2,800 passengers. Designed by the late Njal Eide, the ship featured gracious curves and a stern inspired by that of the still-influential, 1934-built French liner Normandie.
97 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign of the Seas was followed in 1990 by the slightly larger, 73,937-gt Monarch of the Seas. Compared to what would follow, these ships were especially good-looking with their long bows, terraced superstructures and clean lines.
98 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Monarch of the Seas was transferred to Royal Caribbean’s Pullmantur Cruises division in 2013 and currently sails for the Spanish-speaking market as the blue-hulled Monarch.
99 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign Class ships boasted a huge midships lido area for their time, with two large pools. They also had Royal Caribbean’s trademark Viking Crown Lounge, a 360-degree space enclosed in full-length glass panels cantilevered from their funnels.
100 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Architecturally, the Sovereign Class set a new bar in modern cruise ship design, employing dynamic, streamlined shapes and utilizing numerous skylights to help infuse their interior spaces with natural light.
101 / 126
No. 5: Sovereign Class.The third ship in the Sovereign Class, the 73,941-gt Majesty of the Seas, was introduced in 1992. A proposed transfer to Pullmantur in 2016 was called off and the ship continues to sail for Royal Caribbean. Once the largest cruise ship in the world, it is now one of the oldest and smallest in the Royal Caribbean fleet, barely a third the size of the line’s 225,282-gt Oasis Class ships.
102 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Expectations were high when longtime river stalwart Viking Cruises announced its first ocean-going cruise ships way back in 2013. The line had already set a new bar with its innovative Longship Class river vessels but the 47,800-gt, 930-guest Ocean Class ships, ushered in by the 2015-built Viking Star (shown) may be even better.
103 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The identical Viking Star and 2016-built Viking Sea (shown) will be followed this year with the Viking Sky and Viking Sun and in 2018 and 2019 with the Viking Spirit and an unnamed sister. Their gorgeous exteriors feature long clipper bows inspired by the legendary Stella Polaris cruise ship of 1927, gently terraced superstructures and racily streamlined funnels (see Prinsendam). Their modest dimensions contain nuances of curvature and a symphony of well-integrated angles to please the most discerning eye.
104 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The Viking Ocean ships offer an upmarket cruise experience with included excursions and Internet, drinks at lunch and dinner and numerous other perks that are covered in the fare. The midships pool, which can be enclosed with a sliding glass dome, looks like that of an upscale resort with its terraced levels and designer deck chairs.
105 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Viking Ocean ships get an extra nod for having unfettered forward-facing observation decks, a fully encircling promenade deck and an infinity pool that overlooks the ship’s wake.
106 / 126
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. In an era where many cruise lines are relegating all forward-facing space to revenue-generating cabins and spas, Viking bucks the trend with a spectacular double-deck observation lounge that provides some of the best views at sea. And the decor is stunning, with top-notch furnishings and a pair of moss gardens.
107 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. One doesn’t even have to be a Disney fan to appreciate the beautiful ships Disney Cruise Line “imagined” with its 83,338-gt, 2,700-guest, 1998-built Disney Magic (shown) and 1999-built Disney Wonder. They convincingly evoke the great trans-Atlantic liners with their long bows, twin funnels (note how the aft funnel is slight taller) and dynamically coordinated angles and curves.
108 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Externally, the Disney Magic and Wonder are especially appealing for their relatively low, sleek profiles, which make the Disney Dream Class seem a bit overbuilt by comparison. While the pair is identical in form and layout, the Magic’s interiors have an Art Deco theme, versus the Wonder’s Art Nouveau trappings.
109 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Following a recent refit, both ships’ sterns were somewhat spoiled with the addition of a ducktail, or sponson, that helps maximize their hydrodynamic efficiency.
110 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. For comparison, here is a view of the Wonder before its stern was modified.
111 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Like the great liners of the past, the Disney ships have wonderful, fully encircling, teak-lined promenade decks.
112 / 126
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Guests enter via a soaring lobby with ornate bronze railings (note the Mickey Mouse insets), polished marble and plush carpets. On the Wonder (shown), there is a sculpture of Ariel, the title character from "The Little Mermaid." Both ships are segregated into adults-, family- and kids-only zones.
113 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. If that iconic orange and black funnel were just a few feet taller, Cunard Line’s mighty Queen Mary 2 might well have topped this list. Alas, since the entire ship needs to clear New York’s Verrazano Narrows Bridge, it’s probably best that it remains just as it is.
114 / 126
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. This magnificent QM2 doesn’t just emulate the look of a great liner, it actually is one, beginning with a powerful-looking, long bow, that has been reinforced to forge the most challenging of seas. Its deep draft, tall