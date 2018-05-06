20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo
01 / 20
Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination.
02 / 20
No. 2: Navarre, Fla.; 86.0. The white sands and emerald waters of Florida’s Gulf Coast are irresistible to vacation travelers.
03 / 20
No. 3: Destin, Fla.; 79.0. Slightly more expensive than neighbor Panama City Beach, but offers great returns as tourists seek quieter but equally fun vacations.
04 / 20
No. 4: Corpus Christi, Texas; 73.0. Hurricane Harvey limited supply while demand remains high for this coastal city on the southern Gulf Coast of Texas. Watch this spot though, as pending regulations could see this market tumble in future rankings.
05 / 20
No. 5: Cocoa Beach, Fla.; 71.3. This barrier island on the east coast of central Florida is known for its abundant outdoor activities, historical significance and proximity to Orlando (45 minutes).
06 / 20
No. 6: Galveston, Texas; 68.8. Vacation rentals are seasonal, but lower prices and the popularity of this family-friendly destination make this Texas Gulf Coast city a worthwhile investment.
07 / 20
No. 7: Palm Coast, Fla.; 62.2. This lush city on the Intracoastal Waterway offers beautiful scenery, direct access to i-95 and proximity to nearby cities.
08 / 20
No. 8: Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 55.0. There’s much more to this southeastern coastal favorite than golf. This lively city boasts high supply, low prices, and endless restaurants, bars and beaches.
09 / 20
No. 9: Ocean City, Md.; 54.2. Famous for its blue crabs and orange crushes, this Mid-Atlantic resort town is home to popular beaches and a vibrant boardwalk.
10 / 20
No. 10: Fort Myers, Fla.; 54.2. This year-round tourist destination in southwest Florida is growing rapidly, as is the demand for short-term rentals.
11 / 20
No. 11: Daytona Beach, Fla.; 54.1. Pair low Florida prices with gorgeous beaches and a prime location for a great investment in northern Florida.
12 / 20
No. 12: Wilmington, N.C.; 51.0. This historic Carolina beach town and popular filming destination is known for warm waterfront summers and mild winters with plenty to do.
13 / 20
No. 13: Port Aransas, Texas; 50.8. Beautiful beaches and recreational opportunities create high demand for this popular Gulf of Mexico destination.
14 / 20
No. 14: Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; 50.7. Another white-sanded Emerald Coast destination, Santa Rosa Beach is a hot spot for tourists seeking a mix of relaxation and recreation.
15 / 20
No. 15: Virginia Beach; 47.9. Snowbirds, families, vacationers and wedding parties alike love this popular Mid-Atlantic getaway.
16 / 20
No. 16: Miami Beach; 47.5. This, and the market one spot below are perfect illustrations of how more than revenue potential must be considered when assessing investment potential. Always a hot market with tourists, Miami is just as hot with property investors, pushing prices up compared to many on this list. Still, with the constant appeal of South Beach, this remains a top place to invest.
17 / 20
No. 17: Kauai, Hawaii; 45.9. This tropical Hawaiian paradise is always a popular destination, whether for ownership or rental. Newly increasing demand for rentals and year-round occupancy offsets relatively higher costs and limited rental zoning to help this island break into the top 20.
18 / 20
No. 18: Carolina Beach, N.C.; 44.9. Picturesque, this beach town is quaint and full of the charm you would expect from a southern seashore.
19 / 20
No. 19: Pensacola Beach, Fla.; 42.4. This white-sand beach on the barrier island of Santa Rosa has activities to appeal to every type of traveler.
20 / 20
No. 20: Key West; 42.3. There are very few beaches on this island, but there are endless water activities and stunning waterfront scenery, with enough options for visitors to choose between a relaxing or rowdy stay.

So you want to buy a beach house? There are hundreds of coastal communities where you can get a lovely home that will provide years of vacation fun for your family.

But if you’re hoping for some return on your investment in the process, especially from rental income, not all American beach towns are created equal.

Analysis from Rented.com reveals Florida’s Gulf Coast to be the best beach region for second-home buyers, with Panama City Beach named the top market. The scenic city on the Panhandle also ranked No. 1 among all U.S. destinations.

More: 20 best places to buy a vacation rental

The site's research looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. See the slideshow above for the top beach towns for second home buyers, and Rented.com’s comments on each market.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
01 / 50
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
02 / 50
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
03 / 50
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
04 / 50
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
05 / 50
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
06 / 50
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
07 / 50
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
08 / 50
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
09 / 50
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
10 / 50
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
11 / 50
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
12 / 50
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
13 / 50
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
14 / 50
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
15 / 50
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
16 / 50
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
17 / 50
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
18 / 50
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
19 / 50
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
20 / 50
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
21 / 50
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
22 / 50
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
23 / 50
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
24 / 50
Coligny Beach, S.C.
25 / 50
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
26 / 50
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
27 / 50
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
28 / 50
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
29 / 50
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
30 / 50
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
31 / 50
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
32 / 50
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
33 / 50
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
34 / 50
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
35 / 50
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
36 / 50
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
37 / 50
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
38 / 50
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
39 / 50
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
40 / 50
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
41 / 50
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
42 / 50
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
43 / 50
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
44 / 50
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
45 / 50
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
46 / 50
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
47 / 50
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
48 / 50
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
49 / 50
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
50 / 50
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com