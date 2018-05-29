2018 summer food festivals
01 / 10
Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl New York will take place in Bryant Park, June 1-3. A dozen ice cream vendors participate in the all-you-can-eat event, which benefits cancer care and research via the Jimmy Fund.
02 / 10
The Austin Ice Cream Festival will take place at Fiesta Gardens on June 2 with a dozen frozen treat vendors, live music, a food court and activities.
03 / 10
No Kid Hungry hosts Los Angeles' Taste of the Nation at Media Park in Culver City, Calif., on June 3. More than 60 chefs, bartenders and beverage makers offer tastings for the event, and 100% of proceeds go towards ending childhood hunger.
04 / 10
The 37th annual Kapalua Wine and Food Festival will take place at The-Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Maui, June 7-10. Celebrity chefs will participate in demonstrations, dinners, tastings and more events.
05 / 10
Finger Lakes Wine Festival will take place in Watkins Glen, N.Y., July 13-15. More than 90 wineries participate in a Taster's Banquet, seminars and more events.
06 / 10
The ninth annual Counter Culture Wine & Food Festival will take place at Anne Amie Vineyards in Carlton, Ore., on July 26. Restaurants and wineries from Portland and the Willamette Valley participate in the tasting event.
07 / 10
Los Angeles will host its first California Pizza Festival, July 28-29 at Los Angeles Center Studios. More than 20 pizza restaurants and makers will participate in two days of unlimited pizza, local beer and live entertainment.
08 / 10
Rhode Island's Charlestown Chamber of Commerce will host its 34th annual Seafood Festival, Aug. 3-5. Taste local clam cakes, chowder, lobster, steamers and more at Ninigret Park.
09 / 10
Mississippi's Natchez Food and Wine Festival will take place at the Natchez Convention Center, Aug. 3-5. The 17th event offers tastings from chefs and restaurants around the region.
10 / 10
The 10th annual Vermont Cheesemakers Festival will take place at Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms on August 12. Sample cheese from 45 Vermont makers alongside local cider, mead and wine.

Summer food festivals celebrate all-American indulgences, from Vermont cheese and Rhode Island seafood to Finger Lakes wine.

June kicks off with ice cream events in Austin, Texas and New York City, followed by a fine food and wine festival in Maui. Come July, California hosts its first pizza festival and in August, Vermont cheesemakers throw a 10th annual pairing party. Speaking of the perfect pairings, Portland, Ore., restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries team up for the Counter Culture Wine & Food Festival in July.

Browse the photo gallery above for food and wine weekends from June through August, and see the year's best beer and barbecue festivals below.

2018 barbecue festivals
01 / 25
The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults.
02 / 25
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns to Memphis in May, in Tom Lee Park, May 16-19.
03 / 25
The 14th annual Bloomin BBQ and Bluegrass Festival takes place in Sevierville, Tenn., May 18-19. Experience the Barbeque Cook-Off, a kid's zone, bluegrass music and more.
04 / 25
The 13th annual Masonic Carolina Pig Jig will take place at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., on May 19.
05 / 25
Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin, Texas, May 24–27. The second annual event will feature more than 60 hot chefs (Aaron Franklin, Steve McHugh, Ashley Christensen), a variety of tasting events and live music.
06 / 25
Mohegan Sun hosts Sun BBQ Fest presented by King’s Hawaiian, June 2-3 in Uncasville, Conn. Expect rib and wing competitions (including a people's choice contest), food trucks, live music and more.
07 / 25
North Dakota's Happy Harry's RibFest returns to the Fargodome, June 6-9, with ribs, chicken, pulled pork and live music.
08 / 25
Ribfest Chicago celebrates 20 years, June 8-10 at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue. Expect more than 30 rib and barbecue vendors, plus live music.
09 / 25
In Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point will host Brew and BBQ on weekends from June 8 to July 1. Expect Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue with a selection of more than 100 beers.
10 / 25
Big Apple BBQ Block Party pulls into New York City's Madison Square Park, June 9-10. The annual festival features America's best barbecue makers, from Brooklyn's Hometown Bar-B-Que (pictured) to Atlanta's Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q.
11 / 25
The 25th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge takes place in Frisco, Colo., June 14-16. About 70 barbecue teams will compete alongside samples, live music, kids' activities, the Bacon Burner 6k and a Breckenridge Distillery Whiskey Tour.
12 / 25
The 26th annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will take place in Washington, D.C., June 23-24, on Pennsylvania Ave., between 3rd and 7th Streets NW. Expect star pit masters and chefs, 30 bands, free food samples and more.
13 / 25
The 15th annual Pork & Brew will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M., June 29-July 1. Expect regional food vendors, local beer and family activities.
14 / 25
The I Love BBQ Festival will take place on the Olympic Skating Oval in Lake Placid, N.Y., July 6-8. Food competitions include the Grilling & BBQ Bash, Top Chef: Pit Master, a Youth World BBQ Championship, The Best Ribs People’s Choice Award, and strip steak, chicken and pizza cook offs.
15 / 25
The 8th annual Wine Country Big Q will take place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., on July 7. The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) nationally sanctioned festival and competition will host a Winery Big Beef Challenge, Bold Bean Challenge and Bakin’ for Bacon dessert competition, plus seminars, demos and craft beverages.
16 / 25
The annual Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago, July 13-15. Expect 20 pitmasters, 25 breweries and live music at 560 W Grand Ave.
17 / 25
The 3rd annual Southern Wing Showdown will take place at The Fairmont in Atlanta on August 5. Springer Mountain Farms and Taste of Atlanta will host 30 chefs from the Southeast for wing tastings, cooking demonstrations, games and beverage pairings.
18 / 25
The 14th annual Hudson Valley Ribfest will take place at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, N.Y., August 17-19. Expect a variety of ribs, other food samples including sides and desserts, beer, wine and bands.
19 / 25
Kewanee Hog Days have taken place in Illinois every Labor Day weekend since 1954. Billed as the World's Largest Outdoor Pork Barbecue, the event will feature thousands of pork chop and pork burger sandwiches, plus nearly 50 food vendors, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in downtown Kewanee, Ill.
20 / 25
The Kentucky State BBQ Festival will take place at Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville, Ky., Sept. 7-9. Expect eight star pitmasters, the Backyard BBQ Competition and seven bands.
21 / 25
Q in the Lou returns to Downtown St. Louis' Kiener Plaza, Sept. 21-23. Expect eight barbecue legends, barbecue school, live bands, beer and more events.
22 / 25
Smoked BBQ Fest will take place at Main St. Garden Park in Dallas on Sept. 22. Expect Texas pitmasters and chefs, live music and Trailer Park Olympics.
23 / 25
The 34th annual Barbecue Festival takes place in Lexington, N.C., on October 28. Find barbecue tents on West Center Street, North Main Street, and South Main and 3rd Avenue, plus a wine garden, family activities and live music.
24 / 25
The touring Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will take place in Charlotte, N.C., on May 12; Richmond, Va., on June 9; National Harbor, Md., June 15-16; Cary, N.C., July 27-28; Virginia Beach, Va., Aug. 11; and Leesburg, Va., Sept. 29.
25 / 25
The 6th annual Houston Barbecue Festival took place on April 15 at Humble Civic Center Arena. Check back next year to taste from more than 20 Texas barbecue makers.
2018 beer festivals and events
01 / 38
Festival of the Dark Arts returns to Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Ore., on Feb. 17.
02 / 38
The event celebrates stouts and art, pairing more than 60 samples with artists and galleries.
03 / 38
Michigan Brewers Guild hosts its 13th annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ball Park, February 23-24.
04 / 38
More than 125 Michigan breweries and brewpubs pour 1,000 beers at the event. Festivalgoers receive 15 tasting tokens for samples, with food available and entertainment planned.
05 / 38
The Florida Brewers Guild Craft Beer Festival will take place in Tampa's Cotanchobee Park on March 3.
06 / 38
The fundraiser kicks off Tampa Bay Beer Week with more than 200 beers from more than 60 Florida breweries.
07 / 38
In St. Louis, Schlafly hosts its 19th annual Stout and Oyster Festival, March 23-24, in its Tap Room.
08 / 38
Festivalgoers can choose from 15 stouts to taste, and nearly 80,000 oysters are flown in overnight for fresh schucking.
09 / 38
Vermont Brewers Festival will take place at Killington Resort in Burlington, Vt., on March 24.
10 / 38
More than 30 breweries showcase samples of more than 100 beers, with 30 brews exclusively made for the winter event, where attendees can enjoy tastings by fire pits.
11 / 38
The 7th annual Big Texas Beer Fest will take place at Dallas' Fair Park Automotive Building, March 30-31.
12 / 38
The 2017 event offered more than 500 beers from 120 breweries. The festival benefits North Texas Food Bank.
13 / 38
The Los Angeles Beer Festival will take place at LA Center Studio on April 7.
14 / 38
The event features 80 breweries pouring 200 beers alongside food trucks and live bands.
15 / 38
The 3rd annual Baja Beer Festival will take place at Armory Park in Tucson, Ariz., on April 7.
16 / 38
Arizona breweries offer more than 200 beers to sample, and the first state-wide IPA competition will be held.
17 / 38
The fifth annual Five Boro Craft Beer Fest will take place in Brooklyn on May 19.
18 / 38
The Well hosts more than 30 brewers showcasing more than 50 beers alongside food from local restaurants.
19 / 38
The 17th annual Virginia Beer Festival will take place in Town Point Park on the Downtown Norwalk Waterfront on May 19.
20 / 38
More than 150 beers and ciders are available to pair with local food while enjoying live music.
21 / 38
Baltimore's annual Brew at the Zoo returns to the Maryland Zoo, May 26-27 (Memorial Day Weekend).
22 / 38
The fundraiser features more than 80 beers to sample alongside artisan food vendors, live music and all-day admission to the zoo.
23 / 38
Asheville Brewers Alliance hosts Asheville Beer Week, May 25-June 2, concluding with Beer City Festival on June 2.
24 / 38
Two local breweries will host festivals during AVL Beer Week: White Labs Kitchen & Tap's Fermentation Festival and Thirsty Monk's Not So Big BIG Beer Festival.
25 / 38
The 26th annual Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival will take place at Pepsi Amphitheater-Coconino County Fairgrounds in Flagstaff, Ariz., on June 9.
26 / 38
Pair tastings from about 100 breweries with food and entertainment in Northern Arizona.
27 / 38
Portland Craft Beer Festival kicks off Oregon Craft Beer Month in Fields Neighborhood Park, July 6-8.
28 / 38
Taste from more than 50 Portland breweries, wineries and cideries, plus a few regional makers, alongside local food carts.
29 / 38
Ohio's Dayton Dragons host the Great American Beer Tasting on August 11 at Fifth Third Field.
30 / 38
The 11th annual event features more than 100 beers, and activities and games on the baseball field. Each attendee gets 20 samples, a pint glass and a shirt.
31 / 38
America's most prominent beer event and competition, Great American Beer Festival returns to Denver, Sept. 20-22.
32 / 38
More than 2,000 breweries participated in the 2017 event at the Colorado Convention Center, where the public has ticketed access to thousands of beer tastings, demonstrations, food and more events.
33 / 38
Sun Sounds Great Tucson Beer Festival will return on October 20 at Kino Sports Complex.
34 / 38
More than 50 breweries offer more than 100 samples of beer alongside food from 25 local restaurants.
35 / 38
The Michigan Brewers Guild hosts the 10th annual Detroit Fall Festival at Eastern Market, October 26-27.
36 / 38
More than 100 Michigan breweries feature more than 800 beers alongside Detroit food and live music.
37 / 38
The 4th annual Orlando Beer Festival is planned for November 10 in Festival Park.
38 / 38
More than 50 breweries and bars pour beers alongside food, wine, live music and games.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com