2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off as Russia faces Saudi Arabia

Soccer's biggest extravaganza — the FIFA World Cup — kicks off Thursday in Russia, with 32 teams vying over the course of a month for their shot at international glory. The U.S. will not be competing after it failed to qualify for the first time in nearly three decades. But there's some consolation for the USA: Soccer's governing body announced Wednesday that the United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup. Not sure who to root for? USA TODAY Sports has you covered. The first match will begin at 11 a.m. ET on FOX between Russia vs. Saudi Arabia in Moscow. Check out the rest of the World Cup schedule, as well as our fearless predictions

2018 World Cup: Top 50 players
01 / 51
USA TODAY Sports has assembled its list of the top 50 players for this year's World Cup, factoring in impact, form and potential for success.
02 / 51
50. Leroy Sane, Germany
03 / 51
49. Igor Akinfeev, Russia
04 / 51
48. Mats Hummels, Germany
05 / 51
47. Mario Mandzukic, Croatia
06 / 51
46. Bernardo Silva, Portugal
07 / 51
45. Joshua Kimmich, Germany
08 / 51
44. Son Heung-Min, South Korea
09 / 51
43. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium
10 / 51
42 Sadio Mane, Senegal
11 / 51
41. Keylor Navas, Costa Rica
12 / 51
40. James Rodriguez, Colombia
13 / 51
39. Radamel Falcao, Colombia
14 / 51
38. Sergio Busquets, Spain
15 / 51
37. Gerard Pique, Spain
16 / 51
36. Mesut Ozil, Germany
17 / 51
35. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium
18 / 51
34. Ivan Rakitic, Croatia
19 / 51
33. Gonzalo Higuain, Argentina
20 / 51
32. Dele Alli, England
21 / 51
31. Isco, Spain
22 / 51
30. Emil Forsberg, Sweden
23 / 51
29. Timo Werner, Germany
24 / 51
28. David Silva, Spain
25 / 51
27. Gabriel Jesus, Brazil
26 / 51
26. Edinson Cavani, Uruguay
27 / 51
25. Philippe Coutinho, Brazil
28 / 51
24. Dries Mertens, Belgium
29 / 51
23. Christian Eriksen, Denmark
30 / 51
22. Marcelo, Brazil
31 / 51
21. David De Gea, Spain
32 / 51
20. Paul Pogba, France
33 / 51
19. Sergio Ramos, Spain
34 / 51
18. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Germany
35 / 51
17. Andres Iniesta, Spain
36 / 51
16. Eden Hazard, Belgium
37 / 51
15. Sergio Aguero, Argentina
38 / 51
14. Robert Lewandowski, Poland
39 / 51
13. Kylian Mbappe, France
40 / 51
12. Harry Kane, England
41 / 51
11. Luis Suarez, Uruguay
42 / 51
10. Antoine Griezmann, France
43 / 51
9. N’Golo Kante, France
44 / 51
8. Paulo Dybala, Argentina
45 / 51
7. Toni Kroos, Germany
46 / 51
6. Luka Modric, Croatia
47 / 51
5. Neymar, Brazil
48 / 51
4. Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium
49 / 51
3. Mohamed Salah, Egypt
50 / 51
2. Lionel Messi, Argentina
51 / 51
1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Watchdog expected to rebuke Comey over Clinton email case

A Justice Department watchdog will release a report Thursday on the Obama administration's handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal in the runup to the 2016 election. The report — by Inspector General Michael Horowitz — is widely expected to criticize Comey, the former FBI director, for his public statements in July 2016 and October 2016 about the federal investigation into Clinton's use of private email while she was secretary of state. Congress and the White House have anxiously awaited the report, which has taken more than 16 months to complete and could affect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. For her part, Clinton has blamed her election defeat on Comey's public disclosure of reopening the investigation

Kim Kardashian West to appear on TV with woman she helped free

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West will appear on NBC's "Today" show Thursday with Alice Johnson, the woman she helped win a presidential commutation, in their first joint interview. Johnson, now 63, was convicted in 1996 of five counts of drug trafficking and one count of money laundering and sentenced to life in prison — despite the fact that it was her first offense. Kardashian West was able to plead her case directly to President Donald Trump in an Oval Office meeting, after which Trump agreed to commute her sentence to time served after 22 years in prison. Today host Hoda Kotb will conduct the interview.

One year later, U.K. remembers Grenfell Tower

In memory of the 72 people that died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017, the United Kingdom will honor those fallen through a nationwide silence on Thursday. The fire marks the deadliest tragedy the country's capital, London, has encountered since World War II.  In the 12 months since the tragedy, a public inquiry has been opened into the fire and is expected to last about 18 months. U.K. leaders including Prime Minister Theresa May have faced criticism in their response to the fire, with May expressing regret about meeting with emergency workers but not with survivors soon after the tragedy. While the community is still rebuilding, survivors are spreading green hearts as a symbol of remembrance so that the incident may never be forgotten.

London remembers Grenfell Tower fire victims, one year later
01 / 12
Tributes to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire are displayed in London, June 13, 2018, on the eve of the tragedy's first anniversary. The fire hit the 24-story Grenfell Tower block on June 14, 2017 in North Kensington, West London, killing 72 residents.
02 / 12
In this file photo taken on June 14, 2017 police stand watch at a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower early June 14, 2017 in west London.
03 / 12
Signs in support of the victims of the Grenfell fire cover Grenfell tower on June 13, 2018.
04 / 12
A woman looks at a wall of hearts with drawings and messages of support for the people who died in the Grenfell fire, outside the Notting Hill Methodist Church in West London, on June 13, 2018.
05 / 12
Local resident Teresa Griffin looks after a vigil near Grenfell Tower on June 13, 2018. Griffin places flowers every day at the makeshift memorial to the victims of the fire.
06 / 12
A banner of support, featuring green hearts sits on top of the outside of Grenfell Tower on June 8, 2018 in London.
07 / 12
Tributes are displayed near the Grenfell tower in May 20, 2018.
08 / 12
People protest outside the British Houses of Parliament over the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry in London on May 14, 2018. Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed additional experts to help an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.
09 / 12
Demonstrators calling for justice for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, stand with images of the deceased on Parliament Square during a protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in central London on May 14, 2018.
10 / 12
Protesters gather in Parliament Square as MP's debate ongoing concerns surrounding the official inquiry into the Grenfell fire disaster, on May 14, 2018 in London.
11 / 12
A man passes a memorial wall for victims of the Grenfell tower fire on June 8, 2018.
12 / 12
Messages of condolence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire are pictured on a fence near the burned-out shell of Grenfell Tower block on June 13, 2018.

Tiger Woods and the field look to tame U.S. Open

The hardest challenge in golf is ready to tee off as the men's U.S. Open gets started at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.  A full field of the world’s top players are ready for the second men’s major championship of 2018, including Tiger Woods, who is still looking for his first major championship victory since 2008. And his yacht has become a bit of a celebrity on its own. But there’s plenty of competition (Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and many more) and USA TODAY Sports’ Steve DiMeglio breaks down the best bets and his pick to win the title. Here are the tee times for Thursday and Friday action.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com