The summer is heating up!

That means it's time to get outside for some fun in the sun. Whether it's to the pool or the beach, we've got you covered with 2018's trendiest swimsuits.

One-pieces are still huge this year — but add a bit of flair with tie-up laces or low scoop backs.

Other styles you'll be seeing? Ruffles and smocked fabrics of both one-pieces and bikinis alike!

Want a sportier look? You're in luck. The fifth trend of this year is bralette-styled bikinis, which range from sports bra-type styles to sexier triangle-shapes.

Want more swimsuit inspiration? Click through the gallery below.

35 trendy swimsuits you'll want to rock this summer

