2018 restaurant openings
Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24.
Fig + Farro's plant-based menu is inspired by family recipes, and intended to be sharable and affordable. Try a Yukon and sweet potato bake.
JAX B-B-Q opened in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood on January 19.
The restaurant, from pitmaster and owner Nick Accardi, serves real wood pit barbecue, from Memphis-style spare ribs (pictured) to Carolina pulled pork and Southern fried catfish.
Gordon Ramsay's long-awaited Hell's Kitchen restaurant opened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on January 16.
The eatery features dishes and design inspired by the TV show. The signature Hell's Kitchen Burger features avocado, bacon, fresno pepper jam, crispy onion and ghost pepper jack cheese, with seasoned fries.
Kaya opened in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood on January 11.
Chef and co-owner Nigel Jones serves Caribbean fare, showcasing Jamaican flavors in particular. Pair rum cocktails with Jerk Chicken, Oxtail Stew or Salt Fish Fritters.
Amara at Paraiso opened in Miami's East Edgewater neighborhood on January 11.
The waterfront restaurant features Latin fare from chef Michael Schwartz and executive chef Michael Paley, from Atlantic shrimp and oysters to meats and vegetables.
west~bourne opened in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on January 10.
Designed by an L.A.-based firm and owned by an L.A. native, west~bourne showcases California flavors in an all-day cafe format. A portion of each purchase supports local job training via The Door organization.
Soogil opened in New York City's East Village on January 9.
Chef and owner Soogil Lim serves Korean fare like grilled Spanish Mackerel with swiss-chard wrapped rice and ssamjang (a spicy sauce).
Scroll Bar Waterside Kitchen opened at the Pullman San Francisco Bay hotel in Redwood City, Calif., on January 5.
Executive chef Marino Lalica sources local ingredients for salads, sandwiches, soup, chicken and pork buns, and entrees from cioppino to striploin steak.
Rinjani opened in Glendale, Calif., in Los Angeles County, on January 2.
The Indonesian restaurant serves satay, tempeh, dumplings, fried noodles or rice, and more authentic dishes and samplers.

Halfway into the year we've seen restaurant openings from star chefs Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, Aaron Franklin, Nina Compton, Alon Shaya and Johnny Hernandez. 

Among trends, fast casual continues to evolve, New York may always have new French bistros, and plant-based food is growing beyond the country's food capitals. New spins on international cuisines include contemporary Indonesian, California and Gujarati fusion, modern Moroccan and fast-casual Mediterranean. 

For travelers, Austin and New Orleans have a variety of new concepts, Atlanta hosts Garden & Gun's first restaurant, and Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table is luring "Fixer Upper" fans to Waco, Texas.

More: 18 new restaurants in Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield and Indianapolis' north side

Browse the photos above for standout dining debuts since January, and see new dessert destinations below.

2018's sweetest eatery openings
New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer opened at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 30, 2017. The outpost features the restaurant's first CrazyShake™ Bar.
While named for its burgers and brews, Black Tap draws lines for its virally shared, over-the-top milkshakes.
Pronto by Giada opened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
The casual concept offers Italian sweets by Giada de Laurentiis, such as Dark Chocolate Mascarpone and Italian Rainbow cakes, in addition to baked goods, gelato and sorbetto. (Breakfast, grab and go lunch items, and wine are also served here.)
New York City bakery and cafe Maman opened a sixth location in the Nomad neighborhood on Feb. 9.
The French bakery offers breakfast, brunch and sweets, such as white chocolate cherry rose cookies or chocolate raspberry teacakes.
Upstate New York's sherry b dessert studio opened a brick and mortar in New York City's Meatpacking district on March 20.
Sherry Blockinger creates ice cream cake sandwiches, swirl marshmallows, monster cookies, stuffed brownies and Sherry-O cookies (pictured), made with chocolate cookies and vanilla filling.
Coffee & Cream by OddFellows opened on April 11 in New York City.
The coffee and ice cream concept features signature items such as Cafe Liegeois with espresso, coffee ice cream, whipped cream and coffee soil.
Nashville-based Five Daughters Bakery will open an outpost in Atlanta at Ponce City Market's Central Food Hall on June 1.
The family-owned shop specializes in 100-layer doughnuts and other baked goods made fresh daily.
