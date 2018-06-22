50 state road trip: Scenic drives around the USA
01 / 50
Alabama Coastal Connection Coastal Connection is a National Scenic Byway in Alabama. The route stretches from Grand Bay to Dauphin Island over to the beaches of Gulf Shores, and up the coast of Mobile Bay to the Spanish Fort in Daphne, Alabama. Pictured is Perdido Bay.
02 / 50
Alaska Parks Highway In Alaska, 35 miles north of Anchorage is The Parks Highway, which runs 323 miles to Fairbanks. Not only is it scenic, it is one of the most important roads in Alaska because it connects the two largest cities.
03 / 50
Arizona Highway 163, Monument Valley This famous stretch of Highway 163 in Arizona is featured in many movies, with picturesque Monument Valley in the backdrop.
04 / 50
Arkansas Scenic Byway 7 Arkansas’ Highway 7 is the longest in the state and part of it is designated a state scenic byway. It takes a route through some of the most beautiful parts of the Ozark mountains.
05 / 50
California Big Sur Coast The Big Sur coastline is one of the country’s most famous scenic areas where the Santa Lucia mountains rise from the Pacific Ocean. Route 1 is the road that follows the coast. Shown here is Bixby Creek bridge, near Carmel.
06 / 50
Colorado Independence Pass The highest paved state highway in Colorado, and also one of the most scenic, is called Independence Pass. Beautiful panoramic views of the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains can be seen. Due to snow and harsh conditions, the road is closed in the winter.
07 / 50
Connecticut Litchfield Landscapes Connecticut is a lovely little northeastern state and this drive, referred to as Litchfield Landscapes, will take you through old, quaint towns and along country roads with covered bridges.
08 / 50
Delaware The Lewes Byway In Delaware, the first US state, you can visit the first town by traveling along The Lewes Byway. It also offers beautiful water-filled views of beaches and canals. Cape Henlopen State Park is another popular destination.
09 / 50
Florida Overseas Highway The long stretch of road that connects the southernmost area of Florida with the Keys is called the Overseas Highway. The road offers unlimited views of the ocean surrounding it.
10 / 50
Georgia Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway Within the Chattahoochee National Forest in northeast Georgia is the Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway. The 41-mile loop is considered to hold some of the best scenery in the state. It also includes Brasstown Bald, Georgia's highest peak.
11 / 50
Hawaii Road to Hana, Maui The Road to Hana drive in Maui, which curves along the northeast coast, is considered a bucket list drive and not only the most beautiful in Hawaii, but one of the most beautiful in the world.
12 / 50
Idaho Lake Coeur d’Alene In Idaho, RD-97 takes you along the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding Coeur d’Alene National Forest. While driving, keep your eye out for bald eagles, especially in the fall.
13 / 50
Liesegang details on a sandstone formation
14 / 50
Indiana Parke County: Covered Bridge Capital Parke County in Indiana has garnered the nickname the “Covered Bridge Capital” and this 50 mile loop along Rt 36 and other country roads will show you more than 30 historic bridges still in use.
15 / 50
Iowa Loess Hill Scenic Byway The Loess Hill Scenic Byway in Iowa is also a National Scenic Byway. Along the western edge of the state, the road takes you along the winding ridges of Loess Hills, which are unique geological formations created during the last ice age.
16 / 50
Kansas Flint Hills National Scenic Byway Kansas is known for its prairie lands and the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway offers just that. This area is one of the last remaining tallgrass prairie landscapes left in America.
17 / 50
Kentucky Old Frankfort Pike Old Frankfort Pike is a 16-mile stretch of road in Kentucky, famous for its scenic path through the horse farms that breed famous Derby competitors. Many spots along the route are on the National Registry of Historic Places.
18 / 50
Louisiana Cane River National Heritage Trail Along the Cane River National Heritage Trail in Louisiana, you will see many quintessential southern sights, such as plantations, cane fields, and magnolias.
19 / 50
Maine Schoodic Scenic Byway The Schoodic National Scenic Byway in Maine takes you along the state’s beautiful rugged coast. Discover old lighthouses, historic towns, and Acadia National Park, all while taking in the view of Maine’s famous pine trees lining the Atlantic coast.
20 / 50
Maryland Mountain Maryland On the western side of Maryland is a stretch of road that will take you 193 miles over the ridges of the Alleghenys. Trip highlights include Keyser Ridge, historic Cumberland, and the Youghiogheny river.
21 / 50
Massachusetts Cape Cod Route 6A Also referred to as “The King’s Highway”, this Cape Cod scenic drive will take you along the famous shores of Massachusetts’ favorite bay, as well as up along the Outer Beach of the Atlantic. This route holds many historic sites, including Sandwich Village and the Josiah Dennis Manse & Old West Schoolhouse.
22 / 50
Michigan Red Arrow Highway The Red Arrow Highway in Michigan takes you along the shores of Lake Michigan through quaint coastal towns. The St. Joseph Lighthouse is a popular scenic attraction.
23 / 50
Minnesota North Shore Scenic Drive In Minnesota, the North Shore Scenic Drive takes you along the northern coast of Lake Superior, the world’s largest freshwater lake. Bordered by the Sawtooth Mountains, the trip is filled with views of beautiful landscapes such as streams with waterfalls and aspen trees as far as the eye can see.
24 / 50
Mississippi The Great River Road The Great River Road, which borders the western edge of Mississippi along the river, is another designated National Scenic Byway. The whole route actually includes way more than just the one state, starting at the Gulf in Louisiana and stretching all the way to Minnesota. It is one of the longest scenic roads in the country.
25 / 50
Missouri Little Dixie Byway The Little Dixie Byway is a part of the formerly mentioned Great River Road. It is a 30 mile stretch of the famous highway through Missouri which offers limestone bluffs and other magnificent views of the Mississippi River.
26 / 50
Montana Going to the Sun Road The route that is referred to as Going to the Sun Road is the most famous drive in Montana. It cuts through Glacier National Park with stunning views of the Continental Divide, St. Mary Lake, and endless snow-capped mountains.
27 / 50
Nebraska Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway US Highway 75 is also called the Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway. Winding through Nebraska, travellers can see similar sights that the famous explorers encountered along their journey. Missouri River bluffs and rolling hills dominate the landscape. You can also stop in at old Fort Atkinson, which was the first US Army post west of the Missouri River.
28 / 50
Nevada Lamoille Canyon Road In Nevada, the Lamoille Canyon Road takes you along the Lamoille Canyon in the Ruby Mountains. It’s only a 12 mile stretch, but it’s filled with amazing views of the valley and mountain range. In the winter, the road isn’t plowed and is often used for cross-country skiing.
29 / 50
New Hampshire White Mountains Trail The White Mountains Trail in New Hampshire is a 100 mile route covering the beautiful landscape of White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. Parts of the trail, which loops around the area, have been used for centuries.
30 / 50
New Jersey The Delaware River Scenic Byway The Delaware River Scenic Byway on Route 29 offers great views of the Delaware River as well as many history lessons. The southern part of the route passes along the part of the river where George Washington famously crossed during the American Revolution, now called Washington Crossing State Park.
31 / 50
New Mexico Corrales Road Scenic Byway The Corrales Road Scenic Byway in New Mexico may be most famous for its views of the cottonwood groves. Bird watching is a favorite activity in this scenic area.
32 / 50
New York Lakes to Locks Passage Through the Adirondacks of New York and stretching all the way to Canada is the famous Lakes to Locks Passage Trail. The route follows an interconnected waterway with stops in small cities and plenty of rural landscapes.
33 / 50
North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway There is no lack of breathtaking vistas along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Near Asheville, the 450-mile stretch connects the Shenandoah with the Great Smoky Mountains.
34 / 50
North Dakota Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway One of the most scenic areas of western North Dakota is through the Killdeer Mountains on the Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway. The 64 mile byway provides views of the Badlands as well as the Little Missouri River.
35 / 50
Ohio Ohio Amish Country Byway If you are looking for an escape from commercialism, the Ohio Amish Country Byway in Holmes County is the perfect road trip for you.
36 / 50
Oklahoma Historic Route 66 Get your kicks! One of the most famous roads in America is also one of the best scenic highways in Oklahoma. Historic Route 66 offers many great attractions such as Totem Pole Park and the Will Rogers Memorial.
37 / 50
Oregon Pacific Coast Scenic Byway The Pacific Coast Scenic Byway in Oregon starts at the Northwest tip in Astoria and winds along the shores of the state. There are various highlights along the way, including nine lighthouses. And keep your eye out for some whale sightings!
38 / 50
Pennsylvania High Plateau Check out amazing views of the Alleghenys, especially in Sproul State Forest, along High Plateau, the name for Route 144 in Pennsylvania.
39 / 50
Rhode Island Rhode Island Coast Scenic Drive The Rhode Island Scenic Coast Drive not only offers views of Atlantic beaches, but the historic mansions that line them.
40 / 50
South Carolina Historic Charleston In South Carolina, a popular scenic drive is through historic Charleston. From Daniel Island to James Island, you will see stunning saltwater marshlands, beautiful homes, and quaint gardens.
41 / 50
South Dakota Badlands Loop Scenic Byway South Dakota is famous for its Badlands, so of course one of the most scenic drives in the state is the 30 mile loop on Highway 240. Check out all the unique rock formations and native grasslands that this area of the country is famous for.
42 / 50
Tennessee Cades Cove Loop The Cades Cove Loop in Tennessee is one of the shorter scenic drives of our list. Only 11 miles, the one-lane road offers beautiful valley views of the Great Smoky Mountains as well as historic homes from the community that settled in the area in 1818.
43 / 50
Texas The Canyon Drive Texas is known for long stretches of roads to nowhere, but north of the town of Quitaque, is the Palo Duro Canyon State Park. There you will see the Palo Duro Canyon and the Caprock canyons, both majestic rock formations worthy of a scenic rendezvous.
44 / 50
Utah Monument Valley Highway 163 Scenic Drive Utah’s most scenic drive is the same as Arizona’s, just from a different side. Monument Valley along Highway 163 is the famous stretch of road with its massive and amazing rock formations.
45 / 50
Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway Check out the Green Mountains along with plenty of quaint Vermont towns while driving down this scenic stretch of Route 100. It is considered one of the most scenic drives in New England.
46 / 50
Virginia Skyline Drive The most famous road in Virginia is Skyline Drive. Offering breathtaking views of the Shenandoah Mountains and multiple entrances to the Appalachian Trail, it is a must-see. For the most brilliant views, take a trip during peak leaf changing season, but be warned, you will be far from the only car on the road.
47 / 50
Washington Cascade Loop There is no shortage of beautiful views on the Cascade Loop, Washington state’s most scenic drive. Check out the towering mountains, the raging rivers, or gaze at the famous tulip fields.
48 / 50
West Virginia Highland Scenic Highway The Highland Scenic Highway in West Virginia offers beautiful views of the wild and wonderful state. The road takes travelers through the Monongahela National Forest for 43 miles of vistas, wildlife, and all the other adventures West Virginia has to offer.
49 / 50
Wisconsin Lake Superior Byway Check out the scenery at Gaylord Nelson Wilderness Area and along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore while traveling down the Lake Superior Byway, one of Wisconsin’s most scenic roads.
50 / 50
Wyoming Beartooth Scenic Byway Beartooth Scenic Byway is Wyoming’s highest paved primary road and also its most scenic. Often referred to as America’s most beautiful drive, the road cuts through the famous Yellowstone National Park.
Colorado Independence Pass The highest paved state highway in Colorado, and also one of the most scenic, is called Independence Pass. Beautiful panoramic views of the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains can be seen. Due to snow and harsh conditions, the road is closed in the winter.
HisWondrousWorks, Getty Images/iStockphoto

America the beautiful will never be more apt a description than when describing the views from these scenic drives throughout each of the 50 states. From Alaska's wildlife and mountains to Florida's Keys, Connecticut's covered bridges to North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenery is only matched by the stunning natural diversity. And all it takes to see it is a jump in the car. Find the nearest scenic drive in your state in the gallery above, or plan a trip around the country to take in as much as you can. 

Looking for other galleries of all 50 states? 

Charming main streets across the USA
01 / 50
Alabama: Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, Ala., is dotted with charming boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It is surrounded by a lively artistic community and leads directly to the pier of the beautiful Mobile Bay.
02 / 50
Alaska: Parallel to Juneau’s actual “Main Street,” Seward Street is where you’ll stroll to find unique shops, local eateries, cafes, and the Anchorage Daily News offices.
03 / 50
Arizona: A traditional Main Street, this winding road in Bisbee oozes historic charm with its Grand Saloon, local cafes, and plenty of shopping along the way.
04 / 50
Arkansas: Main Street in Blytheville, Ark., boasts unique shops, a wonderfully restored opera house, and an easy-to-remember bookstore gem: “That Bookstore in Blytheville.”
05 / 50
California: Grant Avenue is the picturesque Main Street of San Francisco’s Chinatown. You can shop for anything from antiques to clothing to home decor, gifts, stationery, and a variety of unique treasures at the Canton Bazaar.
06 / 50
Colorado: Main Street in Breckenridge, Colo., defines charming with its historic architecture, delightful fudge shop, friendly locals, and picture-perfect views of the mountains.
07 / 50
Connecticut - The Griswold Inn has been a mainstay of the quaint Main Street in Essex since the 18th century.
08 / 50
Delaware: Main Street in Middletown is “where everything comes together” for the town, and is home to many quaint shops and eateries and the historic Everett Theatre.
09 / 50
Florida: Krome Ave in Homestead is a tour of local history through architecture. The Historic Town Hall exhibits Masonry Vernacular while the Seminole Theatre, steps away, was restored in 1940 in an Art Deco style.
10 / 50
Georgia: Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah has a canopy of Spanish moss that provides the loveliest shade as you walk past charming coffee shops, boutique stores, local businesses, and the birthplace of the original Girl Scout, Juliette Gordon Low.
11 / 50
Hawaii: Kamehameha Avenue in downtown Hilo oozes beachtown charm from its bustling farmers market to the historic Palace Theatre.
12 / 50
Idaho: A local gourmet coffee shop and Ice Cream Alley welcome you on to Lake Street in McCall, where you can also stroll over to the ice rink on your way to gorgeous Payette Lake shore.
13 / 50
Illinois: The signs on this historic and quaint street in Galena literally read “Main Street” but most people lovingly refer to it as “Helluva Half Mile.”
14 / 50
Indiana: You can find everything from antiques to a local cobbler, dentists, spas, and even a yoga studio in the colorful, vintage buildings of Main Street in downtown Madison.
15 / 50
Iowa: Stop and smell the tulips, pastries, fresh-roasted coffee, and more tulips as you wander through the Dutch town of Pella, where a windmill welcomes visitors to its bustling Main Street.
16 / 50
Kansas: Highway 99, also known as the “Road to Oz Highway,” leads directly to Wamego’s magically charming Lincoln Avenue. This themed main street brilliantly boasts the Oz Museum, the Oz Winery, Toto’s Tacoz, and the Emerald Door salon.
17 / 50
Kentucky: Broadway Street is one of many charming streets that make up the historic and delightful downtown district in Paducah.
18 / 50
Louisiana: Small-town charm meets southern hospitality on Front Street in Natchitoches where Mamma’s Oyster House sits next door to Papa’s Bar & Grill, and strolling down the street along the beautiful Cane River Lake is a family affair.
19 / 50
Maine: A quaint, tree-lined street in Bath, Front Street radiates character with its variety of cafes, restaurants, and unique shopping.
20 / 50
Maryland: Elegant and colorful brick buildings make up the central retail and dining district on Thames Street in Fells Point, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Baltimore.
21 / 50
Massachusetts: What was once a post office is still a post office, but is also now residences, shops, and offices on this pleasant Main Street Extension in Plymouth.
22 / 50
Michigan: Have a glass of wine at a vintage winery, then shop for home goods, jewelry, clothes, unique gifts, specialty toys, art supplies, and more, as you explore the cobblestone sidewalks of 8th Street in Holland.
23 / 50
Minnesota: Let the delightful feeling of nostalgia take over as you escape to an older time on Main Street in Red Wing. Stay or dine at the 19th century St. James Hotel, a historic landmark on this quaint street.
24 / 50
Mississippi: Vicksburg’s Washington Street is home to picturesque storefronts, local eateries, a charming bookstore, and a variety of museums celebrating the city’s unique history.
25 / 50
Missouri: Peddler’s Wagon quilt shop, Cool Vintage Watches, and Parkville Coffeehouse define charming on Main Street in Parkville.
26 / 50
Montana: A gem of a time-capsule, Merrill Avenue in Glendive features Vogue Salon, the Beer Jug (best bar and restaurant in town according to locals), and one of the city’s largest employers: BNSF Railway.
27 / 50
Nebraska: East meets West in Fremont, where Main Street displays a horse and carriage afront the Weiland & Son building, on the same block as a modern coffee shop and old-fashioned retailer, Sampter’s.
28 / 50
New Hampshire: Main Street in the college town of Keene has everything for college-students and visitors alike. Eclectic shopping, delicious eats, and cozy cafes, and plenty of pubs along the way.
29 / 50
New Jersey: Main Street in Freehold Township is the perfect place to sit outside to dine, people-watch, visit with friends, or enjoy the frequent live music the street has to offer.
30 / 50
New Mexico: Bullard Street in Silver City exemplifies southwestern charm with its picturesque storefronts and the town’s rich and diverse history.
31 / 50
New York: Nestled along Mirror Lake, Main Street in Lake Placid has all the quaint shops, eclectic eateries, and breathtaking background views a wanderer could ask for.
32 / 50
Nevada: C Street in Virginia City is a tribute the historic “wild” west with numerous old-timey saloons, rustic storefronts, and a vintage candy shop.
33 / 50
North Carolina: C.H.A.R.M stands for Central, Historic, Arts Rocky Mount according to the city. With SW Main Street’s wide brick sidewalk, colorful storefronts, and friendly locals, we wholeheartedly agree.
34 / 50
North Dakota: DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks is the heart of the city, thriving with plenty of bars and restaurants and a town square that is home to a variety of family friendly events.
35 / 50
Ohio: Browse books, bikes, candy, clothes, clocks, music, and more along Broadway in Greenville. This Main Street was named best Main Street Shopping in the state in 2016 and 2017.
36 / 50
Oklahoma: Main Street runs right through The Rose District, which is the lively center of activity in Broken Arrow.
37 / 50
Oregon: Ashland’s East Main Street is a downtown hot spot with loads of places to eat, shop, and play in the crisp mountain air.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania: Historic and picturesque, Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is known as “the nation’s oldest residential street.”
39 / 50
Rhode Island: Hope Street in Bristol exudes patriotic charm with its maritime vibe and colonial roots. Even the street lines are painted in red, white and blue.
40 / 50
South Carolina: Broad Street in Charleston is a true throwback to the quaint style and times of yesteryear.
41 / 50
South Dakota: Dakota Avenue in Huron is full of character with its old-fashioned storefronts, vintage theater, quirky coffeehouse, and inspiring street art throughout.
42 / 50
Tennessee: This tree-lined Main Street in Franklin is the perfect place to “shop, dine, and unwind” as their Downtown Association puts it. Bonus charm points for the 80+ year old Franklin Theatre which presents movies, music, and live theatre.
43 / 50
Texas: South Congress Avenue in Austin is iconic of the city’s fun, chill and weird vibe. From music venues to hip boutiques to old-fashioned candy shops and multiple spots to stop for tacos, South Congress Avenue is a true taste of Austin.
44 / 50
Utah: Old-fashioned second-story patios abound on Main Street in Park City where you can overlook tourists and locals alike enjoying great eats, art, and shopping.
45 / 50
Vermont: With bars, restaurants, music joints, and a post office situated directly across the street from darling Rotary Park, Main Street in Winooski provides barrels of charm.
46 / 50
Virginia: Beverley Street in Staunton runs through this vivacious community, which was the first in Virginia to receive the honor of “Great American Main Street” given by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
47 / 50
Washington: Front Street in the Bavarian village of Leavenworth boasts gorgeous Christmas lights during the holidays and a family-friendly Kinderfest each Independence Day.
48 / 50
West Virginia: German Street is the center of activity in Shepherdstown with shops, cafes, galleries, a community center, and this picturesque Opera House.
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Washington Street in Cedarburg is sweet-as-can-be from Amy’s Candy Kitchen to the Chiselled Grape Winery, with plenty of shops, restaurants, culture, museums, and more in between.
50 / 50
Wyoming: A saloon, a saddlery, and a log furniture store are just a few of the gems that qualify N Main Street in Sheridan as a most charming main street.
Picturesque small towns in every state
01 / 50
Alabama: Florence sits on the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is a gateway to Helen Keller’s home in nearby Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals’ tremendous music scene.
02 / 50
Alaska: Sitka is considered Alaska’s most beautiful seaside town, filled with history, culture and outdoor adventures.
03 / 50
Arizona: Bisbee, Arizona is a town full of extraordinary historic architecture, as well as home to a vital, living, breathing art and music scene, all in a setting of rugged natural beauty.
04 / 50
Arkansas: Beautifully preserved, Eureka Springs, Arkansas’ entire downtown area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
05 / 50
California: Often called the “Queen of the Sierras,” Murphys, California sits in the central Sierra Nevada foothills between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park, and was originally a goldrush town.
06 / 50
Colorado: Ouray sits in a box canyon in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and is famous for its hot springs.
07 / 50
Connecticut: Mystic, Connecticut is home to Mystic Seaport, America’s leading maritime museum.
08 / 50
Delaware: Old New Castle is a trip back to colonial times in Delaware's first capital and the landing site of William Penn.
09 / 50
Florida: The charming town of Mount Dora, Florida is a popular Central Florida getaway, less than an hour from Orlando.
10 / 50
Georgia: Rich history, incredible architecture and stunning Southern charm makes Macon, Georgia “Where Soul Lives.”
11 / 50
Hawaii: Located in the upcountry region of Maui, Hawaii, the quaint town of Kula lies on the slopes of the infamous Haleakala and is home to many of the island’s farms and botanical gardens.
12 / 50
Idaho: Wallace, Idaho, is the only city in the USA entirely listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
13 / 50
Illinois: Scenic Glen Ellyn, Illinois is a charming, picturesque, welcoming community that offers big city amenities with a small town feel.
14 / 50
Indiana: Farms dot the landscape around the town of Middlebury.
15 / 50
Iowa: Northeast.Iowa's prettiest town is historic Decorah.
16 / 50
Kansas: Experience the serene tree-lined streets of Marysville, home to the Black Squirrel and the first home station on the Pony Express.
17 / 50
Kentucky: Scenic, historic Augusta, Kentucky amazes anytime of day.
18 / 50
Louisiana: An historic district, plantation homes, parks and festivals make St. Francisville a jewel of Louisiana.
19 / 50
Maine: Historic Kennebunk, Maine is a quintessential New England village with the added bonus of sandy beaches, a vibrant downtown and historical charm.
20 / 50
Maryland: Now known for its recreational boating, Annapolis, Maryland was a major port city in Colonial times.
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Fall foliage meets the sea in scenic Rockport Harbor in Massachusetts.
22 / 50
MIchigan: Fantastic fireworks explode over the waterfront of Grand Haven.
23 / 50
Minnesota: The Lake Superior harbor fishing village of Grand Marais, Minnesota has welcomed generations of adventure seekers and families, and serves as an inspirational home for many artists.
24 / 50
Mississippi: Oxford was named for the city in Britain in a (successful) attempt to bring the University of Mississippi to the town.
25 / 50
Missouri: On the mighty Missouri River, Washington, Missouri’s Depot looks beautiful in the winter.
26 / 50
Montana: The 19th century mining town of Philipsburg in southwest Montana still proves to be a gem for visitors, within close proximity to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
27 / 50
Nebraska: Capitalizing on its cowboy culture and history, Ogallala, Nebraska is a great getaway for anyone looking to experience the Wild West.
28 / 50
Nevada: Genoa, Nevada, home to 939, offers a quaint town with historical charm. Visit the Genoa Bar, purportedly the oldest drinking parlor in Nevada, or check out Mormon Station State Historic Park, site of Nevada’s first permanent non-native settlement.
29 / 50
New Hampshire: Settled in 1623, Portsmouth, New Hampshire claims to be the third-oldest city in the USA
30 / 50
New Jersey: Founded on the banks of the Delaware River in 1705, Lambertville, New Jersey is a haven for artists and craftsmen, and is known as “The Antiques Capital of New Jersey.”
31 / 50
New Mexico: Ruidoso is a mountain town in southern New Mexico that features year-round outdoor activities, including mountain biking and skiing.
32 / 50
New York: Well-known for its music festivals, Woodstock, New York, is less than two hours from New York City and is known as “the most famous small town in the world.”
33 / 50
North Carolina: In North Carolina’s Great Smoky Mountains is Waynesville with its quaint, urban charm and close proximity to outdoor adventures.
34 / 50
North Dakota: Medora, North Dakota is filled with rustic charm and cowboy culture.
35 / 50
Ohio: Tipp City, Ohio’s downtown shopping district with two dozen shops and eateries is listed on the National Historic Register.
36 / 50
Oklahoma: The Coleman Theatre in Miami, Oklahoma, is a historic vaudeville theatre located along Route 66.
37 / 50
Oregon: Cowboys and world-class artists come together to call Joseph in Northeast Oregon, surrounded by the Wallowa mountain range.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania: Founded in 1806 and incorporated in 1830, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania is rich in cultural and natural resources; it’s also known as the “Home of Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon.”
39 / 50
Rhode Island: Established in 1709, Rhode Island’s picturesque Wickford Village welcomes guests to well-preserved waterfront streets and varied shopping.
40 / 50
South Carolina: Unique shops and apartments line historic Old Town Bluffton, South Carolina’s Promenade.
41 / 50
South Dakota: Brookings has small town flavor with a growing and charming business scene.
42 / 50
Tennessee: Shops, restaurants and hometown festivals like the annual R.C. & MoonPie Festival make Bell Buckle, Tennessee a popular destination.
43 / 50
Texas: The gem of McKinney, Texas is its vibrant and historic downtown square.
44 / 50
Utah: About half-an-hour north of Salt Lake City, Ogden, Utah was once a wild west town (too wild for even Al Capone, as he said himself), but today, it’s a gateway to year-round adventures.
45 / 50
Vermont: Otter Creek, Vermont’s longest river, weaves its way through Middlebury and tumbles 20 feet underneath Main Street.
46 / 50
Virginia: New Market, Virginia, is known for its history and role in the Civil War, and has the longest-running Civil War reenactment in the USA. Its unique downtown architecture is complimented by a diverse selection of shops and restaurants.
47 / 50
Washington: Gig Harbor, Washington’s “Maritime City,” is just 20 minutes northwest of Tacoma.
48 / 50
West Virginia: The tiny mountain town of Thomas, West Virginia attracts outdoor lovers who seek to cap off a day of adventure with live music, craft beer and great local food.
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s Elkhart Lake is a naturally beautiful lakeside resort village with a fine reputation for its genuine hospitality, European-style racing, legendary eras and colorful characters.
50 / 50
Wyoming: Main Street is an up-and-coming mix of eclectic shops and restaurants in Lander.
50 state bucket list destinations
01 / 50
Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor.
02 / 50
Alaska: No trip to Alaska would be complete without visiting Denali — at 20,310 feet, it's the highest peak in North America. A $10 entrance fee gets you into the park. Take a bus tour to delve deeper into the wilderness ($26.50 and up). Caribou, grizzlies and other wildlife dot a magical landscape mostly untouched by humans. Also, be sure to check out a wonderland of ice carvings at Aurora Ice Museum, 60 miles northeast of Fairbanks at the Chena Hot Springs Resort. The museum is an Alaska attraction you won't want to miss. It's the largest of its kind in the world, created by world champion ice carver Steve Brice. While you're there, belly up to the ice bar for an icy cocktail.
03 / 50
Arizona: Heralded as one of the wonders of the natural world, the Grand Canyon is nothing less than breathtaking. There's more than one way to see this bucket list destination. Head to Grand Canyon West to get a bird's-eye view from the glass-bottomed Skywalk. Admission to the park and a Skywalk ticket costs $82.37 for adults. Visit another natural wonder in nearby Peach Springs, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Caverns, the largest dry caverns in the U.S. Begin your exploration by descending into the cave in a 21-story elevator. Tours start at $15.95 and up for adults. You can even stay overnight in the main cavern for $850, which has zero percent humidity and might be one of the darkest and quietest places you'll ever encounter.
04 / 50
Arkansas: As if the Ozark Mountains weren't beautiful enough, Eureka Springs, Ark., brims with Victorian and other historic architecture lining its winding mountain streets. In fact, the entire downtown is on the National Register of Historic Places. Immerse yourself in the town's history by visiting the 1886 Crescent Hotel, which has served as an upscale hotel, hospital and college over the past 130 years. It also offers ghost tours for $22.50. Near Hot Springs National Park, Garvan Woodland Gardens ($15 per person) is home to stunning botanical gardens and architecture along 4.5 miles of wooded shoreline. Don't miss the Anthony Chapel Complex, a six-story chapel with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that showcase the beauty of the surrounding woodlands.
05 / 50
California: Dramatic granite mountains, plummeting waterfalls and immense sequoias characterize Yosemite National Park ($30 per vehicle), making it a must-see bucket list destination for the state. If you don't make it during the summer, visit during the last two weeks of February to see one of the most breathtaking sights: Horsetail Falls blazes as if made from liquid fire when the last rays of setting sun reflect on it. The event draws large crowds, so plan to spend the day in the area to see the sunset. If you're a fan of "The Shining," you might experience a little deja vu when you walk into the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, formerly known as The Ahwahnee Hotel. Its lounge was the inspiration for the Colorado Lounge in the movie and the chandeliers, fireplace and windows are nearly identical.
06 / 50
Colorado: Visit Dinosaur National Monument in Dinosaur, Colo., to ramp up the adventure in your summer travel. For $20 per vehicle, you can see dinosaur footprints and relics, but don't turn around and leave after you do. Give yourself plenty of time to raft your way down the Green or Yampa rivers as you tackle rapids beneath sheer canyon walls. Relax on beaches like Island Park or Rippling Brook, and spend the night under the stars in remote Echo Park for $10. Discover the stories of civilizations thousands of years old in the petroglyphs and pictographs engraved on ancient walls.
07 / 50
Connecticut: Visit a chain of 365 islands in and around the harbor of Stony Creek in Branford, Conn., some of which are decked out with historic mansions that date to the 1800s. Take a boat tour among the Thimble Islands, hop a ferry ($7.50 each way) or paddle a kayak from the community of Stony Creek. Outer Island is a publicly-accessible wildlife refuge. Bring your camera and art supplies to spend time capturing its flora and wildlife.
08 / 50
Delaware: Delaware might be one of the smaller states in the U.S. but it's got big history. Known as The First State, here you'll uncover history dating back to colonial times. Start in New Castle, Del., a town that's been operating continuously since 1651. Delaware declared independence from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and England on June 15, 1776, and Separation Day commemorates the event every June. Stroll through museums where colonial artisans once lived and worked: A $10 combo ticket lets you explore historical homes Amstel House and Dutch House.
09 / 50
Florida: Dry Tortugas National Park is one of the best destinations to get away from it all. Set 70 miles west of Key West, the island park includes Fort Jefferson on Garden Key, one of the largest 19th-century forts in the USA. Pay $10 to enter, and plan to spend a few days camping at $15 per night. The 100-square-mile park serves up beautiful sandy beaches and seven islands for exploring, boating and snorkeling. Bring supplies to be self-sufficient, as the island offers no services.
10 / 50
Georgia: For years, the words “See Rock City” painted on 900 barns from Michigan to Texas piqued travelers' curiosities. Rock City, the attraction in question, is on Lookout Mountain, just across the border from Chattanooga, Tenn., and is well worth including as a bucket list destination ($19.95 per person). The whimsical and extensive gardens run through caverns, behind a waterfall and to vistas spanning views into seven states. Meander through Mother Goose Village, descend to the depth of The Hall of the Mountain King and hug your honey atop Lover's Leap.
11 / 50
Hawaii: Snow in Hawaii? Yes, you read that right. The state's highest peak, Mauna Kea, meaning "white mountain," got its name because of occasional snowfall on its 13,800-foot summit. There's no formal ski area on the mountain, but locals still head up with snowboards and skis. Located on the Big Island of Hawaii, Mauna Kea is home to more than a dozen observatories peering into the clear sky. They're not open to the public, but you can gaze at the stars through telescopes at the visitors center at 9,200 feet four nights a week. Sacred shrines and the state's only alpine lake share the Mauna Kea summit. Dress warmly: The mountain rarely sees temperatures above 50 degrees.
12 / 50
Idaho: Hagerman Fossil Beds, in Hagerman, Idaho, is one of the best vacation spots to learn about prehistoric life — and it doesn't cost a dime to visit. Uncover facts about stone-age creatures like giant sloths, saber-tooth cats, camels and bears that once called Idaho home.
13 / 50
Illinois: Summer travel isn't complete without seeing the world's largest something. Get your annual fix at the country's best destination for all things big and tall. Casey, Ill., is home to the world's largest collection of the world's largest items. Check out the world's largest knitting needles, wooden shoes, rocking chair, wind chimes and mailbox — and that's just a start. Before you roll out of town, be sure to pose for pictures in the world's largest birdcage.
14 / 50
Indiana: Explore the world's longest navigable underground river at Bluespring Caverns ($18 per person), in Bedford, Ind. The complete darkness is illuminated only by the sphere of light that surrounds your boat as you pass through. Look for albino creatures that thrive in the dark waters and red-and-orange salamanders creeping on the cave walls. There's more to see above ground at this bucket list destination. Hike the half-mile Bolton Natural Trail leading to a 15-acre sinkhole, or mine for semiprecious gems.
15 / 50
Iowa: Grab your pitchfork and overalls and put on your best dour expression when you travel to this bucket list destination. The American Gothic House in Eldon, Iowa, is the backdrop to the famous painting by Grant Wood. The home's original owners shared the 504-square-foot home with eight children. There are actually props to use onsite to take your picture in front of the house, so don't worry about how to pack that pitchfork on a plane (because you can't). The fact that the site is free might make it a struggle to keep your expression grim.
16 / 50
Kansas: Visit a small monument and chapel outside Lebanon, Kan., and you can say you visited the geographic center of the United States in your summer travels. The tiny white chapel and stone monument contrast against a green rural backdrop of Americana. Head into Lebanon to buy souvenirs. Nearby, marvel at the World's Largest Ball of Twine, 27 miles south in Cawker City, Kan. You might get a chance to add to the 40-foot ball if you visit during the annual Twine-a-Thon the third week of August. The They Also Ran Gallery, commemorating presidential losers, awaits in Norton, Kan., 75 miles due west of the nation's geographical center. All destinations are free.
17 / 50
Kentucky: If your summer travel plans don't include a trip to Niagara Falls, consider heading to the "Niagara of the South." Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, near Corbin, Ky., houses a showy waterfall that offers something not found anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere. Plan your trip during the week of the month when the moon is the fullest to see Cumberland Falls' Moonbow. At night, the mist from the river reflects the moonlight, creating a magical nighttime rainbow. Don't be disappointed if you show up and don't see anything but mist. The moonbow's colors show up best in photos. Bump up the color saturation to increase the effect. The rare phenomenon happens two days before a full moon to two days after.
18 / 50
Louisiana: If you're a fan of wine and craft beer, don't miss New Orleans' trail of libations. The city is commonly thought to be the birthplace of the cocktail. The city's famous Sazerac is a mix of French brandy and water with sugar and bitters added. Start at the Museum of the American Cocktail inside the Southern Food and Beverage Museum ($10.50), located in the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk. There are plenty of other places to try the libation. Sip a Sazerac ($17) at the art deco Sazerac Bar inside the historic Roosevelt Hotel. Stay at this iconic hotel for less with a package airfare deal through Expedia for a savings of nearly $250 for two nights. Still thirsty? Head to Jean Lafitte's Old Absinthe House to sample an Absinthe Suissesse or other libations of yesteryear.
19 / 50
Maine: Include Mount Desert Island in your summer travel and you'll be scratching two superlatives off your bucket list destinations at once. The island is home to the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast, Cadillac Mountain, where the sun shines before anywhere else in the USA. It's also home to the first eastern national park, Acadia National Park, which has an entrance fee of $25 per vehicle. Rough it by camping in the park ($22 and up) or head into swanky Bar Harbor, Maine, the summer destination for Martha Stewart, Rockefeller heirs and other elite vacation-goers.
20 / 50
Maryland: If the "Misty of Chincoteague" series by Marguerite Henry captivated your imagination as a child, Assateague Island National Seashore ($20 per vehicle) is your best vacation spot in Maryland. Bring your own horse to explore trails and overnight at horse camp; or pitch a tent or level your RV at the island's campgrounds ($30 and up per night). Hike, kayak or backpack the island and enjoy the beauty of the wild horses that roam free. Chincoteague Island is just south of the Maryland-Virginia border. If you want to catch the Pony Penning festival, including the swimming of the horses and auction that you read about in the "Misty" books, reserve campsites or hotels early for the last Wednesday in July.
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Immerse yourself in Boston's history when you walk the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route following a red line to 16 of the city's most historic sites. Take a Freedom Trail Exclusive Tour ($20) with the Freedom Trail Foundation, and listen to historical accounts from costumed actors. Or meander along at your own pace for free with a Freedom Trail map and self-guided tour available online through Free Tours by Foot. Along the Freedom Trail, see the Skinny House, a 10-foot wide, four-story home dating to the Civil War. Get a front-row view of Copp's Hill Burying Ground just across the street and Boston Harbor beyond.
22 / 50
Michigan: There's more to Michigan's Upper Peninsula than towering forests, watery vistas and villages that make you think you're seaside. Visit car-free Mackinac Island, where the only ways to get around are by carriage or bicycle. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $26. Wander through a colorful butterfly garden with more than 800 butterflies at the Butterfly House and Insect World ($9). Then, learn about insects and insectivores. Some of the museum's residents include a Senegal chameleon, giant redheaded centipede and emperor scorpions.
23 / 50
Minnesota: Check out an underground waterfall and one of the largest caves in the midwestern USA at Niagara Cave, for $16, in Harmony, Minn. The cave became the first in the world to use solar power to light its underground cavern in 2015. The underground tours follow passages carved by an ancient underground stream. Check out the 60-foot underground waterfall that gave the cave its name, an echo chamber, fossils and even a subterranean wedding chapel. There's more to do in Harmony, so stay a few days during your summer vacation. Pedal along 60 miles of paved bike trails in the Harmony-Preston and Root River trail system to see 19th-century towns and forested scenery. Take a free self-guided driving tour of the Amish community back roads, and visit shops with handmade items for sale.
24 / 50
Mississippi: If you grew up with "Sesame Street" or "The Muppet Show," you probably have fond memories of that lovable frog who doesn't have an easy time bein' green. Tucked along the banks of Deer Creek, in Leland, Miss., is where Muppet creator Jim Henson grew up. There, the Jim Henson's Delta Boyhood Exhibit rolls out educational displays, memorabilia and videos at the official birthplace of Kermit the Frog — all for free. When in Leland, check out the Highway 61 Blues Museum set in the old Montgomery Hotel building. Blues history isn't just contained within museum walls, however. Check out bluesy murals and historic plaques located throughout downtown.
25 / 50
Missouri: Although a flooded former lead mine might not sound like a bucket list destination, you'll want to add Bonne Terre Mine to yours. Readers of USA Today 10Best voted the underwater attraction in Bonne Terre, Mo., as the best in the nation. Take a tour of the mine ($27) that includes both walking and boating segments. Abandoned wooden catwalks hang overhead, and ore carts and other mining equipment are visible through the clear waters. Scuba divers have an opportunity for an even more fascinating perspective diving in now-flooded caverns containing the abandoned mining operation.
26 / 50
Montana: Canoeing or hiking in the shadow of Montana's rugged Rocky Mountains make Glacier National Park in West Glacier, Mont., one of the best destinations for summer travel. Admission is $30 per car. More than 700 miles of trails wind through scenic valleys, past alpine vistas and to crystal clear lakes just right for paddling. When your feet need a rest, take a drive over the Continental Divide on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Head up to Goat Haunt in the remote northern area of the park. Take a scenic boat in the shadow of Mount Olson. Then, hike into Canada and back — providing you're a U.S. or Canadian citizen. Just be sure to bring your ID.
27 / 50
Nebraska: Carhenge in Alliance, Neb., is the best vacation spot to include during your summer travel in the Cornhusker State. Vintage cars painted gray to resemble stone replicate the famous English landmark. At 7 feet wide, the cars are the same width as Stonehenge rocks and are planted trunk-down in the soil to achieve the exact height, too. Admission is free. Plan to visit during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. While you're waiting for the sun to go down, check out the quirky sculptures at the adjacent car art park where everything is made from cars and car parts.
28 / 50
Nevada: When the bright lights and one-arm bandits of Las Vegas leave your head ringing, head to a more relaxing bucket list destination. Lake Tahoe is the country's largest alpine lake, with sparkling blue waters and forested shorelines. Its cool climate in the Sierra Nevada mountains make it one of the best vacation spots to beat the summer heat. Head to Sand Harbor State Park ($12 per vehicle) on the lake's eastern shore. A soft sandy beach and unusual rock formations make this an ideal place to hang out for a day or longer. Kayak, snorkel or scuba dive, or find a shady retreat under the cedars and pines.
29 / 50
New Hampshire: Get artsy with a trip to Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site in Cornish, N.H., on the picturesque homestead of famous American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. Discover more than 100 sculpted works of Saint-Gaudens tucked around the property and exhibited in its galleries. Time your visit to take a sculpting class and get hands-on with the medium. Admission is $10 per person, and good for seven days. Visit the spacious family home, Aspet, with rooms filled with original furnishings. Hike to a beaver village along the two-mile Blow Me Down Trails or discover Saint-Gaudens' favorite swimming hole along the quarter-mile Ravine Trail. Visit on Sunday afternoons for free concerts with your paid admission.
30 / 50
New Jersey: Today's kids never knew a world without smartphones, computers or electricity. But without the inventions of Thomas Edison from 1868 to 1931, they wouldn't be possible. With more than 1,000 U.S. patents, Edison's contributions touched phonographs, electric lights and power, batteries, mining, motion pictures, telephones and even cement. Spend a day strolling through Thomas Edison National Historical Park for $10, and watch the kids' astonishment as they imagine a world without him. Browse through Edison's laboratory complex, and see a silent movie from 1903 and the movie studio where he shot early films.
31 / 50
New Mexico: It's easy to miss the small city of Tucumcari when you're speeding down Interstate 40 through the New Mexico desert. But put on your blinker, get off the highway and discover why it deserves a reputation as a bucket list destination. Tucumcari's downtown, along Old Route 66, boasts building-sized murals that depict the city's history as a ranching town and Route 66 destination. At night, neon lights blaze to life along the famous highway. Stop by Watson's BBQ ($6 and up) at Tucumcari Ranch Supply to taste local delights from baked goods to beef. Get a selfie with a skeletal Torvosaurus, T-Rex's cousin, at Mesalands Community College's Dinosaur Museum ($6.50), or explore oddities and antiques at Tucumcari Historical Museum for free.
32 / 50
New York: A vacation-inspiring blend of nature, history, architecture and modern culture, the Hudson River Valley makes the best vacation spot for families with diverse interests. Revolutionary War history buffs delight in working their way up the valley revisiting battlefields, historic homes of the founding fathers and museums preserving the era's history. The Hudson River Valley Greenway offers miles of trails to hike or bike, spanning 14 counties. Or you can rent a kayak and paddle the 256-mile Hudson River Greenway Water Trail, with rental costs starting at $20 from Mountain Tops Outfitters in Beacon, N.Y. Travel the Hudson River School art trail to see the vistas that inspired many famous 19th-century artists. And make time to taste the local vintages along the Hudson Valley wine trail — a Hudson Valley Wine Tasting Passport costs $43.20 per person. Book a package trip through Expedia that includes your rental car, flight and a room at The Roundhouse in Beacon, and save up to $150.
33 / 50
North Carolina: Enjoy splashy summer fun at Sliding Rock in the Pisgah National Forest, near Brevard, N.C., for a $2 entrance fee. The 60-foot natural waterslide culminates with a splash into an 8-foot deep pool. Observation platforms make it easy to watch the fun and snap photos of family members sliding. If you've ever watched the Andy Griffith show and wondered if such an idyllic place as Mayberry really exists, it does. Put Mount Airy, N.C., on your summer travel itinerary when you're in the Tar Heel State. Griffith's hometown inspired Mayberry in the TV series. Visit Goober's filling station, Floyd's barbershop and the old courthouse. You can even take a guided tour in Barney Fife's police car for $35 per carload.
34 / 50
North Dakota: You don't have to worry about the kids asking “Are we there yet?” as you drive along the Enchanted Highway between Regent and Gladstone, N.D. Towering metal sculptures along the 32-mile route will keep their attention and provide opportunities for unique vacation photos. Start at Gladstone just off Interstate 94 and head south for the best views of the north-facing statues. Pose with your family below a giant tin family, or snap selfies with fanciful prairie creatures like pheasants, deer and a grasshopper. The stagecoach and horses titled "Teddy Roosevelt Rides Again" will get you warmed up for a visit at Theodore Roosevelt National Park ($25 per vehicle), 48 miles due west of Gladstone. Get panoramic views of the North Dakota badlands, see buffalo and explore historic buildings.
35 / 50
Ohio: Colorful and unique signage is a natural part of any summer travel. If you find yourself stopping to take pictures or watch unusual signs, include a trip to the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati as a bucket list destination. Walk through rooms alight with neons, Burma-Shave sequences, Mail Pouch barn signs and more. The $15 adult entry cost includes free admission for up to three kids 12 and under, making this a great vacation spot for stretching your budget.
36 / 50
Oklahoma: Plan time in Bartlesville, Okla., for the best vacation spot to explore Great Plains history. See buffalo roam at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve ($12). More than 30 species of animals call the preserve home, including elk and longhorn cattle. In the museum, browse displays of Native American beads, baskets, blankets and pottery, and marvel at one of the nation's most complete collections of Colt firearms. Discover the local roots of one of the largest gas and oil companies at the Phillips Petroleum Museum for free. You can also step back into frontier times at Silver Lake Farm and Garden ($7).
37 / 50
Oregon: Feel minuscule as you hike through a towering old-growth rain forest, replete with magical waterfalls, in Siuslaw National Forest. There, you can meander trails in the Drift Creek Wilderness, 7 miles north of Waldport, Ore., to enter a world ruled by towering spruce, big leaf maple and western hemlock trees that can reach 7 feet in diameter. No vehicles or bikes are allowed, so the songs of nature are interrupted only by your footfalls along the mossy and fern-lined trails. You can save money on lodging at low-cost camping sites. Site and camping fees start at $5.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania: Float along a lazy river through the Delaware Water Gap in Delaware Township, Pa., or hike forested trails leading to hidden waterfalls. Pack a picnic and take the kids on an easy to moderate hike along the 1.4-mile George W. Childs Park trail. Meander along Dingmans Creek to discover three waterfalls and ruins of an old woolen mill. Stop for your picnic midway at Fulmer Falls where a Civilian Conservation Corps picnic pavilion overlooks the rushing waters.
39 / 50
Rhode Island: With history dating back to 1636, Providence is a must-see bucket list destination for history buffs. Explore sights like the Providence Athenaeum, an 18th-century library frequented by Edgar Allan Poe. Or walk the wild trails through the 88-acre Neutaconkanut Hill Park, which formed the town's border in its early days. Try to time your visit to the city to coincide with a WaterFire event. Taking place on various Saturdays and sometimes other evenings, it involves the lighting of 100 giant fire sculptures along the city's three rivers. Torchlit boats travel the river, fire tenders entertain crowds and keep the fires burning, and international music adds some ambiance.
40 / 50
South Carolina: Hike or camp out in the largest old-growth forest in the southeastern USA at Congaree National Park — for free. Anyone can enjoy the park's boardwalk trail that loops 2.4 miles through cypress, oak, maples and loblolly pine. Rent a canoe or kayak in Columbia from Palmetto Outdoors for $50 and up, or look for ranger-guided canoe tours, which are free plus a $1.50 reservation fee. The park is also home to synchronized fireflies that light up the park at night, typically during May and June. Book a campsite at the Bluff Campground for $5 per night, and enjoy seeing them right from the camp.
41 / 50
South Dakota: If you're headed to South Dakota to see Mount Rushmore, plan a few extra days in your schedule to explore nearby bucket list sights. An even larger memorial is emerging from the hills in Crazy Horse, S.D. Begun by the same sculptor as the famous mountain of presidential faces, the Crazy Horse Memorial ($28 per car), a still-in-progress tribute to the local Lakota Indians, has been a work in progress since 1948. When it's completed, it will be the world's largest mountain carving at 563 feet tall. The head of the Crazy Horse statue is 27 feet taller in size than the heads of Mount Rushmore. Afterward, head to Rapid City to see more American presidents. Look for life-size bronze statues along city sidewalks in downtown.
42 / 50
Tennessee: Even if you've been to America's most visited national park before, you'll want to include it among your bucket list destinations. There's no fee to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and its 800 square miles offer an enticing array of fun, free things to do. Visit preserved churches, farmhouses, barns, cabins and ancient graveyards. Take a scenic drive to Clingmans Dome, through the Newfound Gap or along the Roaring Fork. Stretch your legs and take a hike to one of the park's many waterfalls. The tallest in the park is Ramsey Cascades, which plummets 100 feet at the end of a 4-mile uphill hike.
43 / 50
Texas: With a motto like "Keep Austin Weird," you have to add this out-of-the-ordinary city to your bucket list destinations. Case in point: the Cathedral of Junk ($10 per group donation). The work of art spans three stories, with bicycle wheels and an array of oddities making up the cathedral's walls. Walk through more weirdness at the Museum of the Weird for $12 or the Uncommon Objects shop. Even nature gets in on Austin's weirdness. The Sometimes Islands were a peninsula in the 1960s when the water levels of Lake Travis were low. As water levels rise, the Sometimes Islands become islands until they disappear barely beneath the surface. Now you see ‘em, now you don't. You can reach the Sometimes Islands from Mansfield Dam Park by walking when they are a peninsula.
44 / 50
Utah: Some of America's best bucket list destinations are just a short drive off the beaten path — like Fantasy Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management sight shows off some of the strangest natural geologic formations in the world. Two dozen of these natural, windswept-into-Swiss-cheese formations are named, but there are many that are not. About an hour south of Vernal, Utah, you'll see Dumbo, a flying porpoise, yawning lady, coyote and more along a .6-mile loop trail. The canyon makes an ideal side trip if you're visiting Dinosaur National Monument from the Utah side, 40 miles away.
45 / 50
Vermont: Take a summer swim in a scenic stone quarry for an unforgettable vacation experience. Dorset Marble Quarry formerly provided marble for buildings that include Harvard Medical School and the New York Public Library. Today, the privately owned quarry is open to visitors to swim at no charge, although there's a $10 per-carload parking fee. On your way, check out scenic covered bridges in the area: Vermont has more than 100. The Chiselville Covered Bridge rises 40 feet above the Roaring Branch of the Battenkill River 13 miles south of the quarry. Watch out for high winds at the West Arlington Covered Bridge — cables keep the scenic red bridge from getting blown over by strong gusts.
46 / 50
Virginia: Take a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia for a slice of Americana filled with bucket list destinations. Visit the one-stoplight town of Floyd for the Friday Night Jamboree, for $5, to enjoy music and dancing at the Floyd Country Store. Stay over for the Americana Afternoon on Saturday and the Sunday Music Jam, both of which are free. Venture out to other nearby attractions. Take a hike at Rocky Knob Recreation Area, which covers more than 4,000 acres, or ponder the picturesque setting of historic Mabry Mill, an old gristmill that's one of the most photographed spots on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
47 / 50
Washington: When you head to Washington, beautiful forests and snowcapped mountains are just half the adventure. Some of the state's best bucket list destinations rest below the earth's surface. The Mount St. Helens Ape Cave Lava Tube ($5) is the longest lava tube in the continental USA. It's named for the Sasquatch sightings in the area. Start with the easy lower Ape Cave, which is .75 miles long. Marvel at "Meatball," a lava ball wedged above the cave floor. For a more strenuous adventure, challenge yourself in the upper Ape Cave. As you travel the 1.5-mile tube, you'll scramble over 27 boulder piles and climb up an 8-foot lava fall.
48 / 50
West Virginia: If the internet and social media keep interrupting your vacation bliss, head to the National Radio Quiet Zone in Green Bank, W.V. The countryside, dotted with farmhouses and cabins, doesn't look out of the ordinary. But there's one thing missing: the heaping helping of electromagnetic devices broadcasting radio waves that dominate our everyday world. The reason: There's a giant radio telescope at the Green Bank Observatory that listens for sounds from space that emit less energy than a single falling snowflake. Visit the Green Bank Science Center to get up close to the telescope on a tour, and engage with hands-on exhibits. Admission is free, but special lab and telescope tours cost $5 and up.
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Make Wisconsin Dells your bucket list destination to spend time enjoying unique natural surroundings, kitschy museums and theme parks. It's known as the Waterpark Capital of the World, but there are 100 attractions to capture your imagination. Mr. Marvel's Wondertorium ($9) has oddities as diverse as a Mexican walking fish, the world's largest egg and shrunken heads. Explore the 100 or so oddities in the establishment and sit back and enjoy a circus stunt show. When it's time to slow down, head to Mirror Lake State Park to fish, kayak or hike ($28 per car for in-state license plates, $38 for out-of-state license plates). Or you can kick back with a picnic, blanket and bottle of wine at Baraboo Bluff Winery.
50 / 50
Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park is a natural bucket list destination when you visit Wyoming, and there are places in the park you won't want to miss. Old Faithful Geyser will be on your itinerary, but you'll want to see Grand Prismatic Spring, too. The geyser has a bright blue center with rings of color in reds and green circling outward. The show is due to a combination of pigmented heat-loving bacteria and light reflection. It's also the third largest geyser in the world: It's wider than a football field and is deep enough to swallow a 10-story building. Take a trip up to Isa Lake while you're there. Perched astride the Continental Divide, the mountain lake drains into both the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com