CHICAGO – More than 56,000 voters in a Chicago-area congressional district cast votes Tuesday for an avowed Nazi and Holocaust denier.

Self-proclaimed Nazi Arthur Jones, running as a Republican, managed more than a quarter of the vote against Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski in the district that includes parts of Chicago’s South Side and several neighboring suburbs.

Lipinski, one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, coasted to re-election.

Jones, 70, ran unopposed in the GOP primary to capture the party's nomination in March. State Republican leaders, who hadn't bothered to put up a candidate in the longtime Democratic stronghold, immediately urged voters to shun him.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner urged district residents to “vote for anybody but Jones.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican, also weighed in.

“To the good people of Illinois, you have two reasonable choices: write in another candidate, or vote for the Democrat,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “This bigoted fool should receive ZERO votes.”

During his run, Jones aired his anti-Semitism proudly. He posted news articles on his campaign website that referred to the Holocaust as an “extortion racket” and called Kosher certification a “Jewish scam.”

Six million Jews were systematically murdered by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, a genocide that wiped out about two-thirds of the European Jewish population by the end of World War II.

Lipinski, who was first elected in 2005 and won his seventh term in Congress, noted in fundraising efforts ahead of Election Day that Jones was an “anti-Semite” and “white nationalist.” The congressman did not mention Jones in a statement Tuesday to mark his victory.

“Voters want more of my commonsense leadership that produces results for the district and our country,” Lipinski said. “People will always have disagreements, but I believe we all agree on making America a better place today and for future generations.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com