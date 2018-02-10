Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
These photos released by Southwest show off its new "Heart" aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."

Bargain hunters, get ready. 

Southwest’s big twice-a-year fare sale is back, with round-trip fares below $100 on dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes.

The sale fares also include longer routes, with the price of flights loosely tied to distance. Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest’s shortest routes and increase to $79, $99 or $129 each way for longer flights.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 13.

MORESouthwest Airlines user's guide: 12 tips for flying the popular, polarizing carrier

The sale covers a shorter window than last year's version, when the booking window began Oct. 31. 

However, other fine print mirrors restrictions from previous years of Southwest's big sales. Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded. Schedules for Southwest’s Florida, Nevada and Puerto Rico flights have additional day-of-week restrictions, though the sale's booking window for Puerto Rico extends through March 6. Orange County flights also were excluded from the sale.

More fine print: The sale applies specifically to nonstop flights, though many connecting itineraries may also show lower-than-usual fares that mirror sale fares. Seats sold at the sale prices are capacity controlled, meaning the cheapest seats will likely sell out on individual flights as the sale progresses.

ARCHIVESSouthwest's first day of international flying is in the books (story continues below)

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

Some of Southwest’s international routes are also included in the sale, though those routes come with significant day-of-travel restrictions (Tuesdays and Wednesdays only). One-way fares to international destinations were listed for as low as $99, but most were higher and availability scattered. The travel window for international routes is from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12 and from Jan. 6 through March 12.

Regardless of the details, bargain seekers will have to act quickly to snag the fares. The sale ends on Thursday (Oct. 4) at 11:59 p.m. local time in the city of the departing flight. (Full sale details)

A Tuesday morning spot-check of fares showed fairly broad availability of the sale fares. The $49 fares do appear on most days on the advertised routes, though some routes show greater availability than others.

More: Southwest Airlines to increase early boarding fee on some flights

More: Southwest Airlines adds free in-flight messaging

Southwest's "Low Fare Calendar" offered a quick way for customers to find the sale fares on any particular route. 

The broad fare sale has become a staple for Southwest. It has rolled out similar three-day sales each June and October for the past several years. One sale from June 2015 proved so popular that it crashed Southwest’s website, prompting the carrier to extend that particular sale by an additional 24 hours. Southwest's website did not appear to be having any such issues during the current sale.

Southwest has used the sales to generate buzz and -- perhaps more importantly -- to sell seats during what are usually some of the slowest travel periods of the year.

In earlier versions of the sales, Southwest had pegged fares to mileage thresholds. Earlier this decade, for example, Southwest priced its sale fares at $49 each way for flights of 500 miles or less and prices increased from there. Flights of 501 to 1,000 miles cost $99 each way and flights of 1,001 to 1,500 miles cost $129 each way. Flights of more than 1,500 miles went for $149 each way.

Southwest ended the precise mileage component of its big sales a few years ago, but its big sales have continued to closely mimic its previous distance-based promotions. The carrier's four advertised sale-fare tiers for this sale — $49, $79, $99 and $129 each way — are similar to the fares Southwest offered on its distance-based sales of years past.

Whatever the details, travelers can snag advertised round-trip fares for less than $100 on short routes.

SOUTHWEST: City-by-city list of sale fares | Fine print

Among the sub-$100 options with reasonable availability as of Tuesday morning were:

Albuquerque-Los Angeles; Amarillo-Dallas Love; Atlanta-Raleigh/Durham; Baltimore-Cincinnati; Austin-Houston Hobby; Boise-San Jose, California; Boston-Baltimore; Buffalo-Chicago Midway; Burbank, California-Sacramento; Charlotte-Nashville; Chicago Midway-Minneapolis/St. Paul; Cleveland-Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio-Washington Reagan National; Corpus Christi, Texas-Houston Hobby; Dallas Love-New Orleans; Des Moines-St. Louis; Detroit-Baltimore; El Paso-Phoenix; Fort Lauderdale-Jacksonville; Grand Rapids, Michigan-Chicago Midway; Kansas City-Chicago Midway; Los Angeles-El Paso; Los Angeles-San Francisco; Milwaukee-Kansas City; Oakland-San Diego; Pensacola, Florida-Nashville; Phoenix-Oakland; San Antonio-Dallas Love; Salt Lake City-Los Angeles; Rochester, New York-Baltimore; Richmond, Virginia-Atlanta; San Jose, California-Las Vegas; St. Louis-Oklahoma City; Tucson-Los Angeles; Tulsa-Houston Hobby; Washington Reagan National-Providence; and Wichita, Kansas-St. Louis, among others. 

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

April's #avgeek photo gallery
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 takes off from London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
The world's first Boeing 727, which first flew in 1963, makes its final landing on March 2, 2016 at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
Former and current United Airlines employees who had served on the Boeing 727 pose in front of the first of the type after its final flight at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash. on March 2, 2016.
A delightfully dated interior graces the cabin of the first Boeing 727, which completed its last flight on March 2, 2016 in Seattle, WA. It now is on permanent display at the Museum of Flight.
The unique tri-engine assembly of the Boeing 727 graces a snow-white sky at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, WA on March 2, 2016.
A Bombardier business jet takes off at Seattle's Boeing Field airport in March of 2016.
An unusual, private Short C-23 Sherpa lands at Boeing Field in Seattle in March of 2016.
A Boeing 737-800 with miami air takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle in March of 2016.
Surrounded by a flock of swallows, a British Airways Boeing 777-200 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
A ramp agent bids farewell to an ANA Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 4, 2016.
A large flight board at London-Heathrow's Terminal 5 displays connections for arriving international passengers on March 5, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 passes over houses on Myrtle Ave, a popular airplane spotting location adjacent to London-Heathrow, on March 5, 2016.
A TAP Portugal Airbus A319 jet takes off from London-Heathrow airport on March 5, 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at a busy London-Heathrow Airport on March 5, 2016.
An Air Mauritius Airbus A340-300 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 777-200 floats over a field in the early morning hours before landing at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
Clad in the flag of its host nation, a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
A flowery Finnair Airbus A340-300 takes off for nearby Helsinki from London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
Ready for its return flight to Seattle, a British Airways Boeing 747-400 prepares for boarding from London-Heathrow's Terminal 5 on March 6, 2016.
British Airway's Club World business class, on board a Boeing 747-400 bound for Seattle, on March 6, 2016.
The beautiful landscape of Seattle, WA is seen on final approach from a British Airways Boeing 747-400 after a nine-hour flight from London-Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's north satellite terminal, seen in March 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
A remote airfield in southern Idaho makes for a picturesque scene on March 12, 2016.
The main ticketing terminal at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
The world's first Boeing 727, which first flew in 1963, makes its final landing on March 2, 2016 at Boeing Field in Seattle.
A United Express Embraer E175 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
Alaska Airlines jets taxi for take off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March of 2016.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March of 2016.
