Pieter Hanson was mortified after learning his mom wrongly tweeted about his dating life and turned him into a viral sensation.

Even more: A cheeky photo of Hanson in his Navy uniform was making the rounds online, because — thanks to mom — he had just become the poster boy for the #HimToo movement, a hashtag appearing to oppose the #MeToo movement.

“This is MY son," his mom wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo.”

USA TODAY talked with his brother, Jon Hanson, to learn more about what went down. Here's what he told us:

- Their mother (who the brothers aren't naming) has since deleted the tweet and disabled her account.

- Monday night, 32-year-old Pieter texted the tweet to his brother, Jon, who like most brothers responded to the "ridiculous tweet" with laughter. Then, according to Jon, he hopped online to save his brother's reputation in a series of tweets. He said Pieter is indeed single but "ready to go on solo dates."

- Pieter then created a Twitter account to have his say on the platform, with the appropriate handle: @thatwasmymom, Jon tweeted.

"That was my Mom," Pieter tweeted. "Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point."

The meme game he's referencing is the many "This is MY son" copycat tweets that featured photos of everyone from celebrities to members of the Trump family.

Jon told USA TODAY their mom meant well, but was totally wrong. She has embarrassed her sons in the past on at least one Facebook post about their dating life, but never got political and never went viral — until now.

"I don’t think she understands," Jon said. "Trying to explain this to our parents has not worked out well. They don’t get it."

Meanwhile, Pieter is taking the viral whirlwind in stride, using his internet fame to share photos of his cats and ask people to donate money to charity.

Pieter is also a student at University of Central Florida, a server and works at a home brew shop, Jon said. He's hoping to open his own brewery one day.

