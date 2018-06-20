President Donald Trump blasted ABC News Wednesday evening as "fake" after the network falsely aired a graphic saying his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. 

The lower-third graphic, called a chyron, appeared on-screen during a special report on the immigration crisis and Trump's response to families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. It read: "Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter."

Manafort has not been charged with manslaughter. He has been charged with other crimes as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including bank fraud and a vast money laundering and fraud conspiracy. 

Last week, Manafort was ordered to jail pending trial after he was accused in a witness tampering scheme. 

ABC News' major flub instantly sparked both concern and jokes on the Internet and social media. The network issued a statement on Twitter apologizing for the error and said it was investigating "how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air."

There was no clear explanation provided as to how the flub happened. 

"We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort," the statement read. "There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake."

The apology appeared to fall on deaf ears when it came to the president. 

"Look what Fake ABC News put out," Trump tweeted. "I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBias"

Of course, this is far from the first time Trump has called a news organization "fake" for its reporting, whether it was indeed correct or not. Trump's rallying call of "fake news" was a mainstay during his campaign for president. 

The White House and an attorney for Manafort did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

