How to get an up-close look at the Hollywood sign
The Hollywood sign on Mount Lee in Los Angeles is one of the most photographed tourist attractions in Los Angeles. In this gallery, Jefferson Graham shows you the sign, as seen from the Mount Lee view, Lake Hollywood Park and the Griffith Park hike that takes you to the back of the Hollywood sign.
The Griffith Park hike brings you to the back of the Hollywood sign. If you hold your camera high, you can see the sign and the city without a chain link fence in the way.
A sign en route to Lake Hollywood Park makes it look like there's no way for tourists to get to the Hollywood sign, when in fact the roads are clear and open to the public.
Signs tell tourists they can't hike to the sign, but the sign isn't what it seems. Tourists are allowed to hike to view the sign, but not allowed to hike to the actual letters.
The Hollywood sign, photographed on a foggy morning before the sun came out, at Lake Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
Tourists pose for selfies by the Hollywood sign.
The hike to the back of the Hollywood sign is popular with tourists, but the view is obstructed by a chain link fence.
The Hollywood sign as seen from the streets of Hollywood.
A sign in Griffith Park shows the various hikes to the Hollywood sign.
A wide-angle view of the back of the Hollywood Sign, via a GoPro camera, on the Griffith Park hike.

LOS ANGELES — It is to Hollywood what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris and the Empire State Building is to New York. 

The ultimate selfie spot. The Hollywood sign. 

However, unlike those two popular landmarks, visitor access is an issue. The neighbors who live closest to the sign have complained loudly about tourists invading their spaces, and have worked with city officials to make parking nearest the Hollywood sign viewing areas off-limits to non-residents without permits on weekends and holidays. They've even put up signs encouraging tourists to turn away. 

This week the movie studio Warner Bros. proposed a better way. The studio, home to the "Batman," and "Harry Potter" films, and TV shows like "The Big Bang Theory," proposed building an aerial tram that would bring tourists from the studio lot to a viewing area. 

636668264960051093-GIL-Art-POV1-v2-20180611-copy.jpg
Artist rendering of the proposed tram from the Warner Bros. studio lot to a new Hollywood Sign viewing area
Warner Bros.

The "Hollywood Skyway" would "reduce street congestion, improve safety, and ease neighborhood frustrations," the studio said. "Given our close proximity to the north side of the Hollywood sign, we believe we offer a solution that has the least impact on the environment — protecting and preserving Griffith Park — and the surrounding residential neighborhoods."

The proposal would have to be considered by the city of Los Angeles and the parks departments. 

The tramway from Warner Bros. would be a six-minute ride up to the back of Mount Lee, one of the main viewing areas for the sign, to a new visitor center.

Like neighbor Universal Studios, Warner Bros. now offers studio backlot tours as well for a fee. 

The official viewing spot, per the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, is the Hollywood and Highland Mall on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which offers a super wide-angle glimpse of the sign from the fourth floor deck. 

Motivated tourists who want to get right up close to the sign can drive up Beachwood Canyon or to Lake Hollywood Park for a closer view. Or they can go to Griffith Park, where they can hike to the back of the Hollywood sign. However, the sign is covered up with a chain-link fence, so selfies have to be artfully composed, by holding the camera up high. 

A statement from the offices of Los Angeles Councilman Daniel Rue, who represents the district, said it looks forward to discussing the matter when the council returns from recess. 

Photo tour: Graffiti steals the show in L.A.'s Arts District
The Arts District in downtown Los Angeles shows a different side of an L.A. visit, a few miles away from tony Disney Hall and upscale museums. The district touts over 100 murals and street art, 40 independent galleries and a bustling foodie scene. Mural by artist Tristan Eden.
Art on the side of the American Hotel in the downtown L.A. Arts District. Rooms start at around $100 a night, with shared bath, at the hotel, which has encouraged local artists to use its walls to express themselves. This mural is by Peter Greco
The back wall of the American Hotel, with art by El Mac, Kofie and Nuke.
The Pie Hole, one of the many foodie establishments in the Arts District of Los Angeles.
Exotic pies on display at the Pie Hole in downtown Los Angeles. Varieties include Mac & Cheese and Chicken with Cornbread
The Cereal Pie from the Pie Hole in downtown Los Angeles includes Alpha-Bits, Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes.
Part of the UTA Hall of Fame graffiti wall, in a parking lot downtown, with 150 members of the collective.
An abandoned Ford Fairlane has become part of the art exhibit in the parking lot that adjoins the American Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
And old, defunt ATM by the parking lot of the American Hotel is adorned with stickers, slaps (writing over a sticker) and tags - painted words.
4th Place in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, where even the trees have been tagged with graffiti.
The Art Share LA on 4th Place is a gallery, theater, and sometimes church that also has affordable community housing.
The Earth Crew mural, a community mural from the 1980s, is being redone.
A permissioned wall at the Container Yard,, a collection of galleries in downtown Los Angeles.
More from the Container Yard, a collection of art galleries in downtown Los Angeles. You can see City Hall in the background.
The art duo known as Valtd pose with one of their creations in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District.
Street art by the duo known as Valtd.
Graffiti art by Solomon Souza in downtown Los Angeles.
A photo shoot in front of the Cleveland Art shops in downtown Los Angeles.
A photo shoot in front of the Cleveland Art shops in downtown Los Angeles.
Cleveland Art, a collection of shops and galleries in downtown Los Angeles.
The artist Wrdsmth has painted a wall of the Cleveland Art compound.
Jefferson Graham poses with Ruth Stroud in front of the Arts District Co-op.
The Arts District Brewing Co. is one of several new breweries that have popped up to serve the influx of young people who are now visiting the area.
The Arts District Brewing Co. is one of several new breweries that have popped up to serve the influx of young people who are now visiting the area.
A mural by Syntek in downtown Los Angeles.
Local artists are not happy about an upscale gallery coming soon to the neighborhood, so they've tagged their displeasure.
A mural by Carly Ealey.
A mural in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles.
Even the walls of apartments have murals. This is by Bo Spencer.
A collection of murals on old warehouses in Los Angeles.
The artwork of MaxThirteen in downtown Los Angeles.
Broken glass in downtown Los Angeles has been tagged.
Wurstkuche, an upscale sausage shop in the arts district of Los Angeles.
Artwork by Karen Bysert in downtown Los Angeles.
A wall of art in downtown Los Angeles.
A garage in downtown Los Angeles has given permission to local artists to paint on the walls.
The artist Edward Ruscha is immortalized atop the Pie Hole in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District.
The interior of Raven and Lily, an upscale shop in the Arts District of Los Angeles.
The Hauser and Wirth gallery in downtown Los Angeles
#Artspeaks is the new hashtag in downtown Los Angeles.
