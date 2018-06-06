In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo, Thomas Gray, left, and Lloyd Gray stand together with the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the background outside Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American brothers were pulled from a campus tour at Colorado State University on April 30 in an experience that has been decried as yet another example of racial profiling in recent weeks, and has highlighted some of the complications tribal youth must navigate in mainstream settings, such as universities. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The mother of Native American teens whom she said were racially profiled during a college tour in April said it's not easy for her to accept that her sons are nationally known for the humiliation they endured.

Lorraine Kahneratokwa Gray, of New Mexico, said in a blog post on the American Civil Liberties Union website, that it's hard to explain why her sons were treated like they "don't belong" at Colorado State University.

Gray’s two sons, Lloyd Skanahwati Gray, 17, and Thomas Kanewakeron Gray, 19, toured Colorado State University’s campus April 30. It was their dream school, the family has said. But after the teens showed up late, a woman on the same tour reported the teens to campus police, saying their behavior and appearance was concerning. The incident brought international attention to the university.

Gray wrote that when Starbucks closed 8,000 stores to conduct racial bias training, she had hope that change was possible. She hopes more institutions, including universities, will take more steps to protect people of color.

Gray challenged Colorado State University to draw up guidelines for university employees on how to deal with teenagers or other people on campus who are on the receiving end of 911 calls that might be based on bias.

In her post, she said the least campus police could have done was help her sons catch up to the tour group.

"Of course, I am upset by the actions of the unnamed 911 caller," Gray wrote. "But I am also upset that the police officers didn’t address the tour guide to determine if my boys belonged on the tour."

In an email, Colorado State University spokesman Mike Hooker wrote the university supports Gray's right to raise awareness of the incident involving her sons and the impact it had.

"We share her deep concern and also take responsibility for their sad and humiliating experience on our campus," Hooker wrote. "Their experience is not in keeping with CSU’s Principles of Community or the inclusive and supportive climate we strive to provide for our students and visitors. Even so, it happened here, and we own that and are committed to doing better."

The university has made adjustments to the way tours are managed, Hooker wrote.

Those changes include the way guides interact with visitors. The university also developed a new protocol for campus police when they need to interact with tours, Hooker wrote. The tour guide will now be the officers' first point of contact.

"We want all Native students to know they belong and will be supported in pursuing their dreams and potential through a college degree," Hooker wrote.

Colorado State University is in talks with faculty, staff, students and external stakeholders for consultation and discussion about improving the environment for Native American students at the university, Hooker's email said.

“This bias must be checked,” Gray wrote. “And institutions ranging from Starbucks to CSU can help. I particularly hope that universities — if they truly want to support inclusion — will do the work to keep other young people from experiencing what my boys did when they were 500 miles from home.”

