Airbnb is opening its doors for those affected by impending storm Hurricane Michael, which is set to hit the Florida Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon.

The short-term rental company announced Tuesday that homes in Florida, Georgia and Alabama will host guests for free from Oct. 8 to 29.

The website specifies the free housing is available for "displaced neighbors" and "relief workers deployed to help."

Over 100 hosts have opened up their homes to take in guests for free, and the website encourages others to join who are able to help. 

Though the program lasts until Oct. 29, hosts are able to set their availability. 

The Category 4 storm is expected to be "potentially catastrophic" and is the strongest storm ever to hit the state's exposed Panhandle. 

Tracker: Follow Hurricane Michael's path

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at a news conference Wednesday that it was too late for people in the immediate path of the storm to flee.

This isn't the first time Airbnb has activated a free housing program for hurricane relief. The company also lined up free housing for Hurricane Irma evacuees in September 2017.

USA TODAY has reached out to Airbnb for comment. 

