Alaska Airlines will add non-stop service between Sacramento and Kona on the “Big Island” of Hawaii.

A schedule of three weekly flights will begin on Dec. 20, with Alaska Airlines using Boeing 737 aircraft on the route.

The Kona service will give Alaska a second route between the California capital and the state of Hawaii; the carrier already flies between Sacramento and the Kahului Airport on the island of Maui.

Alaska’s new Sacramento-Kona route comes ahead of possible service on rival Southwest, which competes fiercely with Alaska Airlines in the California market.

Southwest has revealed its intention to fly to Hawaii, though the start of that service will come only after Southwest secures certification to use its two-engine Boeing 737s for the long overwater flights from the U.S. mainland.

J.D. Power rates 10 best North American airlines for 2018
Which airlines have the highest customer-satisfaction ratings for 2018? J.D. Power ranked 10 North American Airlines. Five were 'traditional' carriers and five were low-cost. Scroll through to see how they rated, from lowest to highest.
No. 10: Frontier Airlines (score of 693 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 9: United Airlines (score of 708 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 8: Allegiant (score of 725 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 7: American Airlines (score of 729 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 6: Air Canada (score of 734 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 5: WestJet (score of 747 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 4: Delta Air Lines (score of 767 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 3: Alaska Airlines (score of 775 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 2: JetBlue (score of 812 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 1: Southwest Airlines (score of 818 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five low-cost carriers.

However, that wait hasn't stopped Southwest from trickling out plans for Hawaii once the certification comes through.

Southwest has not revealed any precise routes, but it has said its first Hawaii routes will come from California. Specifically, Southwest says Sacramento, Oakland, San Diego and San Jose will be its first four destinations to land flights to Hawaii. Further, Southwest also has said that its Hawaii plans eventually call for service to four airports in the state (Honolulu/Oahu, Kahului/Maui, Lihue/Kauai and Kona/Hawaii).

As for Alaska, the carrier has aggressively been trying to cement its position in California since its acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America. Acquiring Virgin America, which operated hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles, also made Seattle-based Alaska Airlines one of the biggest airlines along the U.S. West Coast. (RelatedAfter final flight, Virgin America brand disappears)

"We know our customers love Hawaii, even in sunny California. That's a big reason we're excited to add this new connection between Northern California and the Big Island," John Kirby, Alaska’s VP of capacity planning and alliances, says in a statement. "This new route shows Alaska's ongoing commitment to continued growth and investment throughout the West coast."

Hawaii also has proven to be a lucrative market for Alaska Airlines. The carrier says it averages 29 daily departures to the Hawaiian Islands from 10 West Coast cities, including six in California (Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland).

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America kick off merger with celebration
Employees pose near a special-livery 737 that Alaska Air rolled out Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special merger-themed paint scheme on one of its Boeing 737s on Dec. 14, 2016. The livery marked the closing of Alaska Air's acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Airlines flew employees to San Francisco on a charter flight to help kick off the integration with merger partner Virgin America.
A red-carpet greeting awaited passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special livery on Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
Alaska Airlines' messaging as seen on its special new merger-themed livery.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special merger-themed paint scheme on one of its Boeing 737s on Dec. 14, 2016, to mark the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight on Dec. 14, 2016, as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
Ground crews in San Francisco welcome the arrival of a special Alaska Airlines flight on Dec. 14, 2016.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets workers in San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the carrier officially began its merger with Virgin America.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden speaks to workers at San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the carrier officially began its merger with Virgin America.
Alaska Air kicked off its merger with Virgin America on Dec. 14, 2016, with an employee event in San Francisco.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
"More to love" is emblazoned on the side of a specially painted, merger-themed Boeing 737 for Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special livery on Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets employees in San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process
Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
Virgin America operated its busiest hub in San Francisco, where it has become one of the city's most notable carriers.
An image showing the tails of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft.
Virgin America was known for its trendy and irreverent image. Every year near Christmas, the carrier performed 'Operation Chihuahua Airlift' to send rescued chihuahuas to homes on the East Coast.
Alaska Airlines planes with the company's newest livery and tail logo, left, and the old livery are shown April 4, 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12, 2016.
Virgin America sparked a major fare war when it tried to create a 'focus city' at Dallas Love Field. Here, one of the airline's planes is seen at Love Field in April 2014.
A new Alaska Airlines 737 painted with a Boeing centennial theme arrives during a kickoff celebration for Boeing's 100th anniversary month on June 30, 2016, in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines' newly painted jet supporting veterans is readied for departure to Portland, Ore., on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016 at Chicago O'Hare.
Virgin America's distinctive red tails have become a common site at San Francisco International Airport.
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks to a crowd during the Alaska Airlines Plane Pull with Russell Wilson and Joel McHale at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 28, 2015.
Virgin America CEO David Cush, third-left front row, is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq market to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2016, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet with a new, blended alternative jet fuel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014.
Alaska Airlines jets line a terminal in Seattle on Dec. 16, 2015.
Virgin America's inaugural flight between Los Angeles an Dallas Fort Worth International Airport comes in for a landing in Texas on Dec. 1, 2010.
Alaska Airlines' "Salmon-Thirty-Salmon" themed Boeing 737-800 is one of several unique paint jobs flying for the carrier. It's seen here in Anchorage on Oct. 4, 2012.
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 26, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he greets staff at the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he participates in festivities for the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America's hub at San Francisco put it into head-to-head competition with rival United on many routes.
Alaska Airlines planes line-up at the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 13, 2009.
This airline painted in the colors of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer team has been one of several special liveries to fly for Alaska Airlines over the years.
Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle, Wash in April of 2016. Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle on April of 2016. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here in 2011, Virgin America performed a splashy makeover in creating its ticketing space at San Francisco International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
The warm orange hues of a summer sunset envelope an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
The sun sets over the Olympic mountain range as an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to its gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 departs LAX on Nov. 7, 2015, as a trio of international tails await their next flights.

Virgin America: 10 years of flying
This promotional photo from 2012 showed a new uniform look rolled out in partnership with Banana Republic.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014. The airline said Friday that it had won the rights to fly from t the airport to New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Sir Richard Branson checks out the flight crew working the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Denver on Virgin America on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
The economy cabin of a Virgin America airplane.
This 2014 promotional photo showed on of the airline's wine and meal offerings.
Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson poses for a photo after being presented a sequined captain's jacket by Las Vegas showgirls during the launch of new non-stop service from Los Angeles International to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport on April 22, 2013.
The first class cabin aboard a Virgin America airplane.
The economy class cabin aboard a Virgin America airplane.
Fly Girl Tasha Dunnigan passes out water to the passengers as the plane begins its decent into Las Vegas.
California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (center) talks to the media and other participants ahead of Virgin America's Flight 2001 T2 promotional flight. The promotion flight on April 6, 2011, was meant to tout the new T2 (Terminal 2) opening at San Francisco International Airport. Commercial flights begin there April 14, 2011.
Virgin America's inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport taxis under water canons upon arrival on Dec. 1, 2010.
Fliers were able register to vote on board Virgin America flights for the 2016 election, one of many special tech-friendly promotions run by the airline.
Business Travel airlines and wine Virgin America refreshes its wine offerings quarterly. Most of the wines are from California, which is where the airline has its headquarters. The wines can be paired with salads and snacks from the airlineÄôs ÄúFlight BitesÄù menu. Credit: Virgin America [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
A Virgin America aircraft at Philadelphia International Airport on April 4, 2012,.
Virgin America jets are seen at the terminal at San Francisco International Airport on April 4, 2016.
"Fly Girls" Louise Nguyen, left, and Farrah Williams, pass out cocktails on a Virgin America flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for a premiere party at The Palazzo in Vegas. Nguyen and Williams are two of the stars of the Fly Girls television series which ran on the CW.
A Virgin America plane lands above a United Airlines jet at San Francisco International Airport on Feb. 18, 2015.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
Virgin America CEO David Cush raises his hand to acknowledge the crowds gathered upon arrival at Seattle/Tacoma International Airport after the airline’s first flight from San Francisco International Airport on March 18, 2008.
Sir Richard Branson, chairman of Virgin Group, relaxes in a first-class seat on a Virgin America Airbus A319 at Logan International Airport in Boston on, Feb. 11, 2009. It market an event for Virgin America's first non-stop flights from Boston to San Francisco and Los Angeles.
A Virgin America aircraft taxis into position at Dallas Love Field in Dallas on April 24, 2014.
Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, smiles as San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, right, and Virgin America CEO Fred Reid, upper right, spray Calif. sparkling wine as Grace Slick, upper left, of the band, Jefferson Airplane, watches as they dedicate Virgin America's newest plane "Jefferson Airplane" at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Oct. 11, 2006.
In this photo from May 5, 2014, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, center, is joined by Virgin America teammates during an informal "Virgin-style rally' with local friends, city leaders and teammates to build support to secure two gates at Love Field, near downtown Dallas.
In this photo released by Virgin America Airlines, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson passes out beverages to guests aboard Flight 11 from New York to San Francisco, on Sept. 19, 2012. v
Virgin America aircraft at Philadelphia International Airport on April 4, 2012.
David Cush, third left front row, CEO of Virgin America is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
Virgin America’s new T2 terminal at its home base at San Francisco International Airport opened to commercial passengers on April 14, 2011. It’s seen here a few days prior during a media event.
Sir Richard Branson poses with Virgin America employees on as that carrier inaugurated service to Hawaii on Nov. 2, 2015.
