In the span of less than a week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive candidate who stunned political observers with her victory in last week's New York Democratic primary, has become representative of the potential future of the Democratic Party.

And, as she explained during a Sunday appearance on "Meet The Press," she believes that her district and her situation may not be all that unique.

"I think that there are a lot of districts in this country that are like New York 14, that have changed a lot in the last 20 years and whose representation has not," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And it's not to say whether someone should be voted out or voted in, but I think it definitely speaks to perhaps us evolving in our messaging and at least how we do things."

Ocasio-Cortez defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary to represent New York's 14th, an urban congressional district in New York City that includes part of the Bronx and Queens. The area, which Crowley has represented since 1999, is heavily Democratic, so it's likely that Ocasio-Cortez will win the general election and become one of the new faces on Capitol Hill in 2019.

After Ocasio-Cortez's victory, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to try to explain the win as a one-off.

"They made a choice in one district," she said last week. "So let's not get yourself carried away as an expert on demographics and the rest of that within the caucus or outside the caucus. It is not to be viewed as something that stands for everything else."

When asked about Crowley, Ocasio-Cortez said he had done "phenomenal service" for the district, but that he had lacked a presence in the community.

"There was, I think, a lack of listening on the ground, a lack of going to the grocery store and saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And that is an important part of representation, because we have a lot of work that we have to do here in D.C."

Primary voters head to the polls in 7 states
01 / 12
A woman casts a vote during a primary election at the North Lake fire station on June 26, 2018 in Irmo, South Carolina. The most notable race is a runoff election for the Republican nomination for governor with incumbent Henry McMaster going up against businessman John Warren.
02 / 12
Voters check in with election judges before being allowed to cast primary election ballots at the Denver Elections Division headquarters early Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Denver.
03 / 12
A statue of Abraham Lincoln watches over voters as they cast their ballots during at the Salt Lake County vote center in Trolley Square in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
04 / 12
Eric Syverson, an intern at the Denver Elections Division, pulls a tray of ballots to be counted as they arrive at the elections headquarters early Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Denver. Multiple statewide races are at stake in the primary election.
05 / 12
Election judge Richard Bettinger works as judges organize primary election ballots for counting as they arrive at the Denver Elections Division headquarters early Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Denver.
06 / 12
Residents cast their votes during a primary election at an American Legion Hall on June 26, 2018 in Cayce, South Carolina.
07 / 12
A woman places her purse at her feet as she prepares to vote at a polling place, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Silver Spring, Md. Former NAACP President Ben Jealous and Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker lead a crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary field to win a nomination to face popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the fall.
08 / 12
Mitt Romney looks under the hood of a 1928 Model A Ford Roadster following a campaign breakfast stop at Sill's Cafe Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Layton, Utah. Utah's primary election will give former GOP presidential nominee Romney a second chance to dispatch of state lawmaker Mike Kennedy who defeated him at the party convention in his bid replace retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch.
09 / 12
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker, bottom left, chats with voters outside of a polling place, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Silver Spring, Md.
10 / 12
Merrill Nordstrom votes during a Mississippi primary at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. A relative handful of voters could choose Mississippi's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for a U.S. House seat.
11 / 12
U.S. Rep. Daniel Donovan waves after voting in the Staten Island borough of New York, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. New York City's only Republican congressman, Donovan, will try to hold off a fierce challenge in the state's primary election Tuesday from former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, who is trying to make a political comeback after serving prison time for tax fraud.
12 / 12
Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm votes at an elementary school on primary day June 26, 2018 in the Staten Island borough of New York. Grimm is running in the Republican Congressional primary for the 11th Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY).
