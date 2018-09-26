An Indian airline had to “offload” an allegedly intoxicated passenger after he tried to enter the plane’s cockpit to charge his cellphone. 

Low-cost carrier IndiGo told the Business Standard of India the man was removed from the plane after the incident, which occurred Monday while IndiGo Flight 395 from Mumbai to Kolkata was still on the ground ahead of takeoff. 

“While an IndiGo aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needs to be charged,” the airline said in a statement confirming the incident to The Guardian of London

The unidentified man, who local media reports said was “about 35,” was "offloaded" and turned over to local police “on grounds of a security violation”, IndiGo said to the AFP news agency.

The man was questioned by authorities, but he ultimately did not face any charges. 

"He was drunk and wanted to charge his mobile phone. So he moved towards the cockpit,” an unnamed officer at the airport police station said to Business Standard. “Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case.”

The Guardian notes "it is the second such incident this week. On Monday a passenger aboard a flight from Delhi to the Bihar state capital Patna was spotted trying to open the rear door of the aircraft while it was in mid-air. Another passenger raised the alarm and the man was stopped by the crew. He was handed over to police in Patna."

The incidents in India come as low-cost carriers expand in India amid an emerging middle class that can increasingly afford to travel. That's led to a rise in first-time or novice travelers who are not always aware of the standard conventions of air travel. 

