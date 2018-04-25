OAMARU, NEW ZEALAND – Life can be tough when you’re a blue penguin. For starters, you are no taller than a house cat and weigh less than 2 pounds. That means many other creatures – rats, ferrets and wild dogs, to name a few – view you as a tasty snack.

Thanks also to your small stature, the humans rolling along in their SUVs have trouble seeing you as you waddle across the road. To top it all off, even seemingly harmless hedgehogs want to steal your eggs.

Philippa Agnew sees it firsthand. As a research scientist at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony on New Zealand’s South Island, it is her job to study these lovable birds, who happen to be the smallest penguins on the planet. She’s dedicated her life to making sure they thrive in their natural habitat of New Zealand and Australia.

A few years ago she noticed a certain penguin colony returned home each night by meandering across a busy intersection and holding up traffic. Her "aha" moment: Why not build the birds a tunnel that would lead them from the coast all the way back to their nesting site? It wasn’t long before she was rallying people together to build an 80-foot tunnel underneath Waterfront Road.

“We fenced an area at the top of the tunnel so the penguins didn’t use their usual route,” she says. “Then, we used a combination of lighting, some penguin calls and a little bit of ushering and eventually the penguins saw that they could go through the tunnel and started using it.”

Just down the road at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony, where I’ve come to meet them myself, there are even more penguins. A colony of about 350 Little Blues, as they are affectionately called, nest here in what can only be described as a penguin neighborhood.

On this particular morning, I get to play research scientist, checking each penguin abode – a small wooden, Hobbit-like structure – to see who’s caring for chicks or molting. We find a dozen or so residents snuggled up in their nests. The others are out to sea catching their daily intake of fish.

The first thing I notice is that the penguins’ plumage really is a lovely shade of indigo unlike any other penguin in the world. The second is that for such pip-squeaks, they can squawk up a storm.

A sanctuary, not a zoo

“The penguins are wild, coming and going naturally. They leave the colony before it gets light in the morning and return from sea at night as it starts getting dark in the evening,” Agnew says. “We protect them from introduced predatory mammals and human disturbance. We also provide them with space to nest and nesting boxes to breed in.”

When dusk rolls around, I make my way to the stadium seating, along with dozens of other tourists from around the world. By 8:30, the crowd goes silent as a few penguins pop out of the ocean and wobble home. With their distinctive Quasimodo-like stoop, beaks pointed down to the ground, it is not only unusual – since all other penguins walk upright – but highly entertaining.

Thankfully, catching a glimpse of their antics is quite easy; they faithfully return to the same spot every night, sometimes in the hundreds during summertime.

Everything else going on in this dreamlike setting only adds to the fun factor. Huge waves crash against the rocky coast. Hundreds of spotted shags glide above, their graceful bodies elegantly silhouetted against a pale pink sunset.

Close to shore, several fur seals lounge like it’s their only duty in life. (Although locals say there is one rebel who sometimes hops the fence and heads into the viewing stands.) We name them and do the international arm pump for “yessssss!” when they yawn or scratch their bellies for the camera.

Enjoyable, yes, but all nightly penguin marches must come to an end. So, we tiptoe along the boardwalk past the penguin neighborhood of nesting boxes. And then, the piece de resistance: We see one waddle its way into its home. Here, it will rest, preen and rustle its feathers to cool down after a long day of swimming and hunting for tasty fish snacks. Mission accomplished. We just witnessed the daily life of a penguin.

World's smallest penguins delight New Zealand visitors
01 / 11
New Zealand is home to the world’s smallest penguins.
02 / 11
The penguins emerge from the water each night to waddle over to nesting sites.
03 / 11
The penguins emerge from the water each night to waddle over to nesting sites.
04 / 11
New Zealand is also home to the rare yellow-eyed penguin.
05 / 11
Fur seals are not hard to spot on New Zealand’s South Island.
06 / 11
Kaikoura is well know for its wildlife, especially because of the whales that you can find there year round.
07 / 11
Whale watching tours are a must when visiting Kaikoura.
08 / 11
Take a boat ride in Kaikoura and you are nearly guaranteed to see dusky dolphins, who specialize in twists, jumps and back flips.
09 / 11
The Otago Region is home to The Royal Albatross Centre, the only mainland breeding colony of Royal Albatross birds in the world.
10 / 11
Hikers, campers and backpackers come from around the world to explore Mt Aspiring National Park for its photo-worthy turquoise waters, native forests and long river valleys.
11 / 11
The Moeraki Boulders are worth a pitstop. Formed about 65 million years ago, this series of about 50 spheres dot the Otago coastline. Tip: Go early in the morning when there are fewer tourists around.

Wildlife galore

New Zealand seems to have more than its fair share of wildlife. Want an up-close view of albatrosses nesting? The Otago Region is home to The Royal Albatross Centre, the only mainland breeding colony of Royal Albatross birds in the world. For more penguin action, travel along the southeast coast of the South Island to find rare yellow-eyed penguins. Then hop over to Kaikoura, where it’s not hard to come across whales of all types and hundreds and hundreds of dusky dolphins, who specialize in backflips, twists and jumps.

The topography and a promise of adventure are as much of a draw as the wildlife. Just south of Oamaru are the world famous Moeraki Boulders, a series of about 50 spheres that formed about 65 million years ago. The massive lumps of sediment were bound together by a mineral cement and now serve as an #NZmustdo. Near Wanaka you’ll find Mount Aspiring National Park, which as its name indicates is quite the stunner and perfect for hiking and jet-boating.

To the north and inland from Oamaru is the Waitaki Valley, a bastion of mountains and lakes. You can hang glide, soak in hot tubs, ski or snowboard in the winter and ride the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail if you please. And in Dunedin, you can gaze upon murals across the city, mingle in hip restaurants and walk down the world’s steepest street.

If you go

Cost: Tickets to view the penguins coming ashore at Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony start at $15. A portion of proceeds goes to penguin conservation efforts.

The number of penguins coming ashore increases and peaks in November and December. September through February is when the colony is most active. Egg laying continues from May through September. For more information, visit https://www.newzealand.com/us/feature/spying-on-the-little-blue-penguins/.

Where to stay: Northstar Motel is a 10-minute drive from the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony.

Searching for penguins in Antarctica
01 / 37
Spotting penguins in Antarctica is easy to do. They are plentiful and they aren’t shy.
02 / 37
Penguins in Antarctica don’t have a fear of humans, so they just go about their day.
03 / 37
Penguins are not scared of humans, they just go about their day, and you get to be a part of it. says Martin Garwood, a penguinologist aboard Polar Latitudes.
04 / 37
“There’s no land-based predators, so these penguins are really curious of us,” says Martin Garwood, a penguinologist aboard Polar Latitudes, the ship that shuttled us to the elusive seventh continent.
05 / 37
Penguins gather together in large colonies, or rookeries.
06 / 37
The first thing you’ll notice about a penguin colony is the smell, reminiscent of dead fish.
07 / 37
Penguins are very social creatures. Some rookeries (huge colonies) have up to hundreds of thousands of penguins during mating season.
08 / 37
Penguin rookeries can get quite noisy.
09 / 37
Penguins look awkward on land, but once they hit the water, it’s a whole different story.
10 / 37
Penguins porpoise, leap in and out of the water, in order to breathe.
11 / 37
Penguins spend much of their time in the water fishing.
12 / 37
After a morning swim, a gentoo penguin poses for a photo.
13 / 37
Penguins stomp out trails known as penguin highways.
14 / 37
Gentoo penguins make their way down a penguin highway on Danco Island.
15 / 37
Gentoo penguins hop from rock to rock after their daily trek to the sea. “Trips to Antarctica are on the rise because tours are more readily available at a wider range of price points than ever before,” says Jonathan Goldsmith, polar-region specialist with Audley Travel. “There’s also a greater awareness of the destination and its intriguing geology, history and wildlife thanks to programs like Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, National Geographic and more.”
16 / 37
An adelie penguin builds its nest pebble by pebble.
17 / 37
An adelie penguin sits on its egg during nesting season.
18 / 37
A gentoo penguin makes its way up the mountain.
19 / 37
Two gentoo penguins pause for a moment before waddling back to their rookery.
20 / 37
A gentoo penguin stands next to a lounging seal before diving into the icy waters.
21 / 37
Gentoo penguins hang out with a Weddell seal on Useful Island.
22 / 37
A chinstrap penguin poses for the camera.
23 / 37
Emperor penguins are the largest of all the penguins. An average emperor stands about about 45 inches.
24 / 37
Guests aboard Polar Latitudes’ Hebridean Sky, a small cruise ship, explore the wonders of the seventh continent.
25 / 37
Antarctica is home to 90 percent of the world’s ice. The dramatic landscapes and up-close animal encounters reel you in; your job is to sit back, watch and listen.
26 / 37
When a large piece of ice breaks off of a glacier, it becomes an iceberg.
27 / 37
In Antarctica icebergs sometimes look more like works of art.
28 / 37
Only 10 percent of an iceberg is visible above the water. Ninety percent is below the surface.
29 / 37
Portal Point gives cruise ship guests the chance to step foot on the snowscape of Antarctica proper. A quick hike provides a dreamy view of the bay.
30 / 37
Antarctica’s snow-covered landscape makes snapping great photos rather easy.
31 / 37
Cruise-ship passengers enjoy plenty of time hiking during an expedition with Polar Latitudes.
32 / 37
“Remoteness, vast open icy landscapes, lack of access, unblemished nature and 24-hours of sunlight are all notions that capture a traveler’s attention and desire to visit Antarctica,” says Jonathan Goldsmith, polar-region specialist with Audley Travel. “Animal lovers are enthralled by the penguin colonies, breaching whales, seals and the unique birdlife.”
33 / 37
Guests aboard Polar Latitudes’ Hebridean Sky check camping in Antarctica off the bucket list.
34 / 37
Brave souls traveling aboard the Hebridean Sky cruise ship camp on the ice in Antarctica.
35 / 37
An epic kayak session in Antarctica includes dodging lots of ice.
36 / 37
Guests aboard Polar Latitudes’ Hebridean Sky encounter a humpback whale up close.
37 / 37
Guests aboard Polar Latitudes’ Hebridean Sky kayak among snow-covered mountains, icebergs, glaciers and, of course, penguins.
