Passengers traveling on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor will now have better food and beverage options to choose from when they get hungry.

Amtrak’s new Corridor Café Menu is more comprehensive and has healthier items. Amtrak has partnered with the Boar’s Head Brand to provide fresher meats and cheeses for its sandwiches. The snacks are of higher-quality. The menu designates gluten-free items. Even the alcoholic beverages have gotten an upgrade with more premium brands available such as Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky.

“There’s a lot more interest in getting from point A to point B on time and safely,” says Harris Cohen, senior manager of the Northeast Corridor Service Line. “But there is also more interest in higher-end food and beverage, a culinary experience.”

The travel industry in general has been stepping up its efforts to provide more sophisticated dining experiences. Airlines have enlisted celebrity chefs and sommeliers to curate menus for them. Hotels have turned their restaurants into destinations.

Amtrak executives have noticed that trend and now believe they too have to step it up.

“There’s a lot of competition within in the industry,” says Cohen. “Everyone is clamoring to improve quality and freshness in offerings.”

There’s another type of competition that Amtrak is facing. Many of the stations its trains pull into and out of have sit-down restaurants or places with grab and go items. Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, for instance, has a Shake Shack, the popular burger chain. New York’s Penn Station has two floors of restaurants and even a liquor store that caters to travelers with to-go items such as canned wine.  

“There’s a recognition that we want our items to be as good or better,” Cohen says.

Amtrak offering assigned seating on Acela first class

Snacks such as Sabra hummus with pretzel chips and the cheese and cracker tray will remain. Favorite hot items such as DiGiorno cheese pizza, Hebrew National all-beef hot dog and the Angus burger also made the cut for those seeking comfort food.

But now the snack menu includes fresh-cut vegetables—carrots, celery, broccoli, and sweet peppers--with chipotle ranch dressing as well as Sahale honey almonds glazed mix.

As for sandwiches and salads, the old menu had various sandwiches but there was no partnership with a known brand of ingredients. There was a roasted turkey and swiss sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak panini, a buffalo chicken wrap, a chicken banh mi, an Italian hero, a Thai chicken wrap, a chicken Caesar salad, and a layered quinoa veggie salad. Those items rotated monthly.  

Amtrak has upgraded its snack items.
Amtrak

The new menu reads more like one you would find at a café in the West Village of New York.

The new Boar’s Head menu has a turkey and French brie Parisian sandwich on a sesame baguette, buffalo chicken and bleu cheese in a roasted red pepper wrap, and ham and imported Swiss cheese on Tuscan marble rye.

Aside from sandwiches, there’s a grilled chicken Caesar salad with kale, quinoa, tomatoes and parmesan chips.  There is a cracked pepper mill smoked turkey protein plate with gouda cheese, pita rounds, celery, and cranberry mustard. Bowls are now the rage, and Amtrak is capitalizing on that with an Asian scallion and peanut noodle version with sesame ginger vinaigrette.

Amtrak gets nearly $2 billion in federal spending bill

Amtrak is now also offering bundles.

A small bottle of Woodbridge wine with a cheese and cracker tray is going for $13.25. Travelers can add a soda or bottled water and a bag of chips, pretzels or popcorn to an entrée for $4.

The breakfast offerings are leaner and healthier.

The old menu had simple offerings such as a bagel with cream cheese, Greek yogurt, a Danish pasty, and a blueberry muffin. The two sandwiches available were a Jimmy Dean sausage, egg and cheese sandwich and a bacon, egg and cheese wrap.

On the new Acela breakfast menu is a Brooklyn bialy with sharp cheddar, cage-free egg, and Boar’s Head uncured smoked ham. A New York bagel with cream cheese is still on the menu. But for those who want to cut back on carbs, there are Abbotsford farm cage-free eggs hard-boiled and peeled as well as a low-fat vanilla yogurt and blueberry parfait with cinnamon pumpkin seeds, chia, and whole grain-oat granola.

Amtrak has made efforts recently to improve the experience on its routes, particularly on the Northeast Corridor, which attracts the majority of passengers.

Passengers traveling first class on the Acela can now choose their seats on certain routes for free. Cohen says Amtrak hopes to expand that program to all first-class cabins on the Acela. On the regular Northeast Regional, Amtrak has improved seats and carpeting and plans to do that with its Acela trains as well.

Crossing the country by Amtrak
Amtrak's California Zephyr in Emeryville, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2018. The Zephyr is rightly regarded as Amtrak’s most scenic train across the Sierras and Rocky Mountains.
The station in Davis, Calif., a university town near Sacramento.
The observation car on the California Zephyr.
Traveling east from Sacramento, the beauty outside demands attention. The six-car Zephyr climbs into the Sierras reaching for Tahoe and Reno.
The sights grow more spectacular the higher the train climbs.
A stop in Reno.
There are four-person tables and fixed-position chairs close together, a configuration promoting conversation. Shown here are passengers Caitlin and Jason, an couple fresh from hiking in the northwest.
Travelers who have splurged for a roomette will sleep laying down in a snug compartment with facilities, including a shower, close by. Shown here is Stephen, a sleeping car attendant.
Traffic on Interstate 70 zips along beside the train in Green River, Utah.
The scenery in Green River, Utah.
The scenery in Green River, Utah.
The second day on the Zephyr is perfect for observing the reddened buttes and mesas outside.
At midday, a stop at Glenwood Springs, Colo., is an unexpected treat.
Several passengers disembark at this popular rustic resort.
The time at Glenwood Springs is long enough to soak in the ambiance of the 19th century, when trains were the principal means of transportation.
The depot at Glenwood Springs.
Passengers Max and Will are escaping their San Francisco routines for a getaway in Denver.
The scenery in McCoy, Colo.
The scenery in Bond, Colo.
Passengers take in the Rockies from the observation car.
The scenery in Kremmling, Colo.
The lead engine in Fraser, Colo.
The author, Barry D. Wood, in Fraser.
Denver’s beautifully restored Union Station.
Denver’s beautifully restored Union Station.
The menu aboard the California Zephyr.
Passenger Barbara Seawall is returning to Chicago from driving her daughter to Utah.
Coach class aboard the California Zephyr.
The train crosses the ice-strewn Mississippi.
The Zephyr arrives on time in Chicago, leaving enough time for a walk in the snowy city before the Capitol Limited departs.
Passenger Mike Kulc knows pretty much everything about Amtrak and American trains.
The menu on the Capitol Limited.
Breakfast aboard the Capitol Limited.
The scenery in Paw Paw, W.Va.
The Capitol Limited route follows the Potomac River to Harpers Ferry, W.Va., one of the last stops before Washington, D.C.
Amtrak interiors through the years
In connection with the start of Amtrak service in May 1971, the company handpicked approximately 1,200 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen predecessor railroads that had handed over their passenger service obligations to Amtrak. Many of these inherited cars wore various paint schemes, which is why these early years are sometimes referred to as Amtrak's "Rainbow Era."
A lot of effort was put into modernizing the cars, as seen in this 1973 image of a refurbished dome-pub car, which had originally been built in 1947 by the Budd Company as an observation lounge for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad’s Twin Cities Zephyr (Chicago-Minneapolis). As noted in Amtrak’s employee magazine, a “warm but vibrant blend of red, violet and purple sets the basic mood for friendly mingling.” While refurbishing older equipment, Amtrak also began planning for the purchase of brand new stainless-steel single-level and bi-level cars.
The new single-level cars, later known as Amfleet, were based on the design of the Metroliner cars shown here. The Metroliners were used as a prototype due to their popularity among travelers on the high-speed Metroliner service between Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Starting in late 1973, Amtrak ordered the first of what was ultimately 492 Amfleet cars, touting their “Floor tracks permitting variable seat spacing and other configuration changes [that] will allow us to maximize revenue as well as to provide varying interior arrangements.”
By December 1975, the Budd Company produced a finished Amfleet car every working day.
The Amfleet featured five-car configurations, two of which were coaches: an 84-seat version for use on short-distance corridor services and a 60-seat version used on long-distance routes. Shown here is a view into an Amclub, which had two-by-two coach seating on one end, a standard food service unit in the center and two-by-one club car seating on the other end. The club car section, also known as Amclub, was staffed by an attendant who provided at-seat food and beverage service. The other food service cars had coach seating at one end and either tables (Amdinette) or additional coach seating (Amcafe) at the other end.
Here, in spring 1973, members of the Amtrak Design Group – tasked with revitalizing equipment and facilities – examine manufacturers’ prototypes of coach seats recently ordered for many Amtrak routes. The textile pattern on the seat appears quite similar to what was ultimately chosen for the new Amfleet cars.
The first of the new single-level Amfleet cars went into revenue service on Aug. 7, 1975, on the Statesman (Washington-Boston). Four days earlier, Amtrak invited employees and their families on a test run between Washington and Philadelphia to gauge reactions to the car interiors and the ride quality. This ticket not only guaranteed a spot on the train, but could also be kept as a memento of this special trip.
Early advertisements touted the cars’ “dual temperature control system ... plush carpeting ... and wider, more comfortable reclining seats to relax in.” Drop-down tray tables allowed passengers to “... eat, drink or even get some work done, right at your seat.” Seats were covered in a multi-hued, floral-inspired pattern incorporating pink, red and purple.
Amclub seats featured a more subdued red pattern. Here the club car attendant serves customers at their seats.
In 1980, Amtrak ordered an additional 125 Amfleet coach cars and 25 lounge cars – known as Amfleet II – for use on long-distance overnight routes. They are similar in exterior appearance to their Amfleet I predecessors, but include only one vestibule and the coaches were modified on the interior for a more spacious layout. This eye-catching striped material incorporating red, orange, blue and white was used in the new cars and later became standard for Amfleet. The fabric was employed as early as 1979 on refurbished Metroliner cars.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as part of the Capstone Program to support the launch of Acela Regional service (later rebranded Northeast Regional), many of the Amfleet cars were refurbished at Amtrak’s Bear Shops in Delaware. Electrical and mechanical systems were overhauled; wheels and running gear renewed; and luggage areas, flooring, walls, lighting and seats upgraded. Important changes were made to the restrooms to ensure accessibility. The current blue color scheme dates from this period; the seat upholstery incorporates touches of yellow and green that catch the eye.
In Amfleet business class cars, which offer customers more legroom, many seats are upholstered in a rich blue fabric with a subtle triangle motif for visual interest. On the Carolinian (Charlotte-Raleigh-New York) shown in this image, train attendant Heber Lopez offers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage to a customer.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
