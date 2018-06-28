A biography of the late chef, "Bourdain: The Oral Biography," is set to be published in the fall of 2019.
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A new biography of the late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, who died at age 61 in France from suicide, is in the works. “Bourdain: The Oral Biography,” will be edited by the late chef's long-time collaborator Laurie Woolever, who recently co-authored “Appetites: A Cookbook” with the late chef in 2016.

“After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004,I’m honored to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe," Woolever said in a statement.

The book, scheduled for fall of 2019, will be published by Daniel Halpern at Ecco, an imprint of Harper Collins. According to Halpern, “this book is meant to be a celebration of an extraordinary man, as remembered by many people around the world who knew him along the way of his all too brief journey.”

Anthony Bourdain, seen here sitting outside his restaurants, Les Halles, in 2001, died June 8 in France.
Jim Cooper/AP

The outspoken chef found success in the publishing world when he expanded a 1999 New Yorker story into the best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” The 2000 book, currently experiencing a resurgence on best-seller lists, including the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books List, offered a candid look inside restaurant kitchens.

Bourdain wrote other best-sellers including “A Cook’s Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal” in 2002 and “Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook” in 2011. Bourdain’s successes in publishing lead to several television series, most notably the Travel Channel’s “No Reservations” and CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

Remembering Anthony Bourdain: 1956-2018
01 / 14
Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, photographed in the Ritz Carlton West End Bar in Washington in 2010.
02 / 14
Anthony Bourdain poses photo while promoting his book, "A Cook's Tour" about his search for great food all over the world in 2001.
03 / 14
Anthony Bourdain in 2001.
04 / 14
Anthony Bourdain,the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sits at one of its tables in New York, Dec. 19, 2001.
05 / 14
Anthony Bourdain in Istanbul Turkey in 2009
06 / 14
Anthony Bourdain holds his daughter Ariane in Miami Beach in 2008
07 / 14
President Barack Obama and Anthony Bourdain shake hands at a shopping area in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016.
08 / 14
Anthony Bourdain speaks at the Treme, The Heart Of New Orleans dinner hosted by Anthony Bourdain, Susan Spicer, Wylie Dufresne, & Emeril Lagasse during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at National Hotel on February 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
09 / 14
Zach Zamboni and Anthony Bourdain attend the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball at the Los Angeles in 2011.
10 / 14
Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage at the KitchenAid¨ Culinary Demonstrations during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Grand Tasting Village on February 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
11 / 14
Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By Southwest at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday, March 13, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
12 / 14
Chef Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento attend the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018.
13 / 14
Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert attend the 18th Annual City Harvest Bid Against Hunger Tasting Event at the Metropolitan Pavilion on October 16, 2012
14 / 14
Anthony Bourdain poses for a photo in 2010. The chef-turned-TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.
