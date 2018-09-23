Timothy Ernie Diaz maintained police had the wrong man from the moment he was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children in 2017.

He was right. The 53-year-old Phoenix man claims, in a recently filed lawsuit, that he was wrongfully arrested by Maricopa County sheriff's deputies after authorities misidentified him as the 25-year-old man actually accused of the crime.

All it took was a mistaken middle name.

Daniel Ortega, the attorney for Timothy Ernie Diaz, filed the suit on behalf of his client earlier this month in Maricopa County Superior Court. Diaz is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Sept. 7, names the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Chandler Police Department — the agency that began the original investigation.

"As part of the arrangement for the bond, plaintiff was forced to endure the humiliation and shame of informing his family and his employer that he been accused of sexual exploitation of minors," the lawsuit says.

How it happened

The case started when a Chandler police detective conducted an online investigation in March 2014 and found a computer suspected of being used to receive and send child pornography, the lawsuit says.

The detective received a search warrant to go through the computer and arrest the suspect, Timothy Dean Diaz, the now-26-year-old man who was described by police as being 5-foot-10 and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, the lawsuit says. They even took a photograph of the man as part of the standard booking procedure.

The Chandler officer, Jason Hunsaker, submitted his case to the County Attorney's Office for prosecution in April 2014, the lawsuit says.

Deputy County Attorney Elisa Ramunno presented the case in August 2017 to a grand jury and, as part of her presentation, incorrectly named Timothy Ernie Diaz, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, the lawsuit says.

The grand jury indicted the wrong Diaz, the lawsuit says, on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 12, 2017, the sheriff's deputies served the grand jury warrant for the elder Diaz and arrested him, the claim says.

He told them they had the wrong man. He was booked, photographed and fingerprinted anyway. He was held in a Maricopa County jail for two days before he was able to use his mother's house as collateral to secure $10,000 as part of the $100,000 bond.

Different name spotted

Authorities released him from jail the following day, the lawsuit says.

Soon after, Diaz's son noted the different middle names after he received the reports from Chandler police, the lawsuit says. He told his father's public defender about the discrepancies.

The public defender called for an emergency hearing on Oct. 12, 2017. Diaz was told "that he had been arrested in error" and "that all charges would be dismissed with prejudice and the records sealed" during the hearing, the lawsuit says.

It's unclear whether the right Diaz has since been charged. Neither the Sheriff's Office nor the County Attorney's Office responded to inquiries about the status of the case Saturday.

Both the Chandler Police Department and the County Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case because it is a pending lawsuit.

The Sheriff''s Office said in a statement that the arrest was made based on information from the grand jury indictment. Officials said additional information won't be released until after the lawsuit is resolved.

Still, the elder Diaz, who works as a commercial door installer, has had to endure long-term ramifications from the erroneous arrest, the lawsuit says.

"His company has been having difficulties because some job sites require all employees to pass a background check, and the company has had to turn down jobs because plaintiff could not pass the background checks," the lawsuit says. "As a result, plaintiff is in constant fear of losing his job because the company will suffer economic losses until plaintiff's record is cleared."

The lawsuit also says the elder Diaz's arrest and mugshot are available online through private third-party websites. Ortega estimated it would cost Diaz several thousand dollars to have those websites remove his mugshot.

Diaz was also stuck with paying for court-related costs, and he also had to pay the bail bondsman the 10 percent of the $100,000 bond, the lawsuit claims.

