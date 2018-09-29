Arrested decay: Evocative historic structures preserved in place
With "arrested decay," a person sees snippets of multiple generations from one wall, or a plaster cornice, and even by clothing and food left behind, that they may not get from other properties that have been "fixed up."
Drayton Hall is considered the first example of Palladian architecture in the country.
The paint may be fading in the withdrawing room, but it is still an elegant representation of an early plantation house in Charleston.
The grand staircase at Drayton Hall is missing a few brackets (seen on the right), but the craftsmanship and quality of the building materials is still evident.
Members of the family kept a growth chart, which visitors can see today.
Eastern State Penitentiary was constructed in 1829 and closed in 1971.
Peeling whitewash reveals the green paint beneath.
A boot sits atop a small workbench.
The corridor of Cellblock 7.
The exteriors of the weather-beaten structures at Bodie indicate their age.
Water stains are visible on the wallpaper in this living room at Bodie.
Bodie had plenty of commercial structures like these two that still stand.
A bedroom at Bodie slowly decays.
The exterior of the circa-1820 Aiken-Rhett House was repaired and repainted a few years ago to prevent water from pouring into the house.
The stable and carriage house (left) and the kitchen and living quarters for the enslaved servants (right) are the only examples of unaltered outbuildings of their type in Charleston open to the public.
The interior of the kitchen shows score marks from plasterers readying the walls and the equipment used by the enslaved servants to prepare food.
The carriages at Aiken-Rhett haven’t been touched in decades.
The house has elegant plasterwork throughout.

In the Summer 2018 issue of Preservation magazine, we brought you the remarkable story of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway, a working movie theater in a state of arrested decay. Visitors catching a film at the theater will see a multitude of wallpaper sections from different decades, chipped plaster, and an eye-catching sunburst medallion, made all the more arresting by the different degrees of deterioration of the rays.

“Arrested decay," "preservation in place," or "preservation as found" are a few names to describe one of the more obscure preservation practices. It might be considered an underdog as far as preservation practices go – the term wasn’t even coined until 1962, when the state of California used it to describe Bodie State Historic Park.

Arrested decay can be a little deceptive when someone first sees an example of it in real life because it is not as straightforward as a standard preservation project or a restoration effort. What makes this approach unique is that it tells a story of how a site has changed over time. A person sees snippets of multiple generations from one wall, or a plaster cornice, and even by clothing and food left behind, that they may not get from other properties that have been "fixed up."

Arrested decay may show that finishes will not last forever, but it also shows the resilience of historic structures. And whatever the back story is to sites that have been preserved as found, the aesthetic is so arresting that “arrested decay” takes on more than one meaning.

Drayton Hall, Charleston, South Carolina

One of our National Trust Historic Sites offers a striking glimpse into the lives of the Drayton family, who lived at Drayton Hall until the early 1970s, and those who lived and worked in its extant outbuildings. When the National Trust acquired Drayton Hall in 1974, it chose to keep the structure as is – an unusual choice at the time. But the house never had plumbing, electricity, or central heating or cooling, and the finishes had been untouched for so long, so this made perfect sense.

Ohio's historic Drayton Hall
01 / 09
Conceived as a showplace and management hub at the center of a vast commercial plantation empire, Drayton Hall passed through seven generations of the Drayton family before being transferred to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1974. The estate is now operated by the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, and its architecture, collections and landscape survive in a rare state of preservation reflecting the evolution of early American society. In 2018, Drayton Hall will celebrate the opening of new facilities intended to improve the visitor experience, enhance the stewardship of historic resources, and expand interpretation and public programming.
02 / 09
Completed in the 1750s by John Drayton (1715–1779), Drayton Hall’s main house is the nation’s earliest example of fully executed Palladian architecture and the oldest preserved plantation house in America still open to the public. Despite wars, natural disasters, economic hardships and three centuries of ownership, the house has remained remarkably intact as it was never altered with the addition of electricity, plumbing, heating or air conditioning.
03 / 09
Drayton Hall’s iconic double portico is the only one of its kind in the world as it both projects from, and recedes into, the front of the house. While most early American houses of the period were built with centered gables to simulate a pedimented portico, Drayton Hall’s portico was fully executed in the Palladian fashion, representing a sophisticated understanding of classical architecture.
04 / 09
The portico offers a sweeping view of the estate’s grounds, which reflect centuries of occupation, adaptation and preservation. Vestiges of John Drayton’s picturesque 18th-century landscape survive to the present and serve as a backdrop for the 19th- and 20th-century adaptations made by the Drayton family.
05 / 09
The 27-foot-high stair hall provides an impressive entrance for guests arriving at Drayton Hall. Carved from mahogany and stained with vermillion, the railing and brackets are examples of the overwhelming attention given to architectural detail within the main house.
06 / 09
John Drayton’s guests would have retired to the first-floor withdrawing room for conversation, games and other social interaction. The ornate ceiling is the only one in the house that is original to the time of construction and considered the oldest hand-carved plaster ceiling in North America.
07 / 09
As evidenced by its elaborate Corinthian pilasters, the upper great hall was the most important room in the house and would have been used to entertain the most esteemed guests. The original firebox is surrounded by imported marble, while the 19th-century heraldry element over the mantel may have been painted by a Drayton family member.
08 / 09
Within a first-floor room, a growth chart marks the heights of generations of Draytons from the 1880s to the present day. Charlotta Drayton (1884–1969) also kept a growth chart for her dogs, including her beloved bull terrier, Nipper.
09 / 09
The final resting place of at least 40 individuals, enslaved and free, Drayton Hall’s African American Cemetery is one of the oldest documented African American cemeteries in the nation still in use. In keeping with the wishes of Richmond Bowens, a descendant of the enslaved at Drayton Hall, the cemetery has been “left natural,” not manicured or planted with grass or decorative shrubs.

The absence of much furniture in the house compels visitors to look closer at the circa-1732 Palladian details on the walls, floors and ceilings, and the little details, imperfections and curiosities that could otherwise be obscured.

Each year, Drayton Hall closes for one week so that staff can do a thorough cleaning. Mortar has been repointed to prevent water intrusion, and bigger projects (like the stabilization of the portico) were undertaken to keep the house in shape. Despite all of the hurricanes and natural events this Lowcountry house has endured, it continues to give life to the residents, enslaved servants, and more who left their marks many years ago.

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia

Eastern State Penitentiary is one of the best surviving examples of America’s early prison reforms. The prison had ceased operations 23 years before it opened to the public for tours in 1994. Those decades of abandonment had taken its toll on the prison, but it offered an attractive opportunity for the Pennsylvania Prison Society.

The penitentiary is now run by the nonprofit Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site. Since 2001, it has focused on stabilizing the site. Netting protects visitors from falling plaster as they walk through the prison's corridors. Peering into any number of prison cells reveals desks, beds, lamps and clothing. If it weren't for the crumbling whitewash on the walls, it looks almost as if someone just left for a moment.

In July of 2018, the National Trust's HOPE Crew helped stabilize parts of the foundation and do masonry repointing and repairs to the stone walls to keep the site in a state of arrested decay while preventing severe or sudden structural failures.

Bodie State Historic Park, Bridgeport, California

When the former gold mining town of Bodie became a state historic park in 1962, photographers snapped some photos of the structures' condition. Fifty-six years later, the state parks department and the Bodie Foundation rely on these photos to determine how the buildings should be. The buildings are maintained only so much as to ensure their structural safety; other than that, the 110 buildings, which were constructed starting in the 1860s, are left to experience the natural process of decay.

Abandoned America: California's best-preserved ghost town
01 / 17
My name is Matthew Christopher, and I’ve spent the last decade chronicling American ruins in my Abandoned America website and book series. You can also follow my travels on Twitter at @abandonedameric.
02 / 17
Bodie, California, was a place I had dreamed of visiting for years. Easily one of the largest and best-preserved ghost towns in the United States, Bodie has been a state park and a National Historic Landmark since 1962.
03 / 17
It’s open to the public, although you’re not going to be able to access it during the winters. At 8,379 feet, Bodie can get really cold even in summer, especially at night. It’s one of the coldest places in the continental United States!
04 / 17
In fact, in December 2016 an earthquake hit Bodie and park rangers were unable to immediately assess the damage – because the town was under about 4 feet of snow. Thankfully, nothing major had been ruined. It’s fortunate that the state park service is caring for it, and that visitors can support their efforts via visits and donations.
05 / 17
Currently there are about 100 structures remaining in the town, including a church, the school, a funeral parlor, hotels, the general store, and parts of the jail.
06 / 17
While that’s much more than many ghost towns, which may have no standing buildings remaining, at its peak in the late 1870s there were about 2,000 buildings and residents in Bodie.
07 / 17
Bodie started out as a prospectors’ camp in 1859, and was named after a miner named William Bodey who died the following winter attempting to make the trip to Monoville, now known as Mono Lake.
08 / 17
The spelling of the town’s name varied, but the current spelling of Bodie is supposedly the result of a sign painter’s mistake.
09 / 17
The camp never truly flourished until the Standard Company discovered a rich vein of gold-bearing ore over a decade later.
10 / 17
Prospectors flocked to the town and by 1879 there were between 5,000-7,000 residents.
11 / 17
In its heyday, Bodie had its own red light district, a thriving Chinatown with a Taoist temple, four fire companies, several different newspapers, a Wells Fargo bank, 65 saloons (!!), and a rail line leading into town.
12 / 17
By the 1880s, prospectors were moving on to other areas, but families remained. By the 1890s, the population was down to about 1,600, and by the 1920s there were only 110 left. It was officially considered a ghost town.
13 / 17
Nevertheless, the mining didn’t officially stop until the government ordered gold mining to cease during World War II. Thankfully, Bodie had a caretaker throughout this period, but even so much of the town was destroyed in a fire in 1932.
14 / 17
Now, 200,000 people travel to see Bodie yearly. It’s an amazing peek into what life was like over a century ago, and an experience unlike any other: While the buildings are stabilized, every effort is made to leave them unaltered otherwise.
15 / 17
No article about Bodie would be complete without mentioning the supposed curse that befalls people who try to remove artifacts from the site – whether you believe it or not, following the rules about leaving things where you find them is important so future visitors can enjoy the experience too.
16 / 17
Travelers to Bodie will likely want to stay in the nearby town of Bridgeport, and will find plenty to do in the area – it’s a short trip to hot springs, mountain lakes, the northwestern entrance to Yosemite, and many other fun activities.
17 / 17
Thanks for reading about my travels to this amazing spot, and if you enjoyed learning about Bodie please share the story with others – the more people who know about the park, visit it, and support the efforts of the Bodie Foundation to maintain it, the more likely it will continue to be preserved for future generations to enjoy!

The town grew to 100,000 in its prime (and had 65 saloons), but by 1950 gold had dried up and the population zoomed to zero. Visitors who brave the rough roads to Bodie now often stumble across broken tea cups, nails or other items that once belonged to the gold miners and their families, but these items stay where they are.

If you're not entirely convinced about the resilience of Bodie, this might change your mind: In December of 2016, Bodie experienced three successive earthquakes that averaged a magnitude of 5.6. Several buildings sustained damage, especially those with brick chimneys and walls. However, not one building collapsed.

Aiken-Rhett House, Charleston, South Carolina

For 142 years, generations of one family lived at the Aiken-Rhett House on Elizabeth Street in Charleston, South Carolina. The interior finishes and furnishings were largely untouched since the mid-19th century, creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Historic Charleston Foundation (HCF), the nonprofit organization that operates the house museum, to keep it in the condition in which it was found in 1995.

A common misconception is that places like the Aiken-Rhett House and its outbuildings could fall down at any minute; after all, if the house is left "as is," doesn’t that mean it's not examined for structural issues and the like?

As someone who once worked here as a museum interpreter, I was frequently asked similar questions. In addition to making sure the house is stable through inspections and crack monitors (a small device that measures horizontal movement), HCF has sealed the exterior after rainwater began to intrude. Likewise, the art gallery, which shows paintings and sculpture from Gov. William Aiken and his wife Harriet’s Grand Tour of Europe in the 1850s, was restored and is climate-controlled to protect the artwork.

Visitors can see early knob-and-tube electrical wiring in the warming kitchen, early layers of plaster in the enslaved servants' quarters, and the best example of intact 19th-century stall partitions in the stables.

