Three astronauts from the United States, Russia and Japan safely landed in Kazakhstan following a 168-day mission to the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA astronaut Scott Tingle, Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Anton Shkaplerov of Russia's Roscosmos space program, parachuted into the remote town of Dzhezkazgan  at at 6:39 p.m. local time (8:39 a.m. EDT) Sunday. All three men were safely removed from the capsule within 30 minutes. 

Shkaplerov, the first to be carried out of the capsule, told reporters "we are a bit tired but happy with what we have accomplished and happy to be back on Earth. We are glad the weather is sunny," the BBC reported.

After medical examinations, Shkaplerov was heading to Moscow, carrying a football that may be used in the 2018 World Cup that begins in Russia on June 14, according to Agence France-Presse. Tingle and Kanai were heading to Houston, Texas, the BBC reported. 

The men completed hundreds of experiments during their time in space, including a study of the effect of microgravity on the bone marrow and research into plant growth in space. They also completed space walks. Shkaplerov completed a record-setting space walk timed at 8 hours and 13 minutes, the longest in Russian space program history, in February.  

Soyuz crew returns to Earth after 168 days in space
A Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule descends about 80 miles south-east of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on June 3, 2018. The Soyuz space capsule with Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, returning from a mission to the International Space Station landed safely.
The Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule lands.
NASA and Russian Emergency teams gathered at the Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule after its landed.
NASA and Russian Emergency teams gather at the Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule after its landed.
Members from a Russian space agency rescue team help U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle out of the capsule.
A Russian emergency team employee speaks on the phone next to the Russian Soyuz MS-07 space capsule.
Members from a Russian space agency rescue team help Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov out of the capsule.
Members from a Russian space agency rescue team help Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai out of the capsule.
Russian space agency rescue team members carry Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov shortly after the capsule landed.
U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle is carried to a medical tent by NASA astronaut and Astronaut Office Representative Kjell Lindgren, left, and NASA Public Affairs Officer Gary Jordan, right, shortly after landing.
The three space travelers sit in chairs shortly after landing.
U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle speaks on the phone with relatives shortly after landing.
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Norishige Kanai rests in a chair outside the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft after it landed.
A NASA space agency rescue team help U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle to a helicopter prior to a welcome ceremony at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.
A Karaganda city official places a Kazakh national hat on U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle at Karaganda's airport in Kazakhstan.
U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle shakes hands with a local boy at Karaganda's airport.
Members of a Russian space agency rescue team help Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, center, walk at Karaganda's airport.
Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, left, is given a bunch of flowers at Karaganda's airport.

It was Tingle and Kanai's first mission. 

Tingle, who was raised in Randolph, Mass., tweeted: "Feels good to be back on Earth!"

