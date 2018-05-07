Cruise ship tours: Azamara Club Cruises' Azamara Journey

Azamara Club Cruises features a Jazz Brunch which is held during a sea day.

Azamara Club Cruises in 2020 will offer a voyage to Hawaii and French Polynesia — a first for the line.

The 18-night sailing on the 690-passenger Azamara Journey will kick off Jan. 5, 2020 in Los Angeles and feature stops at seven of the Pacific's best-known islands.

Journey initially will spend five days at sea as it sails southwest from Los Angeles to the Hawaiian Islands. Four calls at the island chain are planned, at Hilo on the Big Island; Lahaina, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; and Nawiliwili, Kauai.

After departing Hawaii, Journey will spent six more days at sea on the long trip south to French Polynesia. Once there, it'll make day stops at Bora Bora and Moorea before ending the voyage with an overnight call at Papeete, Tahiti.

The new Hawaii and French Polynesia trip comes as Azamara is in the midst of a long-awaited expansion. Azamara is expanding capacity by 50% this year with the addition of a third vessel.

Azamara in 2020 also will offer its first sailings to South Africa.

Fares for the Hawaii and French Polynesia voyage start at $4,299 per person for a windowless "interior" cabin. Fares for ocean-view cabins start at $5,099 per person.

