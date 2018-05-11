In one of the biggest Democratic victories of the 2018 election, Florida voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to restore voting rights to an estimated 1.5 million former felons, including roughly 500,000 African-Americans.

Amendment 4 applies to felons who served their sentence, including parole and probation, but will not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses. The change is expected to affect future election results in Florida, as well as presidential races, because the state is often seen as competitive in national contests.

More: Florida amendments: What passed, failed in midterm election

Florida is one of only four states that permanently disenfranchised former felons. Amendments require a supermajority of 60 percent to become law in the state.

Other ballot measures being closely watched across the nation on Election Day include proposals involving marijuana, abortion and sanctuary state status. Here are the measures to watch:

Marijuana on ballot in four states

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Michigan and North Dakota could be come the 10th and 11th states, respectively, to approve recreational marijuana use, while Missouri and Utah could become the 30th and 31st state to legalize medical marijuana use.

Nine states, plus the District of Columbia, allow recreational marijuana use. If passed, North Dakota’s initiative, Measure 3, will become the nation’s most permissive recreational law, allowing residents to grow, consume and possess as much weed as they want, without any government oversight. It will also expunge many cannabis-related crimes. But it does not create a system to tax or regulate marijuana sales, making it an outlier among states that have already legalized recreational use.

More: Legal marijuana states: Election Day brings pot debate to North Dakota, Utah, Michigan and Missouri voters

Michigan, which legalized medical marijuana use in 2008, was voting on Proposal 1, an initiative that would create a system to regulate, tax and sell recreational marijuana to adults in Michigan. Canada, Michigan’s neighbor to the north, legalized marijuana sales for adults in mid-October, which added pressured for Michigan to pass recreational use, too.

Missourians were voting on three proposals – Amendment 2, Amendment 3, and Prop. C – regarding medical marijuana use. Each of the initiatives legalize growing, manufacturing, selling and consuming marijuana and marijuana products for medicinal use at the state level, but differ in terms of how they tax marijuana and the freedom each gives potential home growers.

Maura Browning, communications director for the Missouri Secretary of State's Office, warned that the results of Missouri's marijuana measures might not be known for awhile. If more than one of the initiatives passes, Browning said it's likely to "go to the courts," because the amendments are at conflict with one another. If either of the amendments passes and Prop. C passes, the amendment would trump the proposition. But if multiple measures are voted in, Browning said it'll be a wait-and-see game.

Burke Matthews, left, and Josh Shipley hold up signs in front of Astoria High School on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Astoria, Ore. The students, who are both 17 and not able to vote, were urging passing motorists to do so on Election Day. (Colin Murphey/The Daily Astorian via AP) ORG XMIT: ORAST701

Colin Murphey, AP

"The easy way to not have any of these problems is for them (voters) to vote no on all or only vote one in," Browning said.

Out West, Utah has a complicated relationship with marijuana use when it comes to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is hugely influential in the state. More than 60 percent of the state’s 3 million residents are LDS members.

More: Marijuana reform: New California law gives people with records a do-over

If passed, Prop. 2 will legalize the use of medical marijuana. It had strong support in the weeks before the election. But then the LDS church starting running radio ads warning that medical legalization is the first step toward full legalization, which is at odds with a faith that teaches its followers to stay away from alcohol, coffee, tobacco and illegal drugs.

Under Utah law, lawmakers are able to amend or repeal voter-approved ballot measures, so the LDS church and proponents of Prop. 2 reached an agreement that will ban residents from growing their own weed while trying to establish a state-run medical marijuana distribution network. Smoking marijuana will likely remain illegal, but sick people could be able to eat cannabis-infused foods or use vape pens.

Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the pro-legalization Marijuana Policy Project, previously told USA TODAY, “There's a lot of voters who support marijuana in principle but didn't want to go in opposition of the LDS church. The important thing about Utah is that we have made a compromise.”

Anti-abortion measures in three states

Elsewhere across the country, voters in West Virginia, Alabama and – surprisingly – Oregon voted on measures that would limit abortion.

In West Virginia, residents were voting on Amendment 1, which would change the language of the West Virginia constitution to say, “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

Alabama was voting on a similar measure with Amendment 2, which would make it state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.” It would add that no provisions of the Alabama Constitution provide the right to an abortion or require funding of abortions.

In Oregon, which is often considered by outsiders to be a liberal paradise, the anti-abortion measure has been framed as a tax debate. Measure 106 would amend the Oregon Constitution to not allow taxes to be used to pay for any elective abortions.

More: Fight over abortion comes to Oregon as Republicans target reproductive rights in U.S.

That means any Oregon Medicaid patients, as well as any employees on state-funded health insurance, would not have access to abortion. The measure would impact roughly 293,000 women, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 06: Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his four-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson on Election Day on November 6, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. Gillum is facing off in a close race against Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 775253547 ORIG FILE ID: 1058136928

Mark Wallheiser

Grayson Dempsey, executive director at NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon, previously told USA TODAY that the Oregon measure has national implications.

“In this world, with (Justice Brett) Kavanaugh on the (Supreme) Court, we need a state where we continue to hold the line on abortion care, or anti-abortion extremists are going to think they can make inroads anywhere,” she said.

Oregon voting on sanctuary state status

Also in Oregon, residents were voting on Measure 105, which would repeal the nation’s oldest sanctuary state law.

More: Will liberal Oregon embrace Trump's agenda? Ballot measure seeks to repeal sanctuary law protecting immigrants

Originally hailed as an anti-racial profiling law in 1987, Oregon’s sanctuary status has fallen under heavy criticism from President Donald Trump, as well as Oregonians For Immigration Reform, the backers of the initiative. In Oregon, 18 sheriffs from smaller counties signed a letter in support of passing Measure 105. Meanwhile, the Southern Poverty Law Center deemed Oregonians For Immigration Reform a hate group, and pushed back against the bill.

Note: This story will be updated as more election results become available.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com