Barnes & Noble shares rose 20 percent Thursday after the bookseller initiated a strategic review, the result of which could lead to the company's sale.

The New York-headquartered retailer said it would begin a formal review after getting "expressions of interest from multiple parties" about offering to buy the company. Among the potential buyers is company executive chairman and founder Leonard Riggio, the company said Wednesday.

A special committee of independent board members has been appointed, but there "can be no assurance that a transaction will be consummated," the company said.

Riggio, who founded Barnes & Noble in 1986 and owns about 15 percent of its stock, will support any transaction recommended by the committee, the company says. The non-profit Riggio Foundation owns another 4.3 percent of the company's shares.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) stock was up 20 percent to $6.53 in early trading Thursday.

Barnes & Noble has struggled in its competition with brick-and-mortar retailers such as Walmart and online giant Amazon. Last July, activist investor Sandell Asset Management urged the company to sell itself as a way to turn around the chain, which laid off employees after a bleak holiday season.

The company lost $17 million during the quarter ending July 31, up 70 percent over its $10.8 million loss in the same period a year ago. Sales fell nearly 7 percent to $795 million.

In July, Barnes & Noble fired CEO Demos Parneros for an unstated violation of company policies. Parneros has sued the company over his dismissal.

