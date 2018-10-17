This photo provided by Kia shows the 2018 Kia Rio, which has been completely redesigned. The Rio features mature design, sporty handling, and a range of trim levels from budget-minded to full-featured.

AP

Every year, vehicles become more feature-packed but also more expensive, potentially shutting out buyers on a tight budget. Fortunately, you can find many small, affordable cars that offer good value and don't feel cheap.

To help you zero in on the best of those, here's a list of the standout budget-friendly small cars on the market today. We've picked these cars based on Edmunds' expert evaluations and price. Note that the manufacturer suggested prices below include destination fees.

These four small vehicles have features aplenty, are fun to drive, and will leave some money in your pocket, too.

This undated photo provided by Kia shows the 2018 Kia Rio. Modern subcompacts and compacts aren't the dowdy econoboxes of yesteryear. Today you can find several pint-size sedans and hatchbacks that feel more upscale than expected, given their reasonable price tags. Among these, the Kia Rio is a standout. (Bruce Benedict/Courtesy of Kia Motors America via AP)

Bruce Benedict, AP

Starting price: $14,795 (sedan) and $15,095 (hatchback)

$14,795 (sedan) and $15,095 (hatchback) Fuel economy: 32 mpg combined

32 mpg combined Also consider: the 2019 Ford Fiesta ($15,135)

Modern subcompacts and compacts aren't the dowdy econoboxes of yesteryear. Today you can find several pint-size sedans and hatchbacks that feel more upscale than expected, given their reasonable price tags. Among these, the Kia Rio is a standout: It's one of the least expensive vehicles in its class, and it's also one of the best. The interior materials are nicer than those in rivals, and the cabin is quiet around town. The Rio also feels pretty zippy when you're driving around turns.

If you can stretch your budget, check out the top EX trim ($19,295). Its tilt-and-telescoping wheel helps ensure that drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable driving position, while a 7-inch touchscreen connects your phone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The EX also includes a system that alerts the driver of an imminent front collision and can brake automatically to reduce the severity of an impact.

This undated photo provided by Honda shows the 2019 Honda Civic. The Civic is a perennial favorite, and for good reason. Its spacious cabin fits four adults with no problem; even tall passengers can find a comfortable seating position in back. We also like the Civic's entertaining performance and wide range of available body styles. (Courtesy of American Honda Motor Co. via AP)

AP

Starting price: $20,345 (sedan) and $21,545 (coupe)

$20,345 (sedan) and $21,545 (coupe) Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined (2.0-liter engine); 36 mpg combined (turbocharged 1.5-liter)

33 mpg combined (2.0-liter engine); 36 mpg combined (turbocharged 1.5-liter) Also consider: the 2019 Hyundai Elantra ($17,985)

The Honda Civic is a perennial favorite, and for good reason. Its spacious cabin fits four adults with no problem; even tall passengers can find a comfortable seating position in back. We also like the Civic's entertaining performance and wide range of available body styles.

Every trim comes standard with the Honda Sensing package, which includes high-end safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic braking. Though all Civics are value-rich, the midtier EX trim ($24,295) is the sweet spot. Its turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is more fuel-efficient than the base engine and significantly more powerful.

This undated photo provided by Mazda shows the 2018 Mazda 3. While the Civic is one of the most impressive vehicles in its class, it's not the only compact to offer buyers a little something extra. The Mazda 3 also sets itself apart with a well-appointed interior and sporty driving dynamics. (Morgan J Segal Photography/Mazda North American Operations via AP)

Morgan J Segal, AP

Starting price: $18,990 (sedan) and $20,240 (hatchback)

$18,990 (sedan) and $20,240 (hatchback) Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined (2.5-liter engine); 31 mpg combined (2.0-liter)

30 mpg combined (2.5-liter engine); 31 mpg combined (2.0-liter) Also consider: the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze ($18,870)

While the Civic is one of the most impressive vehicles in its class, it's not the only compact to offer buyers a little something extra. The Mazda 3 also sets itself apart with a well-appointed interior and sporty driving dynamics. Its handling abilities are exceptional for an affordable economy car, yet the ride quality remains smooth. All Mazda 3s come with a infotainment system that can be operated using a touchscreen or a knob controller.

If your budget allows it, get the middle Touring trim ($20,985). It adds a ton of features for a reasonable price upgrade. The Touring also comes with a bigger and more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It provides quicker acceleration and a minimal drop in fuel economy compared to the 3's base engine.

This undated photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2019 Hyundai Kona, one of the newest subcompact crossovers. Crossovers are more expensive than comparably sized sedans or hatchbacks, so buyers on a tight budget might only be able to afford an SUV in the subcompact class. Among them, we think the Hyundai Kona is the best of the lot. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP)

AP

Starting price: $20,970

$20,970 Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined (all-wheel drive); 30 mpg combined (front-wheel drive)

27 mpg combined (all-wheel drive); 30 mpg combined (front-wheel drive) Also consider: the 2019 Honda HR-V ($21,515)

Crossovers are more expensive than comparably sized sedans or hatchbacks, so buyers on a tight budget might only be able to afford an SUV in the subcompact class. Among them, we think the Hyundai Kona is the best of the lot. Its stylish, rugged exterior distinguishes it from rivals, while its sporty handling gives it an edge in everyday driving. An intuitive touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality will satisfy the tech demands of modern drivers. Good value and Hyundai's 10-year powertrain warranty round out its list of strengths.

If you have a little extra cash, the SEL ($22,780) is the Kona to get. Just one step up from the base SE trim, its added features — which include heated mirrors, heated front seats and a blind-spot monitor — are well worth the extra cost.

EDMUNDS SAYS: Buying an inexpensive new vehicle doesn't mean you have to live with bare-bones features and dreary performance. All you need to do is shop right.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Cameron Rogers is a staff writer at Edmunds. Twitter: @_crogers

