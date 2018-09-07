Lonely Planet’s top 10 destinations in Asia for 2018

Looking to expand your travel horizons? Guidebook publisher/destination guide site Lonely Planet has some recommendations with its third annual "Best in Asia" list.

Originating in Australia, Lonely Planet has always had a strong focus on Asia, and its 2018 list reveals some hidden gems. No. 1 in the rankings is Busan, South Korea, which is lauded for "a stunning confluence of scenery, culture and cuisine." Exotic Uzbekistan is No. 2. See the rest of the top 10 Asian destinations for 2018 in the slideshow above, and picks for the rest of the planet below.

